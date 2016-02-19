Conformational Analysis: Scope and Present Limitations contains the proceedings of the Brussels International Symposium on Conformational Analysis held in Brussels, Belgium, in September 1969. The papers focus on the theoretical aspects and applications of conformational analysis, such as those concerning the aliphatic and especially the cyclic series. Topics covered include the geometry of five-membered rings; conformational transmission in steroids; conformational aspects of N-quaternization; and applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry in conformational studies of cyclohexane derivatives. This book is comprised of 20 chapters and begins with a discussion on the conformational aspects of some five-membered ring compounds based mainly on observed (diffraction methods) and calculated torsional angles. The reader is then introduced to nuclear magnetic resonance studies of the conformations and conformational barriers in cyclic molecules; conformational studies of six-membered heterocycles; conformational transmission in steroids; and solvolytic cyclizations involving double bonds. The remaining chapters explore the conformational analysis of methylcyclohexane, cyclohexane systems, and carbonium ions; conformations of membrane-active cyclodepsipeptides; energetics of isomeric transition states and competitive reaction pathways in conformational analysis; and conformational aspects of the reaction of the 1-methylcyclodecane-l,6-diols with acid. This monograph will be of interest to organic chemists.