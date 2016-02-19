Conformation of Biopolymers, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to proteins, polypeptides, and polysaccharides. This book discusses the development in the studies on collagen and related polypeptides. Organized into three parts encompassing 24 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the structure of polyglycine II with chains running in opposite directions as indicated by the existence of lamellar crystals in electron microscopy. This text then explores the capability of various polypeptides to form the collagen fold. Other chapters consider the effect of pyrrolidine residues on the helix–coil transitions of different native collagens and cross-linked single chain gelatins. This book discusses as well the results of hydrodynamic experiments on native amylose. The final chapter deals with X-ray and electron microscope studies, which are described for two principal types of chitin–protein complex found in insect cuticles. This book is a valuable resource for physicists, biophysicists, crystallographers, and research workers.

Table of Contents



Proteins and Polypeptides

E. Studies on collagen and related polypeptides

Structure of Polyglycine II with Direct and Inverted Chains

Infrared Studies of C—H.. . 0 = C Hydrogen Bonding in Polyglycine II

Some X-ray Studies Concerning the Influence of Solvents on Polypeptide Structures

Polypeptides with Regular Sequences of Amino Acids as the Models of Collagen Structure

Conformational Transitions of Poly-L-proline and Poly-(L-prolyl-Glycyl-L-proline)

Direct Solvent-Polypeptide Interactions and their Influence on Polypeptide Conformation

Pyrrolidine Residues and the Stability of Collagen

Conformational Changes and the Collagen Molecule

The Biomolecular Structure of Collagen in Hormone-treated Connective Tissue

F. Miscellaneous

Far Infrared Spectra, Chain Vibrations and Conformations of Polypeptides

Electron-diffraction Studies of Synthetic Polypeptides

Conformational Studies of Histones and Nucleohistones

Hydrogen Bonds Involving Sulphur

Differential Thermal Analysis Applied to Polypeptides

The Study of Some Fibrous Proteins by Differential Thermal Analysis

Nucleic Acids

Stereochemistry of Nucleic Acids and Polynucleotides—I. Theoretical Determination of the Allowed Conformations of the Monomer Unit

Flowdichroic Spectra of Polyadenylic Acid at a Region of Trans-conformation

Conformational Changes in Denatured DNA

Helical Complexes of Poly-L-lysine and Nucleic Acids

Single-strand Breaks, Strand Exchanges and Mutations in Nucleic Acid Replication

Polysaccharides

X-Ray Structure of Poly-ß-hydroxybutyrate

Conformational Studies of Amylose

The Hydrodynamic Behaviour of Native Amylose

Conformation in Chitin-Protein Complexes

Subject Index



Contents of Volume 1

List of Contributors

Preface

Presidential Address—Molecular Structure of Proteins

Proteins and Polypeptides

A. X-Ray diffraction and stereochemical studies

A Report on the Recent Calculations on Rhombohedral Insulin Crystals Containing Lead

A Low-resolution Crystallographic Study of Ribonuclease

Chemical Modification of Proteins for X-Ray Investigation

Calculations of Polypeptide Structure from Amino Acid Sequence

A Study of the Conformation of Amino Acids

Stereochemistry of Polypeptide Chains—Comparison of Different Potential Functions

B. Optical rotation studies

Optical Rotation and Conformation: Studies on Diamide Models

The Optical Activity of the Disulfide Bond in Some Cystine-containing Cyclic Peptides and Synthetic Polypeptides

Optical Properties of Cyclic Peptides—Prototypic Helix Systems

Optical Activity of the α, ß and Coiled Conformation in Polypeptides and Proteins

Application of Circular Dichroism and Infrared Spectroscopy to the Conformation of Proteins in Solution

Optical Activity and Conformation of Escherichia coli Ribosomes and their constituents

C. Chemical studies

Intramolecular Crosslinking of the Sulphydryl Groups of Reduced Ribonuclease by Mercuric Ions

Interactions of ß-Lactoglobulin with Large Organic Ions

The Relation of Immunological Activity and Primary Structure in Cytochrome c

Substrate-Enzyme Conformational Relationships of Glutamine Synthetase

Structural Alterations of Enzyme Ribonuclease-A in Aqueous Solution of Acidic and Alkaline pH Regions

Studies on the Structural Requirements of the Substrate of Protein Kinase

A Fluorescent Probe at the Active Site of α-Chymotrypsin

D. Statistical mechanical studies

Configurational Statistics of Polypeptide Chains

Statistical Mechanics of Protein-Ligand Interactions Associated with Conformational Changes

The Co-operativity of Helix-Coil Transitions in Polypeptide Chains

Macromolecular Cooperative Phenomena



