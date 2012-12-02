Condensed Encyclopedia of Polymer Engineering Terms
1st Edition
Description
This reference book provides a comprehensive overview of the nature, manufacture, structure, properties, processing, and applications of commercially available polymers.
The main feature of the book is the range of topics from both theory and practice, which means that physical properties and applications of the materials concerned are described in terms of the theory, chemistry and manufacturing constraints which apply to them. It will therefore enable scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as providing polymer technologists, engineers and designers with a theoretical background.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of commercially available polymers
- Offers a unique mix of theory and application
- Essential for both scientists and technologists
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, and designers--students (reference) and professionals
Manufacturing and process engineers/designers and industrial chemists
Table of Contents
Preface
About The Author
Abbreviations of Polymers
Chapter A
Abs (Acrylonitrile butadiene Styrene)
Accelerators
Acrylic Resin
Acrylic (Polyacrylate)
Activators
Additive
Adhesives
Air Cooled Heat Exchanger
Alcohol
Alkali
Alkyl
Ambient
American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
American Society for Testing and Materials
Amorphous
ANSI
Antioxidants
Antiozonant
Apparent Viscosity
Aromatic
Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
Auto-Ignition Temperature
Chapter B
Batch Intensive Mixing
Base
Benzene
Birefringence
Block Copolymers
Boiling Point
Bulk Polymerization
Blown-Film Extrusion
Blow Molding
Brookfield Viscosity
Butane
Butyl (IIR)
Chapter C
Calendering
Calorie
Capillary Viscometer
Carbon Black
Carbon Type Analysis
CAS Registry Numbers
Casting
Cavitation
Cellular Plastics
Cellulose Acetate Propionate
Chemical Antiozonants
Chemical Resistance
Chemical Transportation Emergency Center
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)
Chloroprene Or Neoprene, and Designated Cr
Chlorosulphonated Polyethylene
Chromatography
Cleveland Open Cup (COC)
Closed Cup Method
Cloud Point Temperature
Coating
Code of Federal Regulations
Coextrusion
Cokneader
Cold-Flow Improver
Cold Molding
Colorants
Composites
Compounded Oil
Compounding
Compression Set
Condensers
Cone-Plate Rheometer
Congealing Point
Control Charts
Copolymers
Compression Molding
Compression Molds
Codette Rheometer
Cracking
Cross-Linked Polymers
Creep Rupture
Crystalline Polymer
Crystallization
Cure Rheometer
Cure Time
Cusum Chart
Chapter D
Degradable Plastics
Demulsibility
Demulsifier
Denaturing Oil
De-Oiling
Department of Transportation (DOT)
Detergent
Dewaxing
Die Swell
Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)
Diluent
Distillate
Distillation
Distillation Test
Distributive Mixing
Drawing Compound
Dry Spinning
Dynamic Demulsibility
Dynamic Mechanical Thermal Analysis (DMTA)
Chapter E
Elasto-Hydrodynamic (EHD) Lubrication
Elasticoviscous Fluids
Elastomers
Embossing
Emulsion Polymerization
Emulsion
EWMA Control Chart
Energy
EP Additive
Epoxy Resins
EP Rubbers
EP Terpolymer
Ester
Eva (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)
Evaporation
Extensional Rheometry
Extrusion
Chapter F
Fabrication Processes
Fatigue Testing
FDA (Food and Drug Administration)
Fmerglass
FMER Orientation
Fiber Reinforcement
Fire Point
Flame Ionization
Flammable Limits
Flammability Range
Flash Point
Foaming
Foamed Thermoplastics
Foamed Thermosets
Food Additive
Four-Ball Method
Freezing Point
Fretting
Friction
Chapter G
Gas Chromatography
Gas-Phase Polymerization
Gel Permeation Chromatography
GPC/DRI/Lalls
GPC/DRI/VIS
GPC/DRI/UV
GPC/DRI/FRIR
Grafting (Radiation Type)
Chapter H
Half-Life
Halogen
Halogenated Hydrocarbons
Hand Lay-Up Technique
HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)
HMWDPE (High Molecular Weight Polyethylene)
Heat of Combustion
Heat of Decomposition
