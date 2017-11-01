Contemporary Indications in Breast Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566513, 9780323566520

Contemporary Indications in Breast Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 45-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jian Farhadi Stefan Hofer Jaume Masia
eBook ISBN: 9780323566520
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566513
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Plastic Surgery

Contemporary Indications in Breast Reconstruction

Preface

Modern Approaches to the Surgical Management of Malignant Breast Disease: The Role of Breast Conservation, Complete Mastectomy, Skin- and Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy

Radiation Therapy and Immediate Breast Reconstruction: Novel Approaches and Evidence Base for Radiation Effects on the Reconstructed Breast

Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Treatment and the Evidence-Based Interaction with Immediate Autologous and Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction

Indications and Controversies in Partial Mastectomy Defect Reconstruction

Indications and Controversies for Implant-Only Based Breast

Indications and Controversies for Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Utilizing

Biological Meshes

The Use of TIGR Matrix in Breast Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery: Is a Resorbable Synthetic Mesh a Viable Alternative to Acellular Dermal Matrices?

Indications and Controversies for Complete and Implant-Enhanced Latissimus Dorsi

Breast Reconstructions

Indications and Controversies for Abdominally-Based Complete Autologous Tissue Breast Reconstruction

Indications and Controversies for Nonabdominally-Based Complete Autologous Tissue Breast Reconstruction

Indications and Controversies in Lipofilling for Partial Breast Reconstruction

Indications and Controversies in Total Breast Reconstruction with Lipomodeling

Immediate Versus Delayed Breast Reconstruction: Evolving Concepts and

Evidence Base

Risk-Reducing Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction: Indications and Evidence

for Current Management Strategies

Patient-Centered Breast Reconstruction Based on Health-Related Quality-of-Life

Evidence

Description

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Guest Edited by Drs. Stefan Hofer, Jian Farhadi and Jaume Masia, is devoted to Contemporary Indications in Breast Reconstruction. Articles in this comprehensive issue include: Modern approaches to surgical management of malignant breast disease and the role of breast conservation, complete mastectomy, skin and nipple sparing mastectomy; Radiation therapy and immediate breast reconstruction: Novel approaches and evidence base for radiation effects on the reconstructed breast; Current chemotherapy for breast cancer treatment and the evidence based interaction with autologous and implant based breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies in partial mastectomy defect reconstruction; Indications and controversies for implant-only based breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies for implant-based breast reconstruction utilizing biological meshes; Indications and controversies for implant-based breast reconstruction utilizing artificial meshes; Indications and controversies for complete and implant-enhanced latissimus dorsi breast reconstructions; Indications and controversies for abdominally-based complete autologous tissue breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies for non-abdominally-based complete autologous tissue breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies in partial lipofilling for breast reconstruction; Indications and controversies in complete breast reconstruction with lipofilling; Immediate versus delayed breast reconstruction: Evolving concepts and evidence base; Risk reducing mastectomy and breast reconstruction: Indications and evidence for current management strategies; and Patient-centered breast reconstruction by treating health-related quality of life in an evidence-based fashion.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323566520
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323566513

About the Authors

Jian Farhadi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital (London, UK)

Stefan Hofer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto

Jaume Masia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau (Barcelona, Spain)

