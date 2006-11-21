Constructing Adulthood, Volume 11
1st Edition
Agency and Subjectivity in Adolescence and Adulthood
Table of Contents
PART I: INTRODUCTION
- ‘CONSTRUCTING ADULTHOOD’: AGENCY AND SUBJECTIVITY IN THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD - Ross Macmillan
PART II: AGENCY: THEORETICAL AND METHODOLOGICAL ISSUES
AGENCY: AN EMPIRICAL MODEL OF AN ABSTRACT CONCEPT - Steven Hitlin and Glen H. Elder, Jr.
‘GROWING UP ALONE:’ THE ABSENCE OF YOUNG WOMEN’S POSITIVE LIFE MODELS - Pamela Aronson
CHANCE EVENTS IN THE LIFE COURSE - Michael J. Shanahan and Erik Porfeli
SELECTION PROCESSES AND VOCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT: - A MULTI-METHOD APPROACH Melanie J. Zimmer-Gimbeck and Jeylan Mortimer
CHILDHOOD DISADVANTAGE, ADOLESCENT DEVELOPMENT, - AND PRO-SOCIAL BEHAVIOR IN EARLY ADULTHOOD J. Brian Brown and Daniel T. Lichter
PART III: SUBJECTIVITY IN THE LIFE COURSE: ISSUES AND APPLICATIONS
A SUBJECTIVE APPROACH TO SCHOOLING AND THE - TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD Aaron Pallas
ENTRY INTO ADULTHOOD: ARE ADULT ROLE TRANSITIONS - MEANINGFUL MARKERS OF ADULT IDENTITY Janel Benson and Frank F. Furstenberg, Jr.
THE ‘INNER SIDE’ OF THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD: HOW - YOUNG ADULTS SEE THE PROCESS OF BECOMING AND ADULT Megan Andrew, Jennifer Eggerling-Boeck, Gary Sandefur and Buffy Smith
THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD FROM THE PERSPECTIVE - OF TRANSITIONING YOUNG ADULTS: FINDINGS FROM A NEW BATTERY OF INTENSIVE INTERVIEWS Doug Hartmann and Teresa Toguchi Swartz
RELATIVE AGE IN THE TRANSITION TO ADULTHOOD - Monica Kirkpatrick Johnson, Justin A. Berg, and Toni Sirotzki
Description
Advances in Life Course Research publishes original theoretical analyses, integrative reviews, policy analyses and position papers, and theory-based empirical papers on issues involving all aspects of the human life course. Adopting a broad conception of the life course, it invites and welcomes contributions from all disciplines and fields of study interested in understanding, describing, and predicting the antecedents of and consequences for the course that human lives take from birth to death, within and across time and cultures, regardless of methodology, theoretical orientation, or disciplinary affiliation. Each volume is organized around a unifying theme.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in anthropology and sociology, focused on the span of human life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2007
- Published:
- 21st November 2006
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762312016
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467085
About the Editors
Ross Macmillan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA