Considering Computer Contracting? - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483106106

Considering Computer Contracting?

2nd Edition

The Computer Weekly Guide to Becoming a Freelance Computer Professional

Authors: Michael Powell
eBook ISBN: 9781483106106
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 6th June 2016
Page Count: 176
Description

Considering Computer Contracting?: The Computer Weekly Guide to Becoming a Freelance Computer Professional explores many aspects of the contracting world and attempts to give advice to both the newcomer and the experienced contractors in possible progressions in contracting.
The book discusses the reasons why companies take on contract staff and what specific skills and skill levels do they require. The text covers aspects of contracting, from setting up through preparing presentation materials, interviewing, and gaining the first contract to management as a contractor. Some details of opportunities available and the expected rates are also considered. The book describes the relationship of a contractor with agencies and with clients, and the actual mechanism for working as a contractor. The text concludes by providing after-contracting opportunities.
People contemplating on becoming a computer contractor and practicing computer contractors will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 Who Uses Contractors and Why?

Chapter 2 What it Takes to Become a Contract Worker

Chapter 3 Forming Your Own Company

Chapter 4 How to Find Your First Contract

Chapter 5 Finance

Chapter 6 Updating Your Skills

Chapter 7 Current Outlook for Contract Staff

Chapter 8 After Contracting

Appendix: Directory of Contract Agencies

Index

Computer Weekly Publications

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483106106

About the Author

Michael Powell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Neurosurgeon, The National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, UK

