Cone Beam Computed Tomography: From Capture to Reporting, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 58-3
1st Edition
Authors: Dale Miles
eBook ISBN: 9780323311793
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311618
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th July 2014
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics updates topics in CBCT and Dental Imaging. Articles will cover: basic principles of CBCT; artifacts interfering with interpretation of CBCT; basic anatomy in the three anatomic planes of section; endodontic applications of CBCT; pre-surgical implant site assessment; software tools for surgical guide construction; CBCT for the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses; CBCT and OSA and sleep disordered breathing; update on CBCT and orthodontic analyses; liabilities and risks of using CBCT; reporting findings in a CBCT volume, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 8th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311793
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323311618
About the Authors
Dale Miles Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health
