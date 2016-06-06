Considering Computer Contracting?
2nd Edition
The Computer Weekly Guide to Becoming a Freelance Computer Professional
Description
Considering Computer Contracting?: The Computer Weekly Guide to Becoming a Freelance Computer Professional explores many aspects of the contracting world and attempts to give advice to both the newcomer and the experienced contractors in possible progressions in contracting.
The book discusses the reasons why companies take on contract staff and what specific skills and skill levels do they require. The text covers aspects of contracting, from setting up through preparing presentation materials, interviewing, and gaining the first contract to management as a contractor. Some details of opportunities available and the expected rates are also considered. The book describes the relationship of a contractor with agencies and with clients, and the actual mechanism for working as a contractor. The text concludes by providing after-contracting opportunities.
People contemplating on becoming a computer contractor and practicing computer contractors will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 Who Uses Contractors and Why?
Chapter 2 What it Takes to Become a Contract Worker
Chapter 3 Forming Your Own Company
Chapter 4 How to Find Your First Contract
Chapter 5 Finance
Chapter 6 Updating Your Skills
Chapter 7 Current Outlook for Contract Staff
Chapter 8 After Contracting
Appendix: Directory of Contract Agencies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1990
- Published:
- 6th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483106106
About the Author
Michael Powell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurosurgeon, The National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, UK