Conduct and Conscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198958, 9781483223988

Conduct and Conscience

1st Edition

The Socialization of Internalized Control Over Behavior

Authors: Justin Aronfreed
eBook ISBN: 9781483223988
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Conduct and Conscience: The Socialization of Internalized Control over Behavior covers the concept and mechanism of socialization and internalization and their role in human conduct and behavior. This book consists of 12 chapters and begins with the presentation of the major problems concerning the attempt to understand the origins of conduct and conscience. The third chapter redefines these problems in the context of a concept of internalization, while the fourth chapter deals with the theoretical aspect of the subject as it sets forth an initial conception of the mechanisms of learning that underlie socialization. The remaining eight chapters contain primarily descriptive and experimental analyses of specific internalized products of socialization, including altruism, sympathy, transgression, fear, guilt, shame, and discipline. This book is an invaluable source for sociologists, and scientists and workers in the fields of human conduct and behavior, and other allied fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter One Conscience and Moral Judgment

Chapter Two The Relationship between Conduct and Conscience

Chapter Three The Concept of Internalization

The Persistence of Learned Behavior

Internal and External Orientation

Chapter Four Mechanisms of Socialization

Behavior-Contingent Learning

Cognitive and Verbal Control

Observational Learning and Imitation

Empathic and Vicarious Experience

Chapter Five Positive Control of Conduct

Chapter Six Altruism and Sympathy

Chapter Seven Behavioral Suppression

The Temporal Locus of Anxiety

Discrimination and Control of Outcomes

Chapter Eight Reactions to Transgression

Self-Criticism

Reparation

Confession

Reactions Oriented toward External Punishment

Chapter Nine Fear, Guilt, and Shame

Fear and Guilt

Guilt and Shame

Chapter Ten Values and Social Experience

Acquisition of Values

Generality and Specificity of Character

Behavioral Engagement of Values

Chapter Eleven Child Rearing and Discipline

The Climate of Rearing

An Analysis of Discipline

Chapter Twelve Social Organization and the Direction of Control

Bibliography

Index of Authors

Index of Subjects






Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483223988

About the Author

Justin Aronfreed

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.