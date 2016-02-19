Conduct and Conscience: The Socialization of Internalized Control over Behavior covers the concept and mechanism of socialization and internalization and their role in human conduct and behavior. This book consists of 12 chapters and begins with the presentation of the major problems concerning the attempt to understand the origins of conduct and conscience. The third chapter redefines these problems in the context of a concept of internalization, while the fourth chapter deals with the theoretical aspect of the subject as it sets forth an initial conception of the mechanisms of learning that underlie socialization. The remaining eight chapters contain primarily descriptive and experimental analyses of specific internalized products of socialization, including altruism, sympathy, transgression, fear, guilt, shame, and discipline. This book is an invaluable source for sociologists, and scientists and workers in the fields of human conduct and behavior, and other allied fields.