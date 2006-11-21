Constructing Adulthood - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762312016, 9780080467085

Constructing Adulthood, Volume 11

1st Edition

Agency and Subjectivity in Adolescence and Adulthood

Editors: Ross Macmillan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762312016
eBook ISBN: 9780080467085
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 21st November 2006
Page Count: 346
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12200.00
9150.00
8540.00
9150.00
9760.00
9150.00
9150.00
9760.00
119.04
83.33
83.33
83.33
95.23
83.33
83.33
95.23
89.95
62.97
62.97
62.97
71.96
62.97
62.97
71.96
72.00
50.40
50.40
50.40
57.60
50.40
50.40
57.60
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.95
56.66
56.66
56.66
64.76
56.66
56.66
64.76
64.99
45.49
45.49
45.49
51.99
45.49
45.49
51.99
108.00
75.60
75.60
75.60
86.40
75.60
75.60
86.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

PART I: INTRODUCTION

  1. ‘CONSTRUCTING ADULTHOOD’: AGENCY AND SUBJECTIVITY IN THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD - Ross Macmillan

PART II: AGENCY: THEORETICAL AND METHODOLOGICAL ISSUES

  1. AGENCY: AN EMPIRICAL MODEL OF AN ABSTRACT CONCEPT - Steven Hitlin and Glen H. Elder, Jr.

  2. ‘GROWING UP ALONE:’ THE ABSENCE OF YOUNG WOMEN’S POSITIVE LIFE MODELS - Pamela Aronson

  3. CHANCE EVENTS IN THE LIFE COURSE - Michael J. Shanahan and Erik Porfeli

  4. SELECTION PROCESSES AND VOCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT: - A MULTI-METHOD APPROACH Melanie J. Zimmer-Gimbeck and Jeylan Mortimer

  5. CHILDHOOD DISADVANTAGE, ADOLESCENT DEVELOPMENT, - AND PRO-SOCIAL BEHAVIOR IN EARLY ADULTHOOD J. Brian Brown and Daniel T. Lichter

PART III: SUBJECTIVITY IN THE LIFE COURSE: ISSUES AND APPLICATIONS

  1. A SUBJECTIVE APPROACH TO SCHOOLING AND THE - TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD Aaron Pallas

  2. ENTRY INTO ADULTHOOD: ARE ADULT ROLE TRANSITIONS - MEANINGFUL MARKERS OF ADULT IDENTITY Janel Benson and Frank F. Furstenberg, Jr.

  3. THE ‘INNER SIDE’ OF THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD: HOW - YOUNG ADULTS SEE THE PROCESS OF BECOMING AND ADULT Megan Andrew, Jennifer Eggerling-Boeck, Gary Sandefur and Buffy Smith

  4. THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD FROM THE PERSPECTIVE - OF TRANSITIONING YOUNG ADULTS: FINDINGS FROM A NEW BATTERY OF INTENSIVE INTERVIEWS Doug Hartmann and Teresa Toguchi Swartz

  5. RELATIVE AGE IN THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD - Monica Kirkpatrick Johnson, Justin A. Berg, and Toni Sirotzki

Description

Advances in Life Course Research publishes original theoretical analyses, integrative reviews, policy analyses and position papers, and theory-based empirical papers on issues involving all aspects of the human life course. Adopting a broad conception of the life course, it invites and welcomes contributions from all disciplines and fields of study interested in understanding, describing, and predicting the antecedents of and consequences for the course that human lives take from birth to death, within and across time and cultures, regardless of methodology, theoretical orientation, or disciplinary affiliation. Each volume is organized around a unifying theme.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in anthropology and sociology, focused on the span of human life

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762312016
eBook ISBN:
9780080467085

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ross Macmillan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.