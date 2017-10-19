Contemporary Security Management
4th Edition
Description
Contemporary Security Management, Fourth Edition, identifies and condenses into clear language the principal functions and responsibilities for security professionals in supervisory and managerial positions. Managers will learn to understand the mission of the corporate security department and how the mission intersects with the missions of other departments. The book assists managers with the critical interactions they will have with decision makers at all levels of an organization, keeping them aware of the many corporate rules, business laws, and protocols of the industry in which the corporation operates. Coverage includes the latest trends in ethics, interviewing, liability, and security-related standards.
The book provides concise information on understanding budgeting, acquisition of capital equipment, employee performance rating, delegated authority, project management, counseling, and hiring. Productivity, protection of corporate assets, and monitoring of contract services and guard force operations are also detailed, as well as how to build quality relationships with leaders of external organizations, such as police, fire and emergency response agencies, and the Department of Homeland Security.
Key Features
- Focuses on the evolving characteristics of major security threats confronting any organization
- Assists aspirants for senior security positions in matching their personal expertise and interests with particular areas of security management
- Includes updated information on the latest trends in ethics, interviewing, liability, and security-related standards
Readership
Corporate directors and managers of security; specialists in physical security, emergency management, investigations, due diligence, personnel screening, and information technology; security consultants, providers of security equipment and services, students in educational and training programs, candidates for CPP certification
Table of Contents
1. Historical Roots
2. Organizing
3. Managing People
4. Leadership and Management Skills
5. Strategy
6. Managing the Budget
7. Managing Change
8. Making Decisions
9. Managing Risk
10. Managing Guard Operations
11. Managing Physical Security
12. Managing Access Control
13. Managing Investigations
14. Pre-employment Screening
15. Managing Emergencies
16. Business Continuity
17. Managing Information Security
18. Substance Abuse
19. Executive Protection
20. Workplace Violence
21. Employee Awareness
22. Vulnerability Assessment
23. Security Program Design
24. The Terrorist Threat
25. Critical National Infrastructure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092811
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092781
About the Author
David Patterson
John Fay
Mr. Fay was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville. He has held security management positions in the petroleum industry while teaching at the university level. He holds the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii, and is a well-known and respected author of many books, including Butterworth's Security Dictionary: Terms and Concepts, Drug Testing, Encyclopedia of Security Management: Techniques and Technology, and Model Security Policies, Plans, and Procedures, all by Butterworth-Heinemann.Was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute. Former manager of security for British Petroleum's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida and the University of Houston.
Affiliations and Expertise
former Director of National Crime Prevention Institute, Atlanta, GA, USA