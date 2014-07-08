Cone Beam Computed Tomography: From Capture to Reporting, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 58-3

This issue of Dental Clinics updates topics in CBCT and Dental Imaging. Articles will cover: basic principles of CBCT; artifacts interfering with interpretation of CBCT; basic anatomy in the three anatomic planes of section; endodontic applications of CBCT; pre-surgical implant site assessment; software tools for surgical guide construction; CBCT for the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses; CBCT and OSA and sleep disordered breathing; update on CBCT and orthodontic analyses; liabilities and risks of using CBCT; reporting findings in a CBCT volume, and more!