Construction Engineering Design Calculations and Rules of Thumb
1st Edition
Description
Construction Engineering Calculations and Rules of Thumb begins with a brief, but rigorous, introduction to the mathematics behind the equations that is followed by self-contained chapters concerning applications for all aspects of construction engineering. Design examples with step-by-step solutions, along with a generous amount of tables, schematics, and calculations are provided to facilitate more accurate solutions through all phases of a project, from planning, through construction and completion.
Key Features
- Includes easy-to-read and understand tables, schematics, and calculations
- Presents examples with step-by-step calculations in both US and SI metric units
- Provides users with an illustrated, easy-to-understand approach to equations and calculation methods
Readership
Construction Engineering, Structural Engineers, Civil Engineers, and Architectural Engineers
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Construction—General Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 History of Construction
- 1.2 Building Construction
- 1.3 Steel Erection
- 1.4 Moving and Lifting of Material (Rigging)
- Chapter 2: Site Work
- Abstract
- 2.1 Permanent and Temporary Site Work
- 2.2 Site Clearing
- 2.3 Demolition of Existing Structures and Utilities
- 2.4 Mass Grading
- 2.5 Fine Grading
- 2.6 Temporary Drainage
- 2.7 Erosion and Sediment Control
- 2.8 Surveying
- 2.9 Sheet Piles
- 2.10 Soil Stabilization
- 2.11 Site Work—Permanent Construction
- 2.12 Permanent Drainage
- 2.13 Construction of Utilities (Water Pipes, Sewer Pipes, Electrical Conduits)
- 2.14 Landscaping
- Chapter 3: Concrete Construction
- Abstract
- 3.1 Cement, Fine Aggregates, and Coarse Aggregates
- 3.2 Pozzolans
- 3.3 Concrete Admixtures
- 3.4 Concrete Slump Test
- 3.5 Concrete Cylinders
- 3.6 Splitting Tensile Strength Test
- 3.7 Mixing, Transportation, and Placement of Concrete (ACI 304R)
- 3.8 Concrete Mixing
- 3.9 Concrete Placement
- 3.10 Concrete Pumping
- 3.11 Tremie Pipes
- 3.12 Concrete Vibration (Concrete Consolidation) ACI 309
- 3.13 Concrete Finishing
- 3.14 Concrete Grinding
- 3.15 Concrete Scarifiers
- 3.16 Tolerances
- 3.17 Cold Weather Concreting
- 3.18 Hot Weather Concreting (ACI 305)
- 3.19 Concrete Elements
- 3.20 Concrete Accessories
- 3.21 Curing Compounds
- 3.22 Bonding Admixture (Bonding Agent)
- 3.23 Waterstops
- 3.24 Concrete Formwork
- 3.25 Shoring and Reshoring
- 3.26 Reinforcement Bars or Rebars
- 3.27 Dowels or Rebars for Masonry Walls
- 3.28 Construction Joints in Slabs
- 3.29 Concrete Mix Design
- Chapter 4: Steel Construction
- Abstract
- 4.1 Steel Construction Process
- 4.2 Elements of a Steel Building
- 4.3 Installation of Base Plates
- 4.4 Summary of Steel Construction
- 4.5 Welding
- 4.6 Bolts
- Chapter 5: Construction Equipment
- Abstract
- 5.1 Cranes
- 5.2 Crane Selection, Erection, and Stability
- 5.3 Dozers
- 5.4 Scrapers
- 5.5 Loaders
- 5.6 Excavators
- 5.7 Draglines
- 5.8 Graders
- 5.9 Compaction Equipment
- 5.10 Machine Power
- 5.11 Rim Pull
- 5.12 Drawbar Pull
- 5.13 Rolling Resistance
- 5.14 Traction
- 5.15 Rim Pull or Drawbar Pull vs Speed
- 5.16 Equipment Fuel Cost
- 5.17 Equipment Production
- 5.18 Productivity Analysis and Improvement
- Chapter 6: Earthwork Construction and Layout
- Abstract
- 6.1 Excavation and Embankment (Cut and Fill)
- 6.2 Borrow Pit Volume Problems
- Chapter 7: Site Layout and Control
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Surveying Instruments
- 7.3 Bearing
- 7.4 Traverse
- 7.5 Elevations
- 7.6 Distance Measurement
- Chapter 8: Highway Curves (Horizontal and Vertical Curves)
- Abstract
- 8.1 Horizontal Curves
- 8.2 Vertical Curves
- Chapter 9: Trench Excavations
- Abstract
- 9.1 String Lines
- 9.2 Trench Excavations and Nearby Buildings
- Chapter 10: Construction Stakes and Markings
- Abstract
- Chapter 11: Earthwork Mass Diagrams
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Mass Diagrams
- 11.3 Hauling
- 11.4 Most Efficient Method to Conduct a Cut and Fill Operation
- 11.5 Cut and Fill Computations Using Contour Lines
- Chapter 12: Quantity Takeoff and Cost Estimating
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Quantity Takeoff
- 12.3 Masonry Quantity Takeoff
- 12.4 Quantity Takeoff (Steel)
- 12.5 Quantity Takeoff—Reinforcement Bars (Rebars)
- 12.6 Cost Estimating
- Chapter 13: Equipment Depreciation
- Abstract
- 13.1 Straight Line Depreciation
- 13.2 Sum of the Years Digits Method
- 13.3 Declining Balance Depreciation
