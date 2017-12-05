Contemporary Challenges in Sudden Cardiac Death, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 9-4

Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics

Contemporary Challenges in Sudden Cardiac Death

Foreword: Sudden Cardiac Death: Back to the Future

Preface: Sudden Cardiac Death: Contemporary Challenges

Sudden Cardiac Death: Interface Between Pathophysiology and Epidemiology

Basic Electrophysiologic Mechanisms of Sudden Cardiac Death Caused by Acute Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction

Channelopathies as Causes of Sudden Cardiac Death

Public Access Defibrillation: Is This Making Any Difference? Controversial Issues in Resuscitation from Cardiac Arrest

Sudden Cardiac Death During Sports Activities in the General Population

Sudden Cardiac Death in Children and Adolescents

Sudden Cardiac Death in Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Electrocardiographic Markers of Sudden Cardiac Death (Including Left Ventricular Hypertrophy)

Prediction and Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death

Role of Cardiac Imaging in Evaluating Risk for Sudden Cardiac Death

Biomarkers to Predict Cardiovascular Death

Cardiac Innervation and the Autonomic Nervous System in Sudden Cardiac Death

Sudden Cardiac Death in Ischemic Heart Disease: Pathophysiology and Risk

Stratification

Ventricular Arrhythmias and Sudden Cardiac Death

Heart Failure and Sudden Cardiac Death

Sudden Cardiac Death in Acute Coronary Syndromes

Neuromuscular Disease: Cardiac Manifestations and Sudden Death Risk

Sudden Cardiac Death: Lessons Learned from Cardiac Implantable Rhythm Devices

Primary Prevention Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator Trials: What Have We Learned?

The Subcutaneous Defibrillator

Future Directions: Management of Sudden Cardiac Death