Contemporary Digital Forensic Investigations of Cloud and Mobile Applications

Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo is currently a cloud technology endowed associate professor at University of Texas at San Antonio, an associate professor at the University of South Australia, and a guest professor at China University of Geosciences. He has been an invited speaker for a number of events, such as the 2011 UNODC-ITU Asia-Pacific Regional Workshop on Fighting Cybercrime, the Korean (Government) Institute of Criminology (2013), the UNAFEI and UAE Government conference in 2014, and the World Internet Conference (Wuzhen Summit) in 2014, jointly organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. He has also been a Keynote/Plenary Speaker at conferences such as SERENE-RISC Spring 2016 Workshop, IEEE International Conference on Data Science and Data Intensive Systems (DSDIS 2015) and those organised by Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, A*Star, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University (2015) , Cloud Security Alliance New Zealand (2015), CSO Australia and Trend Micro (2015) , Anti-Phishing Working Group (2014), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (2014), Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (Malaysia; 2014), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore; 2011), and National Chiayi University (Taiwan; 2010); and an Invited Expert at UNAFEI Criminal Justice Training in 2015, at INTERPOL Cyber Research Agenda Workshop 2015, and at Taiwan Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau’s 2015 International Symposium on Regional Security and Transnational Crimes . He was named one of 10 Emerging Leaders in the Innovation category of The Weekend Australian Magazine / Microsoft’s Next 100 series in 2009, and is the recipient of various awards including ESORICS 2015 Best Research Paper Award, Winning Team in Germany's University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) Digital Forensics Research Challenge 2015, Highly Commended Award from Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency in 2014, Fulbright Scholarship in 2009, British Computer Society’s Wilkes Award in 2008, and 2008 Australia Day Achievement Medallion. He is a Fellow of the Australian Computer Society, and a Senior Member of the IEEE.