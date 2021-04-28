Contemporary Approach to Lower Extremity Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323794381

Contemporary Approach to Lower Extremity Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 48-2

1st Edition

Editor: Lee Pu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323794381
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Dr. Lee L.Q. Pu, is dedicated to Contemporary Approach to Lower Extremity Reconstruction. Topics in this issue include—but are not limited to—locoregional flaps, free flaps, propeller flaps, perforator-plus flaps, local free-style perforator flaps, free-style free perforator flaps, anterolateral thigh perforator flap, superficial circumflex iliac artery perforator flap, medial sural artery perforator flap, optimal timing of traumatic lower extremity reconstruction, management of Gustilo Type IIIC injuries, orthoplastic approach, functional restoration, lower extremity reconstruction after soft tissue sarcoma resection, super-microsurgery, free tissue transfers to lower extremity, and lower extremity reconstruction for limb salvage.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323794381

About the Editor

Lee Pu

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of California, Davis, UC Davis Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.