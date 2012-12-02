Condensed Encyclopedia of Polymer Engineering Terms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750672108, 9780080502823

Condensed Encyclopedia of Polymer Engineering Terms

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080502823
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750672108
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 800
eBook format help

Description

This reference book provides a comprehensive overview of the nature, manufacture, structure, properties, processing, and applications of commercially available polymers.

The main feature of the book is the range of topics from both theory and practice, which means that physical properties and applications of the materials concerned are described in terms of the theory, chemistry and manufacturing constraints which apply to them. It will therefore enable scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as providing polymer technologists, engineers and designers with a theoretical background.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of commercially available polymers
  • Offers a unique mix of theory and application
  • Essential for both scientists and technologists

Readership

Materials scientists, engineers, and designers--students (reference) and professionals

Manufacturing and process engineers/designers and industrial chemists

Table of Contents


Preface

About The Author

Abbreviations of Polymers

Chapter A

Abs (Acrylonitrile butadiene Styrene)

Accelerators

Acrylic Resin

Acrylic (Polyacrylate)

Activators

Additive

Adhesives

Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

Alcohol

Alkali

Alkyl

Ambient

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

American Society for Testing and Materials

Amorphous

ANSI

Antioxidants

Antiozonant

Apparent Viscosity

Aromatic

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

Auto-Ignition Temperature

Chapter B

Batch Intensive Mixing

Base

Benzene

Birefringence

Block Copolymers

Boiling Point

Bulk Polymerization

Blown-Film Extrusion

Blow Molding

Brookfield Viscosity

Butane

Butyl (IIR)

Chapter C

Calendering

Calorie

Capillary Viscometer

Carbon Black

Carbon Type Analysis

CAS Registry Numbers

Casting

Cavitation

Cellular Plastics

Cellulose Acetate Propionate

Chemical Antiozonants

Chemical Resistance

Chemical Transportation Emergency Center

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)

Chloroprene Or Neoprene, and Designated Cr

Chlorosulphonated Polyethylene

Chromatography

Cleveland Open Cup (COC)

Closed Cup Method

Cloud Point Temperature

Coating

Code of Federal Regulations

Coextrusion

Cokneader

Cold-Flow Improver

Cold Molding

Colorants

Composites

Compounded Oil

Compounding

Compression Set

Condensers

Cone-Plate Rheometer

Congealing Point

Control Charts

Copolymers

Compression Molding

Compression Molds

Codette Rheometer

Cracking

Cross-Linked Polymers

Creep Rupture

Crystalline Polymer

Crystallization

Cure Rheometer

Cure Time

Cusum Chart

Chapter D

Degradable Plastics

Demulsibility

Demulsifier

Denaturing Oil

De-Oiling

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Detergent

Dewaxing

Die Swell

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Diluent

Distillate

Distillation

Distillation Test

Distributive Mixing

Drawing Compound

Dry Spinning

Dynamic Demulsibility

Dynamic Mechanical Thermal Analysis (DMTA)

Chapter E

Elasto-Hydrodynamic (EHD) Lubrication

Elasticoviscous Fluids

Elastomers

Embossing

Emulsion Polymerization

Emulsion

EWMA Control Chart

Energy

EP Additive

Epoxy Resins

EP Rubbers

EP Terpolymer

Ester

Eva (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)

Evaporation

Extensional Rheometry

Extrusion

Chapter F

Fabrication Processes

Fatigue Testing

FDA (Food and Drug Administration)

Fmerglass

FMER Orientation

Fiber Reinforcement

Fire Point

Flame Ionization

Flammable Limits

Flammability Range

Flash Point

Foaming

Foamed Thermoplastics

Foamed Thermosets

Food Additive

Four-Ball Method

Freezing Point

Fretting

Friction

Chapter G

Gas Chromatography

Gas-Phase Polymerization

Gel Permeation Chromatography

GPC/DRI/Lalls

GPC/DRI/VIS

GPC/DRI/UV

GPC/DRI/FRIR

Grafting (Radiation Type)

Chapter H

Half-Life

Halogen

Halogenated Hydrocarbons

Hand Lay-Up Technique

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

HMWDPE (High Molecular Weight Polyethylene)

Heat of Combustion

Heat of Decomposition

Heat of Solution

Heat of Polymerization

Heptane

Hexane

High-Pressure Polymerization

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Homogenization

Humidity

Hydrocarbon

Hydrocarbon Waxes

Chapter I

Ignition Temperature

ICP Atomic Emission Spectroscopy

Impact Strength

Injection Molding

Injection Stretch Blow Molding

In-Line Screw Injection Molds

Internal Batch Mixers

Internal Mixing Procedures

Ion Chromatography (IC)

Ionomers (Surlyn)

Ion Selective Electrodes (ISE)

ISO (International Organization for Standardization)

ISO Standards

Chapter J

Jelly, White Petroleum

Jetness

Joule

Joule's Law

Joule-Thomson Effect

Chapter K

Kinematic Viscosity

Kinetic Energy

Knit Line

Chapter L

Lamination

Latent Heat of Vaporization

Late Toxicity

Lethal Concentration

Lethal Dose

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Liquid Chromatography

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Liquid Heat Capacity

Liquid Viscosity

LLDPE (Low Linear Density Polyethylene)

Long Chain Branching

Chapter M

Machining

Mastic

Mass Spectrometry (MS and GC/MS)

Matched Mold Forming

MBS (Polymethacrylate butadiene Styrene)

