Contemporary Digital Forensic Investigations of Cloud and Mobile Applications
1st Edition
Description
Contemporary Digital Forensic Investigations of Cloud and Mobile Applications comprehensively discusses the implications of cloud (storage) services and mobile applications on digital forensic investigations. The book provides both digital forensic practitioners and researchers with an up-to-date and advanced knowledge of collecting and preserving electronic evidence from different types of cloud services, such as digital remnants of cloud applications accessed through mobile devices.
This is the first book that covers the investigation of a wide range of cloud services. Dr. Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo and Dr. Ali Dehghantanha are leading researchers in cloud and mobile security and forensics, having organized research, led research, and been published widely in the field. Users will gain a deep overview of seminal research in the field while also identifying prospective future research topics and open challenges.
- Presents the most current, leading edge research on cloud and mobile application forensics, featuring a panel of top experts in the field
- Introduces the first book to provide an in-depth overview of the issues surrounding digital forensic investigations in cloud and associated mobile apps
- Covers key technical topics and provides readers with a complete understanding of the most current research findings
- Includes discussions on future research directions and challenges
Mobile security and privacy research communities and practitioner communities. Information Security professionals, digital forensic analysts, researchers, and practitioners, as well as university students in digital forensics programs
- About the Editors
- Chapter 1: Contemporary Digital Forensics Investigations of Cloud and Mobile Applications
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2017
- Published:
- 12th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053034
Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo
Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo is currently a cloud technology endowed associate professor at University of Texas at San Antonio, an associate professor at the University of South Australia, and a guest professor at China University of Geosciences. He has been an invited speaker for a number of events, such as the 2011 UNODC-ITU Asia-Pacific Regional Workshop on Fighting Cybercrime, the Korean (Government) Institute of Criminology (2013), the UNAFEI and UAE Government conference in 2014, and the World Internet Conference (Wuzhen Summit) in 2014, jointly organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. He has also been a Keynote/Plenary Speaker at conferences such as SERENE-RISC Spring 2016 Workshop, IEEE International Conference on Data Science and Data Intensive Systems (DSDIS 2015) and those organised by Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, A*Star, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University (2015) , Cloud Security Alliance New Zealand (2015), CSO Australia and Trend Micro (2015) , Anti-Phishing Working Group (2014), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (2014), Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (Malaysia; 2014), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore; 2011), and National Chiayi University (Taiwan; 2010); and an Invited Expert at UNAFEI Criminal Justice Training in 2015, at INTERPOL Cyber Research Agenda Workshop 2015, and at Taiwan Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau’s 2015 International Symposium on Regional Security and Transnational Crimes . He was named one of 10 Emerging Leaders in the Innovation category of The Weekend Australian Magazine / Microsoft’s Next 100 series in 2009, and is the recipient of various awards including ESORICS 2015 Best Research Paper Award, Winning Team in Germany's University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) Digital Forensics Research Challenge 2015, Highly Commended Award from Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency in 2014, Fulbright Scholarship in 2009, British Computer Society’s Wilkes Award in 2008, and 2008 Australia Day Achievement Medallion. He is a Fellow of the Australian Computer Society, and a Senior Member of the IEEE.
Department of Information Systems and Cyber Security, University of Texas at San Antonio, USA; School of Information Technology and Mathematical Sciences, University of South Australia, Australia
Ali Dehghantanha
Ali Dehghantanha is serving as a Mari-Curie International Incoming Research Fellow in cyber forensics at University of Salford, Manchester, UK. Ali has served for several years in a variety of industrial and academic positions with leading players in Cyber-Security and Digital Forensics. He has a long history of working in different areas of computer security as a security researcher, malware analyzer, penetration tester, security consultant, and forensic analyst. He regularly travels the globe on speaking, teaching, and consulting engagements and assist clients in securing their information assets. Ali is imminently qualified in the field of cyber-security; he holds Ph.D in Security in Computing and a number of professional qualifications namely GREM, CCFP,CISSP, CISM ISMS L.A, CEH, CHFI, ECSA, and ECIH and he is the founder of annual “International Conference in Cyber-Security, Cyber Warfare and Digital Forensics (CyberSec)”.
EU Marie-Curie International Incoming Research Fellow, School of Computing, University of Salford, UK