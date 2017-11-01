Contemporary Indications in Breast Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 45-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Plastic Surgery
Contemporary Indications in Breast Reconstruction
Preface
Modern Approaches to the Surgical Management of Malignant Breast Disease: The Role of Breast Conservation, Complete Mastectomy, Skin- and Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy
Radiation Therapy and Immediate Breast Reconstruction: Novel Approaches and Evidence Base for Radiation Effects on the Reconstructed Breast
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Treatment and the Evidence-Based Interaction with Immediate Autologous and Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction
Indications and Controversies in Partial Mastectomy Defect Reconstruction
Indications and Controversies for Implant-Only Based Breast
Indications and Controversies for Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Utilizing
Biological Meshes
The Use of TIGR Matrix in Breast Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery: Is a Resorbable Synthetic Mesh a Viable Alternative to Acellular Dermal Matrices?
Indications and Controversies for Complete and Implant-Enhanced Latissimus Dorsi
Breast Reconstructions
Indications and Controversies for Abdominally-Based Complete Autologous Tissue Breast Reconstruction
Indications and Controversies for Nonabdominally-Based Complete Autologous Tissue Breast Reconstruction
Indications and Controversies in Lipofilling for Partial Breast Reconstruction
Indications and Controversies in Total Breast Reconstruction with Lipomodeling
Immediate Versus Delayed Breast Reconstruction: Evolving Concepts and
Evidence Base
Risk-Reducing Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction: Indications and Evidence
for Current Management Strategies
Patient-Centered Breast Reconstruction Based on Health-Related Quality-of-Life
Evidence
Description
This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Guest Edited by Drs. Stefan Hofer, Jian Farhadi and Jaume Masia, is devoted to Contemporary Indications in Breast Reconstruction. Articles in this comprehensive issue include: Modern approaches to surgical management of malignant breast disease and the role of breast conservation, complete mastectomy, skin and nipple sparing mastectomy; Radiation therapy and immediate breast reconstruction: Novel approaches and evidence base for radiation effects on the reconstructed breast; Current chemotherapy for breast cancer treatment and the evidence based interaction with autologous and implant based breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies in partial mastectomy defect reconstruction; Indications and controversies for implant-only based breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies for implant-based breast reconstruction utilizing biological meshes; Indications and controversies for implant-based breast reconstruction utilizing artificial meshes; Indications and controversies for complete and implant-enhanced latissimus dorsi breast reconstructions; Indications and controversies for abdominally-based complete autologous tissue breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies for non-abdominally-based complete autologous tissue breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies in partial lipofilling for breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies in complete breast reconstruction with lipofilling; Immediate versus delayed breast reconstruction: Evolving concepts and evidence base; Risk reducing mastectomy and breast reconstruction: Indications and evidence for current management strategies; and Patient-centered breast reconstruction by treating health-related quality of life in an evidence-based fashion.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323566520
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566513
About the Authors
Jian Farhadi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital (London, UK)
Stefan Hofer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto
Jaume Masia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau (Barcelona, Spain)