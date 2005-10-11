Configuring Check Point NGX VPN-1/Firewall-1
1st Edition
Description
Check Point NGX VPN-1/Firewall-1 is the next major release of Check Point's flagship firewall software product, which has over 750,000 registered users. The most significant changes to this release are in the areas of Route Based VPN, Directional VPN, Link Selection & Tunnel Management, Multiple Entry Points, Route Injection Mechanism, Wire Mode, and SecurePlatform Pro. Many of the new features focus on how to configure and manage Dynamic Routing rules, which are essential to keeping an enterprise network both available and secure. Demand for this book will be strong because Check Point is requiring all of its 3rd party developers to certify their products for this release.
Key Features
- Packed full with extensive coverage of features new to the product, allowing 3rd party partners to certify NGX add-on products quickly
- Protect your network from both internal and external threats and learn to recognize future threats
- All yuou need to securly and efficiently deploy, troubleshoot, and maintain Check Point NXG
Readership
Check Point is the undisputed market leader for software based firewall products that protect servers. This book provides comprehensive coverage of their next full product upgrade: Check Point NGX. It will be required reading for their user base of over 750,000.
Table of Contents
1: FW-1 NGX Operational changes 2: SmartClients and SmartManagement 3. Management Portal 4: Advanced Authentication 5: Advanced VPN Concepts and Tunnel Monitoring 6: Advanced VPN Client Installations 7: Multicast Security 8: Advanced DoS Protection 9: High Availability and Clustering 10: SecurePlatform 11: Management High Availability & Failover 12: Integration and configuration of CVP / UFP 13: SecureClient Packaging Tool 14: SmartDefense 15: SmartUpdate 16: Performance Pack 17: User Authority 18: Thin Client Support 19: Firewall Troubleshooting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2005
- Published:
- 11th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488561
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597490313
About the Author
Barry Stiefel
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and President of CPUG, The Check Point User Group (www.cpug.org)
Simon Desmeules
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent security perimeter specialist