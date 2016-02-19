Conduct and Conscience
1st Edition
The Socialization of Internalized Control Over Behavior
Description
Conduct and Conscience: The Socialization of Internalized Control over Behavior covers the concept and mechanism of socialization and internalization and their role in human conduct and behavior. This book consists of 12 chapters and begins with the presentation of the major problems concerning the attempt to understand the origins of conduct and conscience. The third chapter redefines these problems in the context of a concept of internalization, while the fourth chapter deals with the theoretical aspect of the subject as it sets forth an initial conception of the mechanisms of learning that underlie socialization. The remaining eight chapters contain primarily descriptive and experimental analyses of specific internalized products of socialization, including altruism, sympathy, transgression, fear, guilt, shame, and discipline. This book is an invaluable source for sociologists, and scientists and workers in the fields of human conduct and behavior, and other allied fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter One Conscience and Moral Judgment
Chapter Two The Relationship between Conduct and Conscience
Chapter Three The Concept of Internalization
The Persistence of Learned Behavior
Internal and External Orientation
Chapter Four Mechanisms of Socialization
Behavior-Contingent Learning
Cognitive and Verbal Control
Observational Learning and Imitation
Empathic and Vicarious Experience
Chapter Five Positive Control of Conduct
Chapter Six Altruism and Sympathy
Chapter Seven Behavioral Suppression
The Temporal Locus of Anxiety
Discrimination and Control of Outcomes
Chapter Eight Reactions to Transgression
Self-Criticism
Reparation
Confession
Reactions Oriented toward External Punishment
Chapter Nine Fear, Guilt, and Shame
Fear and Guilt
Guilt and Shame
Chapter Ten Values and Social Experience
Acquisition of Values
Generality and Specificity of Character
Behavioral Engagement of Values
Chapter Eleven Child Rearing and Discipline
The Climate of Rearing
An Analysis of Discipline
Chapter Twelve Social Organization and the Direction of Control
Bibliography
Index of Authors
Index of Subjects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223988