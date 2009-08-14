Construction Process Planning and Management

Chapter 1 An Introduction to the Design and Construction industry

The construction. architectural and engineering business

Hiring an architect and defining the Owner's Program

General Contracting- full service, broker- how they operate

Subcontracting - 2nd, 3rd tier subs.



Chapter 2 Project Genesis

The Fast Track process- pluses and minuses

To CM or not to CM?

Considering Design-Build at this early stage



Chapter 3 Selecting and Working with Architects

The Right Questions to Ask

Checking up via References

The process of extracting the owner's program

The full field of services architects can supply



Chapter 4 Construction Contracts-Types, Pros and Cons of Each

Getting Started with a Letter of Intent

Cost Plus

Cost Plus a Fee with a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP)

Lump or Stipulated sum

Construction Manager (CM)

Design-Build

The Value of Alternates and Allowances



Chapter 5 Preparing Meaningful Bid Documents

The Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

The Request for Proposal (RFP)

Sample forms

The Value of a Pre-Bid Conference

Evaluating Bids

Contractor Selection



Chapter 6 Preparing the Construction Contract

Some Helpful Tips

Contract Language to Protect the Owner

The Value of Exhibits to the Contract

When Tenant Work is Involved in a Commercial Lease

The Need for a Contingency

The role of Bonds and Insurance



Chapter 7 Organizing for Construction

The role of the Architect During Construction

The role of the Owner's Representative

Establishing Effective communications between all parties

Dealing With Difficult Issues That Can Cause Disputes & Claims



Chapter 8 The Construction Schedule

The CMP Schedule- the Bar Chart Schedule

The Importance of the Base Line Schedule

The Double Edged Sword



Chapter 9 The Change Order Process

How to Eliminate Many problems Up Front

Effective Monitoring of Contractor's cost proposals

The Owner's rights and obligations



Chapter 10 Participating in the Construction Process

The Weekly Progress Meetings

Project Documentation to Protect One's Position

Lien Waivers- What They Do and what They don't Do

The Art of Compromise



Chapter 11 Successfully Closing out the Project

Successful Close-Out Starts at the Project's Beginning

Punch List Tips

Warranties/Guarantees- Read the Fine Print

Before Issuing that Final Payment



Appendix ? Samples of Design and Construction Contracts

American Institute of Architects (AIA)

