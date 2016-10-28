Contemporary Management and Controversies of Sarcoma: An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463393, 9780323463409

Contemporary Management and Controversies of Sarcoma: An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: Chandrajit Raut
eBook ISBN: 9780323463409
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463393
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2016
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Chandrajit P. Raut, is devoted to Sarcomas. Dr. Raut has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Sarcoma: Histologic Subtypes and Changes in the Recent WHO Classification; Distinguishing Radiologic Characteristics of Sarcoma Histologic Subtypes; Extremity Soft Tissue Sarcoma: Tailoring Resection to Histologic Subtype; Retroperitoneal Sarcoma: Fact, Opinion, and Controversy; Breast Sarcoma; Management of Sarcoma Metastases to the Lung; Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor; Liposarcoma: Surgical Management and Future Targeted Therapy; Myxofibrosarcoma; Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor; Desmoid Fibromatosis: Evolving Treatment Standards; Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans: Surgery v. Mohs; Radiation Therapy: Indications and Controversies for Neoadjuvant Therapy, Adjuvant Therapy, IORT, and Brachytherapy; Chemotherapy: Does Neoadjuvant or Adjuvant Therapy Improve Outcomes?; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323463409
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323463393

About the Authors

Chandrajit Raut Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Surgical Oncology, Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Sarcoma and Bone Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Associate Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School Program Director, Dana-Farber Partners Cancer Care Surgical Oncology Fellowship

