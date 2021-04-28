Contemporary Approach to Lower Extremity Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 48-2
1st Edition
This issue Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Dr. Lee L.Q. Pu, is dedicated to Contemporary Approach to Lower Extremity Reconstruction. Topics in this issue include—but are not limited to—locoregional flaps, free flaps, propeller flaps, perforator-plus flaps, local free-style perforator flaps, free-style free perforator flaps, anterolateral thigh perforator flap, superficial circumflex iliac artery perforator flap, medial sural artery perforator flap, optimal timing of traumatic lower extremity reconstruction, management of Gustilo Type IIIC injuries, orthoplastic approach, functional restoration, lower extremity reconstruction after soft tissue sarcoma resection, super-microsurgery, free tissue transfers to lower extremity, and lower extremity reconstruction for limb salvage.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323794381
About the Editor
Lee Pu
Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of California, Davis, UC Davis Medical Center
