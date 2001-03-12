configuring exchange server 2000
1st Edition
Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080476759
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 12th March 2001
Page Count: 512
Description
E-mail configuration for the System Administrator.
Windows 2000 users will find Configuring Exchange Server 2000 valuable for its coverage of all the popular e-mail clients, such as Outlook and Outlook Express. In addition, System and E-Mail Administrators will find the coverage of large system E-Mail Providers such as Exchange indispensable.
Configuring Exchange Server 2000 focuses on e-mail configuration from the standpoint of the system administrator. It covers installation and management of all the major email programs, as well as covering mobile email, web-based email, email security and implementation of email within multinational companies.
Key Features
- Covers the full range of e-mail security features
- Avoids theory and deals in specific safeguards and solutions that are readily available to users
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 What’s New in Exchange 2000
Introduction
Product Versions and Components
Exchange 2000 Server
Exchange 2000 Enterprise Server
Exchange 2000 Conferencing Server
Overview of Features
Windows 2000 and Active Directory Integration
Server Features
Routing and Networking Features
Client Features
Development Changes and Features
Advanced Concepts and Implementations
Exchange 2000 Resource Requirements
Exchange 2000 Resource Minimum Requirements
Exchange 2000 Resource Recommended Requirements
Exchange 2000 Licensing
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 2 Active Directory Integration with Exchange 2000
Introduction
Why Use Exchange 2000 on Active Directory
The Role of Active Directory in Exchange 2000
Understanding Active Directory Architecture
Hierarchical Structure
Storage
Internet Standard Protocols
Replication
Policies
Working with the Architectural Details
Planning for Active Directory
Sizing Domain Controllers
Exchange Server’s Impact on Designs
Forest
Domains/DNS
Organizational Units
Sites
Implementing Active Directory and Exchange 2000
DCPromo
Active Directory Connector
ForestPrep
DomainPrep
Setting Up Your Active Directory
Troubleshooting Exchange 2000 during Implementation
Problems with the DNS
Active Directory Connector
ForestPrep and Site Configuration
Removing an Exchange Server from the Active Directory
More Information
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 3 Security Applications that Enhance Exchange 2000
Introduction
Understanding Your Security Needs
What Needs to Be Protected?
Who Is the Enemy?
What Are We Protecting Against?
How Do We Protect Ourselves?
Windows 2000 and Exchange 2000 Security Architecture
Active Directory
Public Key Infrastructure
Secure Networking
Client Access
Windows 2000 and Exchange 2000 Internal Security
Protocols
Delegation in Exchange
IPSec
Security Policies
Firewalls
Firewall Strategies and Exchange 2000
Configuring Client Security
Securing Outlook
Securing Web Browsers
Implementing a Smart-Card Environment
Authentication
Smart Cards and Exchange 2000 Security
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 4 Basic Administration
Introduction
Exchange Administration Tools
Active Directory Users and Computers
Exchange System Manager
Administering Users, Contacts, and Groups
Administering User Accounts
Administering Contacts
Administering Groups in Exchange 2000
Administering Exchange Server
Configuring Exchange Global Settings
Administering Address Lists
Managing Online Address Lists
Managing Offline Address Lists
Customizing Address Book Templates
Managing Policies on Exchange 2000
Administering System Policies
Administering Recipient Policies
Administering Exchange Server Protocols
Managing Exchange Data Storage
Administering Mailbox Stores
Administering Public Folders
Managing Connectors
Configuring Routing Group Connectors
Configuring SMTP Connectors
X400 Connectors
Connectors to Foreign Systems
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 5 Client Access to Exchange 2000 for E-Mail
Introduction
Physical Access
Local Area Networks
Wide Area Networks
Dial-Up Connections
Clients
MAPI Clients
Outlook Web Access Clients
POP3 and IMAP4 Clients
LDAP Clients
Troubleshooting
Stuck in the Middle of the Outbox
The Missing Files
POP3 Oddities
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 6 Deploying Exchange 2000 Server
Introduction
Green Field Deployment
Preparing Active Directory
Preparing Your Domains
Deploying Servers Running Exchange 2000
Unattended Installation
Deploying Exchange System Manager
Upgrading from Previous Versions of Exchange
Upgrading the Directories to Active Directory
When to Consolidate before Deploying
Tools Used to Upgrade the Windows NT 4.0 SAM
Tools Used to Upgrade the Exchange Server 5.5 Directory
Directory Upgrade Scenarios
Directory Upgrade Considerations
Upgrading the Messaging Environment
Performing an In-Place Upgrade
Performing a Move-Mailbox Upgrade
Moving to a New Organization
Upgrading Supporting Servers
Testing Your Scenario
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 7 Defending Exchange 2000 from Attack
Introduction
What Are the Potential Threats to Exchange 2000?
