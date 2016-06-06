Considering Computer Contracting?: The Computer Weekly Guide to Becoming a Freelance Computer Professional explores many aspects of the contracting world and attempts to give advice to both the newcomer and the experienced contractors in possible progressions in contracting.

The book discusses the reasons why companies take on contract staff and what specific skills and skill levels do they require. The text covers aspects of contracting, from setting up through preparing presentation materials, interviewing, and gaining the first contract to management as a contractor. Some details of opportunities available and the expected rates are also considered. The book describes the relationship of a contractor with agencies and with clients, and the actual mechanism for working as a contractor. The text concludes by providing after-contracting opportunities.

People contemplating on becoming a computer contractor and practicing computer contractors will find this book useful.