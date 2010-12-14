Contemporary Concepts in the Diagnosis of Oral and Dental Disease, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 55-1

Guest editor Ira Lamster offers readers the latest in contemporary concepts in the diagnosis of oral and dental disease. Topics will include the diagnostic process, periodontal disease, caries and endodontic disease, oral cancer, differential diagnosis of temporomandibular disorders and other orofacial pain disorders, disorders of malocclusion, mucosal disorders, imaging technology for implant diagnosis, the influence of systemic diseases on the diagnosis of oral disease, saliva as a diagnostic fluid, salivary gland disease, and much more!