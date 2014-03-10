Contemporary Rhytidectomy, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 22-1

Techniques in contemporary rhytidectomy are covered in a highly illustrated Atlas format. Articles will include surgical anatomy of the superficial musculo-aponeurotic system (SMAS), management of the SMAS, evaluation of the aging lower face and neck, rejuvenation of the anterior neck: the when and why, short scar rhytidectomy techniques, combined rhytidectomy and alloplastic facial implants, the opportunistic rhytidectomy, revision rhytidectomy, adjunctive techniques in contemporary rhytidectomy, and more.