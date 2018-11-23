Contemporary Catalysis
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Current Applications
Contemporary Catalysis: Fundamentals and Current Applications deals with the fundamentals and modern practical applications of catalysis. Topics addressed include historical development and the importance of heterogeneous catalysis in the modern world, surfaces and adsorption, the catalyst (preparation and characterization), the reactor (integral and differential reactors, etc.), and an introduction to spectroscopic and thermal characterization techniques. Building on this foundation, the book continues with chapters on important industrial processes, potential processes and separate chapters on syngas production, Fischer Tropsch synthesis, petroleum refining, environmental protection, and biomass conversion. Contemporary Catalysis is an essential resource for chemists, physical chemists, and chemical engineers, as well as graduate and post graduate students in catalysis and reaction engineering.
- Covers all aspects of catalysis in a carefully organized text
- Includes material on historical development
- Provides a wide range of student tasks, case studies, and supplementary, web-based materials that are regularly updated
Chemists, Physical Chemists, Chemical Engineers; Graduate and Post graduate students in Catalysis and Reaction Engineering
Part 1: Fundamentals of Heterogeneous Catalysis
1. An Introduction to Heterogeneous Catalysis – Chemistry in Two Dimensions
2. Surfaces and Adsorption
3. How does a Catalyst Work?
4. Catalyst Preparation
5. Catalyst Characterization
6. Catalytic Reactors and the Measurement of Catalytic Behaviour
7. The Kinetics and Mechanisms of Catalytic Reactions
8. Mass and Heat Transfer Limitations and Other Aspects of the Use of Large Scale Catalytic Reactors
Part 2: Current Applications of Heterogeneous Catalysis
9. CO2 and Energy
10. The Production of Energy-Carriers from Oil
11. Production of Hydrogen and Syngas from Methane and Some Other Reactions of Methane
12. Catalytic Reactions involving Syngas, Hydrogen or Carbon Monoxide for the Production of Intermediates and Chemicals
13. Environmental Catalysis
14. Conversion of Hydrocarbons to Intermediates by Catalytic Hydrogenation or Oxidation
15. Catalysis in Biomass Conversion
Appendix: The Use of the Catalysis Literature
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000526
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634740
Julian Ross
Julian Ross has been actively involved in research on surface chemistry and catalysis for more than 50 years. Although he has always worked in an academic environment (UK, The Netherlands, and Ireland), he has throughout his career been closely associated with industrial catalysis companies and has acted as a consultant to many of those active in the field. He is author of more than 200 publications as well as of a significant number of patents on catalysts and processes; his work has been highly cited, his h-index in 2018 being 48 (Scopus). He has supervised more than 50 PhD theses and some 20 post-doctoral researchers working on topics such as natural gas conversion, selective oxidation, membrane catalysis, zirconia as a catalyst support, environmental catalysis, and biomass conversion. He was editor of Catalysis Today (Elsevier) for more than 25 years; in that capacity, he was responsible for commissioning and supervising the production of specialised issues reporting research on most modern areas of catalysis. His book, “Heterogeneous Catalysis – Fundamentals and Applications” was published by Elsevier in 2012; the current volume is a modified and much expanded version. A blog giving details of the content and related material is to be found at: www.contemporarycatalysis.wordpress.org.
Emeritus Professor, University of Limerick, Ireland; Member of the Royal Irish Academy (MRIA); Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC)
"The author’s motivation for writing a textbook on heterogeneous catalysis was to provide the experience of a recognized expert for the young generation of chemists in a form that they would best appreciate, by making full use of the tools offered by the internet for learning and for literature work: Wikipedia, e-journals, searching into the past and towards the presence, the rating of publications through citation indices, etc. A variety of student tasks requiring literature work on various topics is an integral part of the book, which makes its structure very open. An experienced teacher who might disagree with the author about details of emphasis can nevertheless use the book for a course with his or her own priorities. This is new and a real achievement. However, the book certainly reflects the authors teaching priorities, because it has to be useful also in the hands of less advanced tutors or of the students themselves." --Angewandte Chemie Int. Ed. 2012, 51, 5289