Conformation of Biopolymers
1st Edition
Papers Read at an International Symposium Held at the University of Madras, 18-21 January 1967
Description
Conformation of Biopolymers, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to proteins, polypeptides, and polysaccharides. This book discusses the development in the studies on collagen and related polypeptides. Organized into three parts encompassing 24 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the structure of polyglycine II with chains running in opposite directions as indicated by the existence of lamellar crystals in electron microscopy. This text then explores the capability of various polypeptides to form the collagen fold. Other chapters consider the effect of pyrrolidine residues on the helix–coil transitions of different native collagens and cross-linked single chain gelatins. This book discusses as well the results of hydrodynamic experiments on native amylose. The final chapter deals with X-ray and electron microscope studies, which are described for two principal types of chitin–protein complex found in insect cuticles. This book is a valuable resource for physicists, biophysicists, crystallographers, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Proteins and Polypeptides
E. Studies on collagen and related polypeptides
Structure of Polyglycine II with Direct and Inverted Chains
Infrared Studies of C—H.. . 0 = C Hydrogen Bonding in Polyglycine II
Some X-ray Studies Concerning the Influence of Solvents on Polypeptide Structures
Polypeptides with Regular Sequences of Amino Acids as the Models of Collagen Structure
Conformational Transitions of Poly-L-proline and Poly-(L-prolyl-Glycyl-L-proline)
Direct Solvent-Polypeptide Interactions and their Influence on Polypeptide Conformation
Pyrrolidine Residues and the Stability of Collagen
Conformational Changes and the Collagen Molecule
The Biomolecular Structure of Collagen in Hormone-treated Connective Tissue
F. Miscellaneous
Far Infrared Spectra, Chain Vibrations and Conformations of Polypeptides
Electron-diffraction Studies of Synthetic Polypeptides
Conformational Studies of Histones and Nucleohistones
Hydrogen Bonds Involving Sulphur
Differential Thermal Analysis Applied to Polypeptides
The Study of Some Fibrous Proteins by Differential Thermal Analysis
Nucleic Acids
Stereochemistry of Nucleic Acids and Polynucleotides—I. Theoretical Determination of the Allowed Conformations of the Monomer Unit
Flowdichroic Spectra of Polyadenylic Acid at a Region of Trans-conformation
Conformational Changes in Denatured DNA
Helical Complexes of Poly-L-lysine and Nucleic Acids
Single-strand Breaks, Strand Exchanges and Mutations in Nucleic Acid Replication
Polysaccharides
X-Ray Structure of Poly-ß-hydroxybutyrate
Conformational Studies of Amylose
The Hydrodynamic Behaviour of Native Amylose
Conformation in Chitin-Protein Complexes
Subject Index
Contents of Volume 1
List of Contributors
Preface
Presidential Address—Molecular Structure of Proteins
Proteins and Polypeptides
A. X-Ray diffraction and stereochemical studies
A Report on the Recent Calculations on Rhombohedral Insulin Crystals Containing Lead
A Low-resolution Crystallographic Study of Ribonuclease
Chemical Modification of Proteins for X-Ray Investigation
Calculations of Polypeptide Structure from Amino Acid Sequence
A Study of the Conformation of Amino Acids
Stereochemistry of Polypeptide Chains—Comparison of Different Potential Functions
B. Optical rotation studies
Optical Rotation and Conformation: Studies on Diamide Models
The Optical Activity of the Disulfide Bond in Some Cystine-containing Cyclic Peptides and Synthetic Polypeptides
Optical Properties of Cyclic Peptides—Prototypic Helix Systems
Optical Activity of the α, ß and Coiled Conformation in Polypeptides and Proteins
Application of Circular Dichroism and Infrared Spectroscopy to the Conformation of Proteins in Solution
Optical Activity and Conformation of Escherichia coli Ribosomes and their constituents
C. Chemical studies
Intramolecular Crosslinking of the Sulphydryl Groups of Reduced Ribonuclease by Mercuric Ions
Interactions of ß-Lactoglobulin with Large Organic Ions
The Relation of Immunological Activity and Primary Structure in Cytochrome c
Substrate-Enzyme Conformational Relationships of Glutamine Synthetase
Structural Alterations of Enzyme Ribonuclease-A in Aqueous Solution of Acidic and Alkaline pH Regions
Studies on the Structural Requirements of the Substrate of Protein Kinase
A Fluorescent Probe at the Active Site of α-Chymotrypsin
D. Statistical mechanical studies
Configurational Statistics of Polypeptide Chains
Statistical Mechanics of Protein-Ligand Interactions Associated with Conformational Changes
The Co-operativity of Helix-Coil Transitions in Polypeptide Chains
Macromolecular Cooperative Phenomena