Melamlnes

Melting Point of Wax

Melt Phase Thermoforming

Melt Flow Indexer

Melt Fracture

Melt Spinning

Microscopy

Mill Mixing

Mineral Spirits

Mixing Practices

Molds

Molecular Weight

Mooney Viscosity

Multiple-Screw Extruders

Chapter N

National Bureau of Standards (NBS)

National Electrical Manufacturers association (NEMA)

National Fire Protection association (NFPA)

National Sanitation Foundation (NSF)

Natural Rubber (NBR)

NFPA Hazard Classification

Nitrile Rubbers (NBR)

Novolac Resins

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer

Chapter O

Oil Content of Petroleum Wax

Oscillating Disc Rheometer (ODR)

Ozone Cracking

Chapter P

Packing Group

Paek(Polyaryletherketone)

PBT (Polybutylene Terephtalate)

Peek (Polyetheretherketone)

Pel (Polyetherimide)

Pekekk(Polyetherketoneetherketoneketone)

Penetrometer

Peroxides

Peroxide Cross-Linking

Personal Protective Equipment

Pes (Polyethersulfone)

Pet (Polyethylene Terephtalate)

Petg (Polyethylene Terephtalate Glycol)

Phenolics

Pipe Or Tube Extrusion

Plasma Polymerization

Plastics Technical Evaluation Center (Plastec)

Plasticity

Plasticizers

Plastisols and Organosols

Plate-And-Frame Heat Exchanger

Plunger-Type Transfer Molding

PMMA (Polymethylmethacrylate (Acrylic))

Polar Compound

Polyacrylonitrile

Polyamide

Polyarylsulfone(Pas)

Polyblends

Polybutylene (PB)

Poly(Butylene Terephthalate) (PBT)

Polycarbonate (PC)/Abs Blends

Poly(Cyclohexanedimethylene Terephthalate) (PCT)

Polyethylene

Poly(Ethylene 2,6-Naphthalenedicarboxylate) (PEN)

Poly(Etheretherketone) (PEEK)

Polyimide (TPI)

Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyoxymethylene(POM)

Polystyrene Crystal (XPS)

Polysulfone (PSO)

Polysulphides

Polyurethanes

Poly(Vinyl Alcohol)

Poly(Vinyl Chloride) (PVC)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Pom (Acetal)

Postcuring

Potential Energy

Ppa (Polyphthalamide)

Ppe (Phenylene Ether Co-Polymer)

Pps (Polyphenylene Sulfide)

Preforming

Preplasticating Equipment

Pressure Forming

Process Oil

Profiling

Chapter R

Reaction Injection Molding

Recycling

Refined Wax

Refractive Index

Reinforcements

Relative Thermal Index

Resin

Resin Transfer Molding

Resole Formation

Rheology

Rotational Molding

Rubber Compounding

Rubber Oil

Rubber Oxidation

Chapter S

San (Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer)

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Scorch

Sealing Components

Seal Swell (Rubber Swell)

Semi-Crystalline Thermoplastics

Screw Configurations

Screw Transfer Molding

Sealants

Shear Stress

Sheet Extrusion

Shell and Tube Type Heat Exchanger

Shellac

Shewhart Control Chart

Short-Term Inhalation Limits

Silicone

Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE)

Society of Plastics Industry (SPI)

Solubility

Solution Polymerization

Solvent

Specific Gravity

Specific Heat

Spiral-Plate Heat Exchanger

Stabilizers

Stepwise SPC Chart

Stoddard Solvent

Stress Strain Behavior

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Styrene Maleic Anhydride

Sulfur Vulcanization

Surface Grafting

Suspension Polymerization

Swell and Shrinkage Tests

Synthetic Rubber

Chapter T

Thermal Analysis

Thermoforming

Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA)

Thermomechanical Analysis (TMA)

Thermoplastics

Thermosetting Resins

Time-Dependent Fluids

Titanium Catalyst Systems

Toxicity by Ingestion

Toxicity by Inhalation (Threshold Limit Value)

TP (Thermoplastic Elastomer Polyester)

TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomers)

TPO (Thermoplastic Elastomer Polyolefin)

TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane)

Trade Names

Transfer Molding

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Chapter U

Ultrasonic Parts assembly

Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

Units of Measurement

UN Hazard Classes and Dmsions

V-Tube Heat Exchanger

Ureas

Chapter V

Vacuum Forming

Vanadium Catalyst

Vapor (Gas) Specific Gravity

Varnish

Viscoelastic Behavior

Viscosity Index (V.I.) Improver

Viscosity-Temperature Relationship

Volatility

Vulcanization

Vulcanizing Agents

Chapter W

Wax (Petroleum)

Wax Appearance Point (WAP)

Welding

White Oil

Chapter X

X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

Xylene

Chapter Y

Yield

Chapter Z

Ziegler Natta Catalysts

Ziegler Polymerization Process

Index


About the Author

Nicholas P Cheremisinoff

Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.

He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."

Affiliations and Expertise

Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer

Reviews

"...an excellent general reference resource for engineers, chemists, technologists, and technicians, as well as students. Working definitions and explanations are given for nearly four hundred terms typically encountered in the industry. Most terms are also cross-referenced to other terminology so the reader can locate other areas as well. A wealth of tables, graphs and figures are liberally sprinkled throughout the book..." --Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering Journal

"Recommended as a solid, reliable addition to undergraduate through professional collections in polymer science, materials science, plastics, and engineering." --Choice

"...will enable scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as provide polymer technologists, engineers, and designers with a theoretical background." --Fachinformationszentrum Karlsruhe

Ratings and Reviews

