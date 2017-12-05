Contemporary Challenges in Sudden Cardiac Death, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 9-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics
Contemporary Challenges in Sudden Cardiac Death
Foreword: Sudden Cardiac Death: Back to the Future
Preface: Sudden Cardiac Death: Contemporary Challenges
Sudden Cardiac Death: Interface Between Pathophysiology and Epidemiology
Basic Electrophysiologic Mechanisms of Sudden Cardiac Death Caused by Acute Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction
Channelopathies as Causes of Sudden Cardiac Death
Public Access Defibrillation: Is This Making Any Difference? Controversial Issues in Resuscitation from Cardiac Arrest
Sudden Cardiac Death During Sports Activities in the General Population
Sudden Cardiac Death in Children and Adolescents
Sudden Cardiac Death in Genetic Cardiomyopathies
Electrocardiographic Markers of Sudden Cardiac Death (Including Left Ventricular Hypertrophy)
Prediction and Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death
Role of Cardiac Imaging in Evaluating Risk for Sudden Cardiac Death
Biomarkers to Predict Cardiovascular Death
Cardiac Innervation and the Autonomic Nervous System in Sudden Cardiac Death
Sudden Cardiac Death in Ischemic Heart Disease: Pathophysiology and Risk
Stratification
Ventricular Arrhythmias and Sudden Cardiac Death
Heart Failure and Sudden Cardiac Death
Sudden Cardiac Death in Acute Coronary Syndromes
Neuromuscular Disease: Cardiac Manifestations and Sudden Death Risk
Sudden Cardiac Death: Lessons Learned from Cardiac Implantable Rhythm Devices
Primary Prevention Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator Trials: What Have We Learned?
The Subcutaneous Defibrillator
Future Directions: Management of Sudden Cardiac Death
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Mohammad Shenasa, N. A. Mark Estes III, and Gordon F. Tomaselli, will cover Contemporary Challenges in Sudden Cardiac Death. Topics covered in this issue include Pathophysiology; Basic electrophysiological mechanism; Channelopathy and Myopathy as causes of sudden cardiac death; Public access to defibrillation; Sudden cardiac death in children adolescence; Sudden cardiac death in specific cardiomyopathies; Ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death; lessons learned from cardiac implantable rhythm devices; future directions, and more.
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 5th December 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323552691
- 9780323552684
About the Authors
Mohammad Shenasa Author
Department of Cardiovascular Services, O’Conner Hospital, Heart & Rhythm Medical Group, San Jose CA
N.A. Estes III Author
Tufts University School of Medicine
Gordon Tomaselli Author
Michel Mirowski MD Professor of Cardiology,Professor of Medicine,Chief, Division of Cardiology,Johns Hopkins School of Medicine,Baltimore, Maryland