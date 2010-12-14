Contemporary Concepts in the Diagnosis of Oral and Dental Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 55-1
Description
Guest editor Ira Lamster offers readers the latest in contemporary concepts in the diagnosis of oral and dental disease. Topics will include the diagnostic process, periodontal disease, caries and endodontic disease, oral cancer, differential diagnosis of temporomandibular disorders and other orofacial pain disorders, disorders of malocclusion, mucosal disorders, imaging technology for implant diagnosis, the influence of systemic diseases on the diagnosis of oral disease, saliva as a diagnostic fluid, salivary gland disease, and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 14th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704347
About the Authors
Ira Lamster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, New York, NY
