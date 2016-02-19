Conformational Analysis
1st Edition
Scope and present limitations
Description
Conformational Analysis: Scope and Present Limitations contains the proceedings of the Brussels International Symposium on Conformational Analysis held in Brussels, Belgium, in September 1969. The papers focus on the theoretical aspects and applications of conformational analysis, such as those concerning the aliphatic and especially the cyclic series. Topics covered include the geometry of five-membered rings; conformational transmission in steroids; conformational aspects of N-quaternization; and applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry in conformational studies of cyclohexane derivatives. This book is comprised of 20 chapters and begins with a discussion on the conformational aspects of some five-membered ring compounds based mainly on observed (diffraction methods) and calculated torsional angles. The reader is then introduced to nuclear magnetic resonance studies of the conformations and conformational barriers in cyclic molecules; conformational studies of six-membered heterocycles; conformational transmission in steroids; and solvolytic cyclizations involving double bonds. The remaining chapters explore the conformational analysis of methylcyclohexane, cyclohexane systems, and carbonium ions; conformations of membrane-active cyclodepsipeptides; energetics of isomeric transition states and competitive reaction pathways in conformational analysis; and conformational aspects of the reaction of the 1-methylcyclodecane-l,6-diols with acid. This monograph will be of interest to organic chemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Geometry of Five-Membered Rings
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of the Conformations and Conformational Barriers in Cyclic Molecules
Some Results and Limitations in Conformational Studies of Six-Membered Heterocycles
Die Konformative Beweglichkeit der Gesättigten Siebenringverbindungen. Ring-Inversion, Version und Pseudorotation des 5,5-Dimethy1-3,3,7,7-Tetradeuterium-1,2-Dithiacycloheptans
Conformational Transmission in Steroids
Solvolytic Cyclizations Involving Double Bonds—Conformational Effects
Conformational Aspects of N-Quaternization—a Combined Chemical and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Study
Applicability of the Temperature-Dependences of Intensive Parameters for Quantitative Conformational Analysis—Conformational Analysis of Methylcyclohexane
Conformations of Membrane-Active Cyclodepsipeptides
Theoretical Conformational Analysis: Ab Initio SCF-LCAO-MO Studies of Conformations and Conformational Energy Barriers—Scope and Limitations
Conformational Studies of Nitrogen Heterocycles
Energetics of Isomeric Transition States and Competitive Reaction Pathways in Conformational Analysis
Conformational Problems in Organic Hypervalent Molecules
Conformational Studies on the Sugar Moieties of Some α-Glycopyranosyl Nucleoside Analogs, Sugar Nucleotides and Related Substances
Conformational Equilibria in Low-and High-Molecular-Weight Paraffins
Quantitative Conformational Analysis of Cyclohexane Systems
New Concepts on a Synthesis of Higher-Membered Catenanes and Knots and Model Investigations
Conformational Analysis of Carbonium Ions
Recent Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry in Conformational Studies of Cyclohexane Derivatives
Conformational Aspects of the Reaction of the 1-Methylcyclodecane-1,6-diols with Acid
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157315