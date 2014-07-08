Cone Beam Computed Tomography: From Capture to Reporting, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311618, 9780323311793

Cone Beam Computed Tomography: From Capture to Reporting, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 58-3

1st Edition

Authors: Dale Miles
eBook ISBN: 9780323311793
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311618
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th July 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Dental Clinics updates topics in CBCT and Dental Imaging. Articles will cover: basic principles of CBCT; artifacts interfering with interpretation of CBCT; basic anatomy in the three anatomic planes of section; endodontic applications of CBCT; pre-surgical implant site assessment; software tools for surgical guide construction; CBCT for the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses; CBCT and OSA and sleep disordered breathing; update on CBCT and orthodontic analyses; liabilities and risks of using CBCT; reporting findings in a CBCT volume, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323311793
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323311618

About the Authors

Dale Miles Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.