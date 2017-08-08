Connected Objects in Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482595, 9780081023723

Connected Objects in Health

1st Edition

Risks, Uses and Perspectives

Authors: Laure Beyala
eBook ISBN: 9780081023723
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482595
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 8th August 2017
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
91.95
78.16
78.95
67.11
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
100.00
85.00
78.95
67.11
91.95
78.16
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Connected objects today present a range of opportunities in medicine. We live in a new digital era where the monitoring and analysis of one’s own health information no longer belongs solely to the realm of science fiction.

The success of these new devices resides in their usage, which integrates seamlessly into the daily life of the user in order to continually collect the maximum amount of data. These medical connected devices therefore constitute a new hope in transforming user experience as well as the care pathway. They offer a better level of support and a better quality of life for those suffering from chronic illnesses or mental, sensorial or physical disabilities. However, these solutions also pose systematic problems, especially regarding the risks linked to their usage.

This book presents a cartography which clearly details all the potential risk scenarios linked to the usage of connected devices as well as the actions which should be undertaken to promote balanced governance and guarantee the development of high-quality medical devices.

Key Features

  • Aims to help the reader understand the difference between a connected object and a medical connected device
  • Identifies and evaluates all the potential risks and perspectives associated with the use of connected medical devices
  • Shows how to make a comprehensive risk analysis with standards like ISO 31000 and 14971

Readership

Higher engineering schools, scientific universities, health professionals, laboratories, clinics, pharmacies

Table of Contents

Part 1. Basic Concepts
1. Connected Objects.
2. The Digitization of Health.

Part 2. Analysis and Cartography of the Risks Linked to Connected Object Usage
3. Project Management.
4. Comprehensive Risk Analysis Process.
5. Results of  the Scenario and Dangerous Situation Analysis.
6. Comprehensive Risk Analysis by Subfunction and by Danger.
7. The Scales of Loss and Effort.
8. Comprehensive Approach.

Part 3. Connected Objects, a New Era for Scientific Revolution
9. Prospects in Health.
10. A Step Towards the Augmented Human.

Part 4. Methodological Approach
11. Functional Need Analysis.
12. Comprehensive Risk ScenarioAnalysis Cartography.
13. Risk-Rreduction Action Forms.

 

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023723
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482595

About the Author

Laure Beyala

Laure Beyala is a Biomedical Engineer who worked in numerous biotechnological industries before submitting her thesis to the Ecole Centrale Paris in 2015.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, France.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.