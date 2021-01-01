Connected and Automated Vehicles
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Transportation is at the cusp of a major transition for improving the quality of life. Global dialogue led by transportation agencies, researchers, planning organizations, manufacturers and technology providers are exploring ways to improve safety and mobility using Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) technologies.
However, people struggle to understand the basic concepts of CAV. Plus those familiar with the CAV concepts struggle to find ways of developing and planning systems to incorporate the CAV technologies. They often lack the knowledge, skills, and competence to design and deploy programs utilizing available and emerging technologies. In essence, there are numerous and significant gaps in every aspect of CAV conceptualization, engineering design, field deployment, and operations and maintenance.
Using an outcome-oriented approach for deploying CAV technologies, the book Is oriented toward improving Safety, Mobility, Environment, and Economic Development (SMEEd) goals. It examines the policies, public agencies’ approaches, initiatives; industry innovations; and research findings to advance CAV SMEEd. It outlines a policy, leadership, and governance framework for deploying CAV technologies that will help to institutionalize CAV. Developing, Designing, and Deploying Connected and Automated Vehicles: From Policy to Practice provide clear basic and advanced knowledge on CAV and a high-level overview of the challenges in conceptualizing and deploying CAV technologies. It focuses on strategic visioning, policy planning, systems planning, project development, design, furnishing, installing, integrating, testing, training, operating, evaluating, and maintenance.
Key Features
- Online repository of state-of-the-practices in CAV deployments in the United States, Europe, and Australia
- Case studies and anecdotes comprising lessons learned using Agile project management approaches
- Extensive end of each chapter references from published literature
Readership
Transportation upper level undergraduate/graduate students, researchers
Table of Contents
1. Why Connected and Automated Vehicles?
2. On Connected Vehicles and Emerging Technologies
3. What are Connected and Automated Vehicles?
4. Policy Frameworks for Successful Deployments
5. Technical Elements
6. Simulating CAV
7. Mainstreaming CAV
8. Planning CAV Projects
9. Operational Considerations
10. Designing for CAV
11. Implementation for Safety and Mobility
12. Project Managing CAV
13. Research and Development
14. Public Private Partnerships
15. Current State-of-the-Practice
16. What the Future Holds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205679
About the Authors
Raj Ponnaluri
Raj Ponnaluri is Florida’s State Connected Vehicles and Arterial Management Engineer. He has over 25 years of professional work experience in Transportation Systems Management and Operations, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Traffic Engineering & Operations, Road Safety, Public Transport, Project Management, Procurement, Connected and Automated Vehicles, and Emerging Technology Applications. Raj holds a Master’s degrees in Civil Engineering and a Ph.D. in Transportation Engineering. He also has an MBA with a specialization in Engineering Management. He is a registered Professional Engineer, a Professional Traffic Operations Engineer, and a Project Management Professional, and is certified by ITC-ILO on Procurement and Project Management. Raj published his works with the Transportation Research Board, the Institute of Transportation Engineers, and Elsevier journals Transport Policy, Accident Analysis & Prevention, and International Association of Traffic Safety and Sciences Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida State Connected Vehicles and Arterial Management Engineer
Priyanka Alluri
Priyanka Alluri is an Assistant Professor with the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Florida International University. She received her doctoral degree in Civil Engineering. Her research focuses on transportation safety and traffic operations, Connected and Automated Vehicle technologies, Transportation Systems Management and Operations, and pedestrian and bicycle safety. She is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of South Carolina and has co-authored 31 refereed journal publications, 50 full-paper peer-reviewed conference proceedings, and 42 research reports. Both authors interact with the intended audiences on a regular basis and have acquired a significant knowledge base on the technical, managerial, institutional, commercial, research, and academic perspectives.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Florida International University
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.