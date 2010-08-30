Consumer-Driven Innovation in Food and Personal Care Products

Part 1 New product development head-on: Trends, processes and perspectives: Consumer-oriented innovation in the food and personal care products sectors: Understanding consumers and using their insights in the innovation process; Changes in food retailing and their implications for new product development; Recent advances in commercial concept research for product development; Innovation strategies and trends in the global fast moving consumer goods sector: An interview with Mintel’s Jo Pye; Innovation in foods and personal care products: An interview with Gail Civille; Innovation in sensory practice and education: An interview with Howard Schutz. Part 2 Hedonic scaling in new product development: Past, present and future: Hedonic measurement for product development: New methods for direct and indirect scaling; The effects of context on liking: implications for hedonic measurements in new product development; Going beyond liking: Measuring emotional and conceptual profiles to make better new products. Part 3 Consumer research methods in new product development: Consumer understanding and reaction to health claims: Insights and methodology; Pricing for new product development; Experimental auction markets for studying consumer preferences; Doing consumer research in the field; The importance of consumer involvement and implications for new product development. Part 4 Statistics and new product development: Statistical design of experiments in the 21st Century and implications for consumer product testing; Data handling in cross-cultural studies: Measurement invariance; Bayesian networks for food science: Theoretical background and potential applications. Part 5 New product development in the future: New consumer trends, new science: Corporate social responsibility – does it matter to consumers? Anti-consumption: A cause for concern in the food and personal care products sectors? Genetic variation in taste and odour perception: An emerging science to guide new product development; Neuroimaging of sensory perception and hedonic reward; Molecular gastronomy, chefs and food innovation: An interview with Michael Frøst.