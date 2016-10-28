Contemporary Management and Controversies of Sarcoma: An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Chandrajit P. Raut, is devoted to Sarcomas. Dr. Raut has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Sarcoma: Histologic Subtypes and Changes in the Recent WHO Classification; Distinguishing Radiologic Characteristics of Sarcoma Histologic Subtypes; Extremity Soft Tissue Sarcoma: Tailoring Resection to Histologic Subtype; Retroperitoneal Sarcoma: Fact, Opinion, and Controversy; Breast Sarcoma; Management of Sarcoma Metastases to the Lung; Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor; Liposarcoma: Surgical Management and Future Targeted Therapy; Myxofibrosarcoma; Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor; Desmoid Fibromatosis: Evolving Treatment Standards; Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans: Surgery v. Mohs; Radiation Therapy: Indications and Controversies for Neoadjuvant Therapy, Adjuvant Therapy, IORT, and Brachytherapy; Chemotherapy: Does Neoadjuvant or Adjuvant Therapy Improve Outcomes?; and more!