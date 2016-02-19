Conformational Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121730505, 9780323157315

Scope and present limitations

Editors: G Chiurdoglu
Description

Conformational Analysis: Scope and Present Limitations contains the proceedings of the Brussels International Symposium on Conformational Analysis held in Brussels, Belgium, in September 1969. The papers focus on the theoretical aspects and applications of conformational analysis, such as those concerning the aliphatic and especially the cyclic series. Topics covered include the geometry of five-membered rings; conformational transmission in steroids; conformational aspects of N-quaternization; and applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry in conformational studies of cyclohexane derivatives. This book is comprised of 20 chapters and begins with a discussion on the conformational aspects of some five-membered ring compounds based mainly on observed (diffraction methods) and calculated torsional angles. The reader is then introduced to nuclear magnetic resonance studies of the conformations and conformational barriers in cyclic molecules; conformational studies of six-membered heterocycles; conformational transmission in steroids; and solvolytic cyclizations involving double bonds. The remaining chapters explore the conformational analysis of methylcyclohexane, cyclohexane systems, and carbonium ions; conformations of membrane-active cyclodepsipeptides; energetics of isomeric transition states and competitive reaction pathways in conformational analysis; and conformational aspects of the reaction of the 1-methylcyclodecane-l,6-diols with acid. This monograph will be of interest to organic chemists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Geometry of Five-Membered Rings

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of the Conformations and Conformational Barriers in Cyclic Molecules

Some Results and Limitations in Conformational Studies of Six-Membered Heterocycles

Die Konformative Beweglichkeit der Gesättigten Siebenringverbindungen. Ring-Inversion, Version und Pseudorotation des 5,5-Dimethy1-3,3,7,7-Tetradeuterium-1,2-Dithiacycloheptans

Conformational Transmission in Steroids

Solvolytic Cyclizations Involving Double Bonds—Conformational Effects

Conformational Aspects of N-Quaternization—a Combined Chemical and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Study

Applicability of the Temperature-Dependences of Intensive Parameters for Quantitative Conformational Analysis—Conformational Analysis of Methylcyclohexane

Conformations of Membrane-Active Cyclodepsipeptides

Theoretical Conformational Analysis: Ab Initio SCF-LCAO-MO Studies of Conformations and Conformational Energy Barriers—Scope and Limitations

Conformational Studies of Nitrogen Heterocycles

Energetics of Isomeric Transition States and Competitive Reaction Pathways in Conformational Analysis

Conformational Problems in Organic Hypervalent Molecules

Conformational Studies on the Sugar Moieties of Some α-Glycopyranosyl Nucleoside Analogs, Sugar Nucleotides and Related Substances

Conformational Equilibria in Low-and High-Molecular-Weight Paraffins

Quantitative Conformational Analysis of Cyclohexane Systems

New Concepts on a Synthesis of Higher-Membered Catenanes and Knots and Model Investigations

Conformational Analysis of Carbonium Ions

Recent Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry in Conformational Studies of Cyclohexane Derivatives

Conformational Aspects of the Reaction of the 1-Methylcyclodecane-1,6-diols with Acid

Author Index

Subject Index