Unsolicited Commercial E-Mail
Considering Defense Strategies
Setting Policy
Educating Users
Protecting the Message Store
Client-Side Protection
Firewall and Gateway Strategies
Hosting
Managing Exchange 2000 Security
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 8 Real-Time Communication in Exchange 2000
Introduction
The Value of Instant Messaging to Your Business
Architecture
Before You Install Your Instant Messaging Servers
Implementing Instant Messaging
Troubleshooting
Using Chat Services
Implementing Chat Services
Troubleshooting Chat
Can Conferencing Server Keep Your Travel Budget Down?
Background
Installing Exchange Conferencing Server
Configuration
Troubleshooting
More Information
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 9 Application Service Providers
Introduction
Defining Application Service Providers
ASP Definitions
ASP Messaging Service Models
Hosting Services Using Exchange 2000 and Active Directory
Hosting Other Services Integrated with Exchange 2000 and Active Directory
Architecture for Shared Hosting
Architectural Overview
Scaling Exchange 2000 and Active Directory
Planning and Configuring the Active Directory and Exchange 2000 Hosting Infrastructure
Windows 2000 and Active Directory
Configuring Exchange 2000
Additional Resources
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 10 Is Your Backup and Restore Really Working?
Introduction
Exchange 2000 Architecture Overview
Database Components
Transaction Logging
Internet Information Server
Certificate Authority/Key Management Server
Site Replication Service
Exchange 2000 Back Up Basics
Exchange 2000 Restore Basics
Tools and Products to Back Up Your Exchange 2000 Data
NTBackup
Third-Party Backup Products
ExMerge Utility
Mailbox Recovery and Deleted Item Recovery
Types of Backup Procedures
Normal Backups
Differential Backups
Incremental Backups
Copy Backups
When to Back Up
Preventing Data Loss: What to Back Up and Why
Types of Data to Back Up
Types of Losses
Planning Data Loss Prevention and Recovery
Backup Devices
Best Practices for Backups and Restores
Implementing Backup
Using NTBackup to Back Up Exchange Databases
Using NTBackup for Other Exchange Databases
Backing Up Other Services
Using ExMerge to Back Up Mailboxes
Test Your Backups
Implementing Restore Scenarios
Restoring an Exchange 2000 Server
Troubleshooting
Understanding the LegacyExchangeDN Identifier
Backup Problems
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 11 Clustering Your Exchange 2000 Server
Introduction
Understanding Cluster Service and NLBS
What Is Microsoft Cluster Service?
What Is Network Load Balancing?
Architecture
Cluster Service Basics
Exchange 2000 Cluster Basics
Network Load Balance Basics
Advanced Exchange Clustering
Active/Active Clusters
Datacenter Server
Planning Your Exchange Cluster
When to Use Clustering
When Not to Use Clustering
Capacity Planning
Exceed Storage Group Limit During Failure
The Failback Option
Using Cluster Utilities
Installing an Exchange Cluster
Building a New Windows 2000 Cluster
Installing Exchange 2000 on a Cluster
How to Upgrade from an Exchange 5.5 Cluster
How to Install and Configure Network Load Balancing
Troubleshooting
Database Corruption
Quorum Drive Failure
Accidentally Stopping an Exchange Service
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 12 Basic Monitoring and Troubleshooting Methodology
Introduction
Basic Troubleshooting Methodology for Exchange 2000
Wait and Refresh
Know Your Services
Event Viewer Logs
Diagnostic Logging
Monitoring Services and Objects
Message Stores and Storage Groups
Message Stores and Storage Group Architecture
Problems with Databases, Storage Groups, and Public Folder Trees
Message Flow and Routing
Message Flow and Routing Architecture
Delivering a Message Within the Same Server
Delivering a Message Within the Same Routing Group
Delivering a Message to a Different Routing Group
Problems with Message Flow and Routing
Summary
FAQs
Appendix A TCP and UDP Ports
Appendix B Physical Networking and VPN Protocol Details
Physical Networking
Types of Connections via Remote Access Servers
VPN Protocol Details
IPSec
PPTP
L2TP
Index
