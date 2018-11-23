I found in this book the best guide for my chemistry & engineering students

I have enjoyed reading the book “Contemporary Catalysis”, by Prof. Julian Ross, and what is more important, I am convinced that it will be of great help for my classes in Chemical Reaction Engineering and Catalysis. This book will really make my job easier.

Throughout its fifteen chapters, the book addresses all aspects necessary to understand what a catalyst is, how it works, and how a catalytic process is designed. The first chapter offers the reader a masterly historical review of the development of catalytic processes and the importance of these processes, illustrating the great advances that humanity has made over the last two centuries. Catalysis has allowed us to increase the amount of food, synthesize drugs, produce energy, eliminate contaminants, synthesize new fibers and materials, and many other important things. It is necessary that the student, when approaching the study of catalysis, understand its importance, and without doubt will feel motivated. In this sense, the first chapter describes the most important historical aspects in a motivating, clear and concise way.

The following chapters address two important aspects to understand what a catalyst is and its behavior during reaction. So Chapter 2 focuses on the study of the adsorption process and Chapter 3 on the fundamental aspects to understand the mechanisms that take place in a heterogeneous catalytic process. Then, the study of the preparation of the catalytic materials and also their characterization is addressed. At all times it is made clear at the beginning of each chapter the importance of its contents, something fundamental to motivate students. The first part concludes with three chapters dedicated to the engineering of the catalytic processes, something fundamental so that the student can approach the design of chemical processes catalyzed heterogeneously.

Once the student has understood how to prepare a catalyst, how to characterize it to know its structure, and how to approach the design of the process, the book presents seven chapters in which the main applications of heterogeneous catalysts are presented. The first section discusses the available raw materials (coal, oil, natural gas, biomass and wood, etc.) and the main reasons of energy need and sustainable development, as well as environmental reasons to transform them. Then, in subsequent chapters the different catalytic processes to transform these raw materials into fuels and materials are presented. In this way, the order that the book follows to present the contents is very logical and very accessible, which is why it is suitable to introduce students to the fascinating world of catalysis. The first chapter is motivating from the point of view of understanding the importance of heterogeneous catalysis in the current level of development of humanity. But after the second part, the student can guess the future, the new processes that will be developed soon to address the energy and environmental challenges that our society must face, something, tremendously motivating for students. It is therefore a book that presents the rigorous theoretical contents but at the same time makes the student see the application of them, motivating him to study and to dedicate his professional career in this fascinating field of catalytic processes.

In addition to the logical order, and practical as well as rigorous of the book, it is written in a very instructive way. Boxes are presented with examples and stories that complement the subject. In addition, throughout the text are proposed tasks (clearly indicated) that often consist of solving small problems or looking for information on the Internet to complete what the student will learn with the book. This is also very educational way to guide students in the search for rigorous and quality information; they often have so much information at their fingertips that they sometimes do not know how to distinguish the rigorous information from data that do not have scientific criteria. Through the tasks and the examples they will gain a knowledge of diverse commercial processes of interest, and also of large chemical companies. This is something that will complement their scientific culture.

In short, this book will greatly facilitate the work of chemical engineering professors, as it is very instructive and current, something essential to address the engineering subjects of the chemical reaction and catalysis; it could be used even for introductory courses of the first year, in the which is necessary that the students understand the importance of the chemical processes in the level of development of the humanity, and the role that catalysts will play in the near future. I strongly recommend the book to professors and students, and also to anyone who has a basic training in chemistry and wants to read an easy and enjoyable text that will help you expand your knowledge on a current issue as is the role that catalysts will play in the energy and environmental challenges that humanity must solve in the next decades.



Prof. M. Olga Guerrero-Pérez

Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering

Universidad de Málaga

E29071 Málaga, Spain