Contemporary Rhytidectomy, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323286961, 9780323286978

Contemporary Rhytidectomy, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 22-1

1st Edition

Authors: Landon McLain
eBook ISBN: 9780323286978
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323286961
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th March 2014
Description

Techniques in contemporary rhytidectomy are covered in a highly illustrated Atlas format. Articles will include surgical anatomy of the superficial musculo-aponeurotic system (SMAS), management of the SMAS, evaluation of the aging lower face and neck, rejuvenation of the anterior neck: the when and why, short scar rhytidectomy techniques, combined rhytidectomy and alloplastic facial implants, the opportunistic rhytidectomy, revision rhytidectomy, adjunctive techniques in contemporary rhytidectomy, and more.

Details

About the Authors

Landon McLain Author

Affiliations and Expertise

McLain Surgical Arts, Huntsville, AL

