Contemporary Concepts in the Diagnosis of Oral and Dental Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704347

Contemporary Concepts in the Diagnosis of Oral and Dental Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 55-1

1st Edition

Authors: Ira Lamster
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704347
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 200
Description

Guest editor Ira Lamster offers readers the latest in contemporary concepts in the diagnosis of oral and dental disease. Topics will include the diagnostic process, periodontal disease, caries and endodontic disease, oral cancer, differential diagnosis of temporomandibular disorders and other orofacial pain disorders, disorders of malocclusion, mucosal disorders, imaging technology for implant diagnosis, the influence of systemic diseases on the diagnosis of oral disease, saliva as a diagnostic fluid, salivary gland disease, and much more!

About the Authors

Ira Lamster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, New York, NY