- 13.4 200% Declining Balance Depreciation
- Chapter 14: Engineering Analysis
- Abstract
- 14.1 Present Worth and Future Worth
- 14.2 Finding Interest Rate (i) When F and P Are Given
- 14.3 Series Payments (A)
- 14.4 Series Payments and Future Value
- 14.5 Future Value and Arithmetic Gradient: (F and G)
- 14.6 Uniform Series (A) and Arithmetic Gradient (G): (A and G)
- 14.7 Finding the Interest Rate When G, n, and F Are Given
- 14.8 Uniform Series (A) and Arithmetic Gradient (G): (A and G)
- 14.9 Cost–Benefit Analysis
- Chapter 15: Earned Value Management
- Abstract
- 15.1 Cost Implications
- 15.2 Schedule Implications
- 15.3 Fancy Terms for EV, PV, and AC
- 15.4 Cost Performance Index
- 15.5 Schedule Performance Index
- 15.6 Cost Variance
- 15.7 Schedule Variance
- 15.8 EV Graphs
- Chapter 16: Construction Operations and Methods
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Lifting and Rigging
- 16.3 Sheaves (Pulleys) and Blocks
- 16.4 Block and Tackle
- 16.5 Single Whip
- 16.6 Gun Tackle
- 16.7 Pulleys With Friction
- 16.8 Crane Mechanism
- 16.9 Chain Hoists
- Chapter 17: Dewatering in Construction
- Abstract
- 17.1 Dewatering
- 17.2 Design of Dewatering Systems
- 17.3 Monitoring Wells
- 17.4 Aquifers With Artesian Pressure
- Chapter 18: Pumps and Pump Curves
- Abstract
- 18.1 Energy Equation
- 18.2 Horsepower of Pumps
- 18.3 Pump Performance Curve, Pump Efficiency Curve, and System Curve
- 18.4 Net Positive Suction Head
- Chapter 19: Scheduling
- Abstract
- 19.1 Construction Sequencing
- 19.2 Activity on Node Networks and CPM Network Analysis
- 19.3 Floats (Total Float, Free Float, and Independent Float):
- 19.4 Activity on Arrow Networks
- 19.5 Time-Cost Tradeoff
- 19.6 Integration of CAD and Schedule
- Chapter 20: Material Quality Control
- Abstract
- 20.1 Material Testing
- 20.2 Testing of Concrete
- 20.3 Soil Tests
- 20.4 Asphalt
- 20.5 Quality Control Process
- Chapter 21: Temporary Structures
- Abstract
- 21.1 Scaffolds
- 21.2 Shoring
- 21.3 Bracing
- 21.4 Cofferdams
- Chapter 22: Loads During Construction
- Abstract
- Chapter 23: Worker Health, Safety, and Environment
- Abstract
- 23.1 OSHA Regulations (Introduction)
- 23.2 Safety Training
- 23.3 Working Near Water: OSHA 1926.106
- 23.4 Signs Signals and Barricade: 1926 Subpart G
- 23.5 Danger Signs
- 23.6 Tools (Hand Tools and Power Tools)—Subpart I
- 23.7 Electrical Safety
- 23.8 Scaffolds
- 23.9 Overhead Hoists
- 23.10 Motor Vehicles, Mechanized Equipment, and Marine Operations: OSHA 1926 Subpart O
- 23.11 Excavations: OSHA 1926 Subpart P
- 23.12 Concrete and Masonry Construction: OSHA 1926 Subpart Q
- 23.13 Steel Erection Safety: OSHA 1926 Subpart R
- 23.14 CFR 1926 Subpart N: Cranes, Derricks, Hoists, Elevators and Conveyors
- 23.15 Safety Management
- 23.16 Safety Statistics
- Chapter 24: Temporary Traffic Control
- Abstract
- 24.1 Traffic Control Devices
- 24.2 Components of Temporary Traffic Control Zones
- 24.3 Development of a TTC Plan
- 24.4 Hand Signaling Devices
- Chapter 25: Construction Management
- Abstract
- 25.1 General Introduction to Construction Management
- 25.2 Design Drawings
- 25.3 Specifications
- 25.4 Bidding Process
- 25.5 Construction Project Manager Working for a General Contractor
- 25.6 Duties of a Construction Project Manager
- 25.7 Construction Management Firms
- 25.8 Start of a Project
- 25.9 Emergency Contact Numbers
- 25.10 Progress Meetings
- 25.11 Baseline Schedule
- 25.12 Monthly Look Ahead Schedules
- 25.13 Safety at Workplace
- 25.14 Security of Workplace
- 25.15 Photos of Existing Conditions
- 25.16 Qualification of Staff
- 25.17 Permits
- 25.18 Cleanliness
- 25.19 Request for Information
- 25.20 Shop Drawings
- 25.21 Change Orders
- Chapter 26: Case Studies
- Abstract
- 26.1 Case Study 1
- 26.2 Case Study 2
- Index
About the Author
Ruwan Rajapakse
Ruwan Rajapakse is presently a project manager for STV Incorporated, one of the most prominent design firms in New York City. He has extensive experience in design and construction of piles and other geotechnical engineering work. He is a licensed professional engineer (PE) in New York and New Jersey and a certified construction manager (CCM). He is currently an adjunct professor at New Jersey Institute of Technology conducting the graduate level geotechnical engineering course. He is the author of four books including Geotechnical Engineering Calculations and Rule of Thumb and Pile Design and Construction Rules of Thumb by Butterworth-Heinemann.
Practicing Civil Engineer and Construction Manager, New York, NY, USA and New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA