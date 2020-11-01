Constitutive Modeling of Engineering Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128146965

Constitutive Modeling of Engineering Materials

1st Edition

Theory, Computer Implementation, and Parameter Identification

Authors: Vladimir Buljak Gianluca Renzi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128146965
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 380
Description

Materials Modelling: Theory, Computer Implementation, and Parameter Identification gives a theoretical overview of elastic, plastic, damage and fracture models, thus preparing the reader to use them to solve engineering materials problems. Particular attention is given to inverse analysis, parameter identification, and the numerical implementation of models with finite element method codes. Application in practice is discussed in detail, showing examples of working computer programs for simpler constitutive behaviors. Examples explore all the important components of material modeling which form the building blocks of any complex constitutive behavior.

Key Features

  • Addresses complex behaviors in a wide range of materials, from polymers, to metals
  • Covers both cuctile and brittle fracture
  • Provides detailed examples of computer implementation methods for the latest materials models

Readership

Researchers, MSc students, and engineers with an interest in continuum modeling and solid mechanics. Will appeal to people with backgrounds in mechanical engineering or materials science

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to constitutive modeling
    2. Introduction to inverse analysis for calibration purposes
    3. Elastic and visco-elastic constitutive models with numerical implementation
    4. Constitutive models for inelastic deformation - introduction
    5. Modeling ductile materials – application of plasticity constitutive models
    6. Modeling plastic deformation in non-metallic materials
    7. Modeling brittle and quasi brittle materials – application of damage models
    8. Modeling crack propagation
    9. Fatigue simulations
    10. Multi scale constitutive modeling
    11. Special problems.

About the Author

Vladimir Buljak

Vladimir Buljak has completed his PhD in 2009 at Politecnico di Milano. Upon completing PhD he spent additional two years as post-doc within the same institution up to 2011. After that he moved to the University of Belgrade, Mechanical engineering faculty where he obtained assistant professor position at the Department of Strength of materials. From 2016. he holds associate professor position at the same institution. Since 2015 till present day he is professor in charge as visiting professor for the course "Theory of plasticity" at Politecnico di Milano. He was visiting scientist at University of Trento in 2014, and German Federal institute for materials research and testing - BAM at Berlin in 2016. He was scientist in charge for University of Belgrade for European FP7-INT project CERMAT2, dealing with advanced ceramic materials. He published more than 20 papers in reputed journals and one book.

Associate Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Strength of Materials Department, University of Belgrade

Gianluca Renzi

Gianluca Ranzi is a Professor and Director of the Centre for Advanced Structural Engineering at the University of Sydney. His research interests range from the field of structural engineering to architectural science, building-to-grid integration and heritage conservation.

Professor and Director, Centre for Advanced Structural Engineering, University of Sydney

