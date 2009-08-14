Construction Process Planning and Management
1st Edition
An Owner's Guide to Successful Projects
Description
By their very nature, construction projects can create seemingly endless opportunities for conflict. Written by a best selling author with over 40 years of experiences in the construction and general contracting business, Construction Process Planning and Management provides you with the necessary tools to save time and money on your construction project. In this book, Sid Levy provides valuable advice for avoiding or working through the common problems that are a result of the long-term nature of construction projects, failure to select a ?project delivery system? appropriate to the project, incomplete drawing and specifications, unrealistic scheduling, poor communication and coordination among participants, and inadequate contract administration. From project genesis, through design development to contractor and contract selection, on to construction oversight, punch list and successful project close-out, this book will point out those pitfalls to avoid and offer practical advice at every step along the way.
Key Features
- Administer the general construction process including solicitation of contractor's qualifications (pre-qualify bidders), comparative analysis of bid packages, recommendation for contract award, contract document negotiation and documentation of job change orders
- Provide Project Planning and on-site management and coordination of all construction projects
- Ensure compliance of building construction rules and regulations and collaborate with chief engineers to monitor quality of construction
- Conduct technical/plan review of construction documents and submit written responses identifying required corrections or changes
- Design, implement and oversee Company standards for construction policies, practices and processes
Readership
Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Construction Cost Estimators, Architectural Engineers, Contractors, Owners
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 An Introduction to the Design and Construction industry
The construction. architectural and engineering business
Hiring an architect and defining the Owner's Program
General Contracting- full service, broker- how they operate
Subcontracting - 2nd, 3rd tier subs.
Chapter 2 Project Genesis
The Fast Track process- pluses and minuses
To CM or not to CM?
Considering Design-Build at this early stage
Chapter 3 Selecting and Working with Architects
The Right Questions to Ask
Checking up via References
The process of extracting the owner's program
The full field of services architects can supply
Chapter 4 Construction Contracts-Types, Pros and Cons of Each
Getting Started with a Letter of Intent
Cost Plus
Cost Plus a Fee with a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP)
Lump or Stipulated sum
Construction Manager (CM)
Design-Build
The Value of Alternates and Allowances
Chapter 5 Preparing Meaningful Bid Documents
The Request for Qualifications (RFQ)
The Request for Proposal (RFP)
Sample forms
The Value of a Pre-Bid Conference
Evaluating Bids
Contractor Selection
Chapter 6 Preparing the Construction Contract
Some Helpful Tips
Contract Language to Protect the Owner
The Value of Exhibits to the Contract
When Tenant Work is Involved in a Commercial Lease
The Need for a Contingency
The role of Bonds and Insurance
Chapter 7 Organizing for Construction
The role of the Architect During Construction
The role of the Owner's Representative
Establishing Effective communications between all parties
Dealing With Difficult Issues That Can Cause Disputes & Claims
Chapter 8 The Construction Schedule
The CMP Schedule- the Bar Chart Schedule
The Importance of the Base Line Schedule
The Double Edged Sword
Chapter 9 The Change Order Process
How to Eliminate Many problems Up Front
Effective Monitoring of Contractor's cost proposals
The Owner's rights and obligations
Chapter 10 Participating in the Construction Process
The Weekly Progress Meetings
Project Documentation to Protect One's Position
Lien Waivers- What They Do and what They don't Do
The Art of Compromise
Chapter 11 Successfully Closing out the Project
Successful Close-Out Starts at the Project's Beginning
Punch List Tips
Warranties/Guarantees- Read the Fine Print
Before Issuing that Final Payment
Appendix ? Samples of Design and Construction Contracts
American Institute of Architects (AIA)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 14th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856175487
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949802