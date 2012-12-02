Conservation of Plant Genes

V.H. Heywood, Efforts to Conserve Tropical Plants--A Global Perspective. J.S. Mattick, E.M. Ablett, and D.L. Edmonson, The Gene Library--Preservation and Analysis of Genetic Diversity in Australasia. L. Atehortua, Floristic Diversity, Botanical Exploration, and the Establishment of a Germplasm Bank for Conservation in the Neotropic: The Colombian View. S.C. Price, The Economic Impact of Novel Genes in Plant Biotechnology: Not without Strong Intellectual Property Rights. L.A. Barreto de Castro, Germplasm Conservation and Economic Development. D.E. Giannasi, Feasibility of Obtaining Comparative Gene Sequence Data from Preserved and Fossil Materials. R.A. Dixon and N.L. Paiva, Prospects of Accessing DNA Banks for the Isolation of Genes Encoding Biologically Active Proteins. J.S. Miller and S.J. Brewer, The Discovery of Medicines and Forest Conservation. R.P. Adams, N. Do, and C. Ge-lin, Preservation of DNA in Plant Specimens from Tropical Species by Desiccation. T. Hodgkin and D.G. Debouck, Some Possible Applications of Molecular Genetics in the Conservation of Wild Species for Crop Improvement. B. Panis, D. Dhed'a, and R. Swennen, Freeze-Preservation of Embryogenic Musa Suspension Cultures. V.M. Villalobos and A. Abdelnour, Cryoconservation of Musa spp. and Its Potential for Long-Term Storage of Other Tropical Crops. Z. Sijun, Chromosome Variation in Callus Culture of Gossypium hirsutum L. P.P. Strelchenko, V.G. Konarev, O.Y. Antonova, E.V. Horeva, and M.N. Lapteva, DNA Polymorphism in Wheat and Its Relatives. C.C. Heyn and M. Waldman, In situ Conservation of Plants with Potential Economic Value. L. Zhong-Ping, H. Zhong, and Y. He-chun, Screening Valuable Genes from Wild Species of Plants. M. Cheng, L. Zhong-Ping, H. De-Yuan, The Status of Rare and Endangered Plants in China and Efforts for Their Protection. D. Abbiw, Transportation of Plant Materials Out of Developing Countries. Z. Hu and Q. Wu, Studies of the Rare and Endangered Plant Species in the Yunnan Region of China. A. Demissie, Current Status of Plant Genetic Resources in Ethiopia. K. Iwatsuki, Conservation of Plant Diversity in Japan. Z.O. Gbile, Status of Forest Conservation for Maintenance of Biodiversity in Nigeria. T.K. Mukiama, Indigenous Flora Conservation in Kenya. Task Group Reports. DNA Bank-Net Directory. Index.