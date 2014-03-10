Contemporary Rhytidectomy, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 22-1
1st Edition
Authors: Landon McLain
eBook ISBN: 9780323286978
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323286961
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th March 2014
Description
Techniques in contemporary rhytidectomy are covered in a highly illustrated Atlas format. Articles will include surgical anatomy of the superficial musculo-aponeurotic system (SMAS), management of the SMAS, evaluation of the aging lower face and neck, rejuvenation of the anterior neck: the when and why, short scar rhytidectomy techniques, combined rhytidectomy and alloplastic facial implants, the opportunistic rhytidectomy, revision rhytidectomy, adjunctive techniques in contemporary rhytidectomy, and more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 10th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286978
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323286961
About the Authors
Landon McLain Author
Affiliations and Expertise
McLain Surgical Arts, Huntsville, AL
