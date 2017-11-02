Consultations in Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 21-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Liver Disease
Consultations in Liver Disease – Table of Contents
Preface: Consultations in Liver Disease
Hepatitis C Genotype 3 Infection: Pathogenesis and Treatment Horizons
Primer on Hepatitis C Virus Resistance to Direct-Acting Antiviral Treatment: A Practical Approach for the Treating Physician
Genetic Testing in Liver Disease: What to Order, in Whom, and When
Liver Disease in Patients on Total Parenteral Nutrition
The Liver in Oncology
An Update on the Treatment and Follow-up of Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: What the Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist Need to Know
Treatment Strategies for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
Wilson Disease: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up
Acute Liver Failure
Follow-up of the Post-Liver Transplantation Patient: A Primer for the Practicing Gastroenterologist
Description
Consultations of Gastroenterology practitioners are frequently sought for many complex issues relating to acute and chronic liver disease. Many of the disease entities are uncommon and complicated in scope. Liver disease may occur in the setting of other chronic medical conditions and involve other organ systems, with recommendations for diagnostic strategies and therapeutic approaches somewhat challenging. Serious consequences are often the rule with misdiagnosed or inadequately treated liver disease. Dr. Flamm has provided a framework for approaching consultation for common liver-related problems for the gastroenterology practitioner. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Common Findings and Interpretation for the Clinician; Genetic Testing in Liver Disease: What to Order and When; Acute Liver Failure; Liver Disease in Oncology Patients; Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: What the Gastroenterologist/Hepatologist Needs to Know; An Update on the Treatment and Follow up of Patients with PBC; Wilson’s Disease: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow Up; Follow Up of the Post-Liver Transplantation Patient: A Primer for the Practicing Gastroenterologist; Liver Disease in Patients on Total Parenteral Nutrition; Treatment Strategies in NAFLD: What’s Coming; Resistance Testing in Chronic HCV; and HCV genotype 3: Treatment Approach and Natural History.
Details
About the Authors
Steven Flamm Author
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Surgery Medical Director, Liver Transplantation, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL