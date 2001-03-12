configuring exchange server 2000

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter 1 What’s New in Exchange 2000

Introduction

Product Versions and Components

Exchange 2000 Server

Exchange 2000 Enterprise Server

Exchange 2000 Conferencing Server

Overview of Features

Windows 2000 and Active Directory Integration

Server Features

Routing and Networking Features

Client Features

Development Changes and Features

Advanced Concepts and Implementations

Exchange 2000 Resource Requirements

Exchange 2000 Resource Minimum Requirements

Exchange 2000 Resource Recommended Requirements

Exchange 2000 Licensing

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 2 Active Directory Integration with Exchange 2000

Introduction

Why Use Exchange 2000 on Active Directory

The Role of Active Directory in Exchange 2000

Understanding Active Directory Architecture

Hierarchical Structure

Storage

Internet Standard Protocols

Replication

Policies

Working with the Architectural Details

Planning for Active Directory

Sizing Domain Controllers

Exchange Server’s Impact on Designs

Forest

Domains/DNS

Organizational Units

Sites

Implementing Active Directory and Exchange 2000

DCPromo

Active Directory Connector

ForestPrep

DomainPrep

Setting Up Your Active Directory

Troubleshooting Exchange 2000 during Implementation

Problems with the DNS

Active Directory Connector

ForestPrep and Site Configuration

Removing an Exchange Server from the Active Directory

More Information

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 3 Security Applications that Enhance Exchange 2000

Introduction

Understanding Your Security Needs

What Needs to Be Protected?

Who Is the Enemy?

What Are We Protecting Against?

How Do We Protect Ourselves?

Windows 2000 and Exchange 2000 Security Architecture

Active Directory

Public Key Infrastructure

Secure Networking

Client Access

Windows 2000 and Exchange 2000 Internal Security

Protocols

Delegation in Exchange

IPSec

Security Policies

Firewalls

Firewall Strategies and Exchange 2000

Configuring Client Security

Securing Outlook

Securing Web Browsers

Implementing a Smart-Card Environment

Authentication

Smart Cards and Exchange 2000 Security

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 4 Basic Administration

Introduction

Exchange Administration Tools

Active Directory Users and Computers

Exchange System Manager

Administering Users, Contacts, and Groups

Administering User Accounts

Administering Contacts

Administering Groups in Exchange 2000

Administering Exchange Server

Configuring Exchange Global Settings

Administering Address Lists

Managing Online Address Lists

Managing Offline Address Lists

Customizing Address Book Templates

Managing Policies on Exchange 2000

Administering System Policies

Administering Recipient Policies

Administering Exchange Server Protocols

Managing Exchange Data Storage

Administering Mailbox Stores

Administering Public Folders

Managing Connectors

Configuring Routing Group Connectors

Configuring SMTP Connectors

X400 Connectors

Connectors to Foreign Systems

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 5 Client Access to Exchange 2000 for E-Mail

Introduction

Physical Access

Local Area Networks

Wide Area Networks

Dial-Up Connections

Clients

MAPI Clients

Outlook Web Access Clients

POP3 and IMAP4 Clients

LDAP Clients

Troubleshooting

Stuck in the Middle of the Outbox

The Missing Files

POP3 Oddities

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 6 Deploying Exchange 2000 Server

Introduction

Green Field Deployment

Preparing Active Directory

Preparing Your Domains

Deploying Servers Running Exchange 2000

Unattended Installation

Deploying Exchange System Manager

Upgrading from Previous Versions of Exchange

Upgrading the Directories to Active Directory

When to Consolidate before Deploying

Tools Used to Upgrade the Windows NT 4.0 SAM

Tools Used to Upgrade the Exchange Server 5.5 Directory

Directory Upgrade Scenarios

Directory Upgrade Considerations

Upgrading the Messaging Environment

Performing an In-Place Upgrade

Performing a Move-Mailbox Upgrade

Moving to a New Organization

Upgrading Supporting Servers

Testing Your Scenario

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 7 Defending Exchange 2000 from Attack

Introduction

What Are the Potential Threats to Exchange 2000?

Unsolicited Commercial E-Mail

Considering Defense Strategies

Setting Policy

Educating Users

Protecting the Message Store

Client-Side Protection

Firewall and Gateway Strategies

Hosting

Managing Exchange 2000 Security

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 8 Real-Time Communication in Exchange 2000

Introduction

The Value of Instant Messaging to Your Business

Architecture

Before You Install Your Instant Messaging Servers

Implementing Instant Messaging

Troubleshooting

Using Chat Services

Implementing Chat Services

Troubleshooting Chat

Can Conferencing Server Keep Your Travel Budget Down?

Background

Installing Exchange Conferencing Server

Configuration

Troubleshooting

More Information

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 9 Application Service Providers

Introduction

Defining Application Service Providers

ASP Definitions

ASP Messaging Service Models

Hosting Services Using Exchange 2000 and Active Directory

Hosting Other Services Integrated with Exchange 2000 and Active Directory

Architecture for Shared Hosting

Architectural Overview

Scaling Exchange 2000 and Active Directory

Planning and Configuring the Active Directory and Exchange 2000 Hosting Infrastructure

Windows 2000 and Active Directory

Configuring Exchange 2000

Additional Resources

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 10 Is Your Backup and Restore Really Working?

Introduction

Exchange 2000 Architecture Overview

Database Components

Transaction Logging

Internet Information Server

Certificate Authority/Key Management Server

Site Replication Service

Exchange 2000 Back Up Basics

Exchange 2000 Restore Basics

Tools and Products to Back Up Your Exchange 2000 Data

NTBackup

Third-Party Backup Products

ExMerge Utility

Mailbox Recovery and Deleted Item Recovery

Types of Backup Procedures

Normal Backups

Differential Backups

Incremental Backups

Copy Backups

When to Back Up

Preventing Data Loss: What to Back Up and Why

Types of Data to Back Up

Types of Losses

Planning Data Loss Prevention and Recovery

Backup Devices

Best Practices for Backups and Restores

Implementing Backup

Using NTBackup to Back Up Exchange Databases

Using NTBackup for Other Exchange Databases

Backing Up Other Services

Using ExMerge to Back Up Mailboxes

Test Your Backups

Implementing Restore Scenarios

Restoring an Exchange 2000 Server

Troubleshooting

Understanding the LegacyExchangeDN Identifier

Backup Problems

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 11 Clustering Your Exchange 2000 Server

Introduction

Understanding Cluster Service and NLBS

What Is Microsoft Cluster Service?

What Is Network Load Balancing?

Architecture

Cluster Service Basics

Exchange 2000 Cluster Basics

Network Load Balance Basics

Advanced Exchange Clustering

Active/Active Clusters

Datacenter Server

Planning Your Exchange Cluster

When to Use Clustering

When Not to Use Clustering

Capacity Planning

Exceed Storage Group Limit During Failure

The Failback Option

Using Cluster Utilities

Installing an Exchange Cluster

Building a New Windows 2000 Cluster

Installing Exchange 2000 on a Cluster

How to Upgrade from an Exchange 5.5 Cluster

How to Install and Configure Network Load Balancing

Troubleshooting

Database Corruption

Quorum Drive Failure

Accidentally Stopping an Exchange Service

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 12 Basic Monitoring and Troubleshooting Methodology

Introduction

Basic Troubleshooting Methodology for Exchange 2000

Wait and Refresh

Know Your Services

Event Viewer Logs

Diagnostic Logging

Monitoring Services and Objects

Message Stores and Storage Groups

Message Stores and Storage Group Architecture

Problems with Databases, Storage Groups, and Public Folder Trees

Message Flow and Routing

Message Flow and Routing Architecture

Delivering a Message Within the Same Server

Delivering a Message Within the Same Routing Group

Delivering a Message to a Different Routing Group

Problems with Message Flow and Routing

Summary

FAQs

Appendix A TCP and UDP Ports

Appendix B Physical Networking and VPN Protocol Details

Physical Networking

Types of Connections via Remote Access Servers

VPN Protocol Details

IPSec

PPTP

L2TP

Index

