Transportation is at the cusp of a major transition for improving the quality of life. Global dialogue led by transportation agencies, researchers, planning organizations, manufacturers and technology providers are exploring ways to improve safety and mobility using Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) technologies.

However, people struggle to understand the basic concepts of CAV. Plus those familiar with the CAV concepts struggle to find ways of developing and planning systems to incorporate the CAV technologies. They often lack the knowledge, skills, and competence to design and deploy programs utilizing available and emerging technologies. In essence, there are numerous and significant gaps in every aspect of CAV conceptualization, engineering design, field deployment, and operations and maintenance.

Using an outcome-oriented approach for deploying CAV technologies, the book Is oriented toward improving Safety, Mobility, Environment, and Economic Development (SMEEd) goals. It examines the policies, public agencies’ approaches, initiatives; industry innovations; and research findings to advance CAV SMEEd. It outlines a policy, leadership, and governance framework for deploying CAV technologies that will help to institutionalize CAV. Developing, Designing, and Deploying Connected and Automated Vehicles: From Policy to Practice provide clear basic and advanced knowledge on CAV and a high-level overview of the challenges in conceptualizing and deploying CAV technologies. It focuses on strategic visioning, policy planning, systems planning, project development, design, furnishing, installing, integrating, testing, training, operating, evaluating, and maintenance.