Heat of Solution
Heat of Polymerization
Heptane
Hexane
High-Pressure Polymerization
High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
Homogenization
Humidity
Hydrocarbon
Hydrocarbon Waxes
Chapter I
Ignition Temperature
ICP Atomic Emission Spectroscopy
Impact Strength
Injection Molding
Injection Stretch Blow Molding
In-Line Screw Injection Molds
Internal Batch Mixers
Internal Mixing Procedures
Ion Chromatography (IC)
Ionomers (Surlyn)
Ion Selective Electrodes (ISE)
ISO (International Organization for Standardization)
ISO Standards
Chapter J
Jelly, White Petroleum
Jetness
Joule
Joule's Law
Joule-Thomson Effect
Chapter K
Kinematic Viscosity
Kinetic Energy
Knit Line
Chapter L
Lamination
Latent Heat of Vaporization
Late Toxicity
Lethal Concentration
Lethal Dose
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Liquid Chromatography
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Liquid Heat Capacity
Liquid Viscosity
LLDPE (Low Linear Density Polyethylene)
Long Chain Branching
Chapter M
Machining
Mastic
Mass Spectrometry (MS and GC/MS)
Matched Mold Forming
MBS (Polymethacrylate butadiene Styrene)
Melamlnes
Melting Point of Wax
Melt Phase Thermoforming
Melt Flow Indexer
Melt Fracture
Melt Spinning
Microscopy
Mill Mixing
Mineral Spirits
Mixing Practices
Molds
Molecular Weight
Mooney Viscosity
Multiple-Screw Extruders
Chapter N
National Bureau of Standards (NBS)
National Electrical Manufacturers association (NEMA)
National Fire Protection association (NFPA)
National Sanitation Foundation (NSF)
Natural Rubber (NBR)
NFPA Hazard Classification
Nitrile Rubbers (NBR)
Novolac Resins
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer
Chapter O
Oil Content of Petroleum Wax
Oscillating Disc Rheometer (ODR)
Ozone Cracking
Chapter P
Packing Group
Paek(Polyaryletherketone)
PBT (Polybutylene Terephtalate)
Peek (Polyetheretherketone)
Pel (Polyetherimide)
Pekekk(Polyetherketoneetherketoneketone)
Penetrometer
Peroxides
Peroxide Cross-Linking
Personal Protective Equipment
Pes (Polyethersulfone)
Pet (Polyethylene Terephtalate)
Petg (Polyethylene Terephtalate Glycol)
Phenolics
Pipe Or Tube Extrusion
Plasma Polymerization
Plastics Technical Evaluation Center (Plastec)
Plasticity
Plasticizers
Plastisols and Organosols
Plate-And-Frame Heat Exchanger
Plunger-Type Transfer Molding
PMMA (Polymethylmethacrylate (Acrylic))
Polar Compound
Polyacrylonitrile
Polyamide
Polyarylsulfone(Pas)
Polyblends
Polybutylene (PB)
Poly(Butylene Terephthalate) (PBT)
Polycarbonate (PC)/Abs Blends
Poly(Cyclohexanedimethylene Terephthalate) (PCT)
Polyethylene
Poly(Ethylene 2,6-Naphthalenedicarboxylate) (PEN)
Poly(Etheretherketone) (PEEK)
Polyimide (TPI)
Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyoxymethylene(POM)
Polystyrene Crystal (XPS)
Polysulfone (PSO)
Polysulphides
Polyurethanes
Poly(Vinyl Alcohol)
Poly(Vinyl Chloride) (PVC)
Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Pom (Acetal)
Postcuring
Potential Energy
Ppa (Polyphthalamide)
Ppe (Phenylene Ether Co-Polymer)
Pps (Polyphenylene Sulfide)
Preforming
Preplasticating Equipment
Pressure Forming
Process Oil
Profiling
Chapter R
Reaction Injection Molding
Recycling
Refined Wax
Refractive Index
Reinforcements
Relative Thermal Index
Resin
Resin Transfer Molding
Resole Formation
Rheology
Rotational Molding
Rubber Compounding
Rubber Oil
Rubber Oxidation
Chapter S
San (Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer)
Scanning Electron Microscopy
Scorch
Sealing Components
Seal Swell (Rubber Swell)
Semi-Crystalline Thermoplastics
Screw Configurations
Screw Transfer Molding
Sealants
Shear Stress
Sheet Extrusion
Shell and Tube Type Heat Exchanger
Shellac
Shewhart Control Chart
Short-Term Inhalation Limits
Silicone
Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE)
Society of Plastics Industry (SPI)
Solubility
Solution Polymerization
Solvent
Specific Gravity
Specific Heat
Spiral-Plate Heat Exchanger
Stabilizers
Stepwise SPC Chart
Stoddard Solvent
Stress Strain Behavior
Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Styrene Maleic Anhydride
Sulfur Vulcanization
Surface Grafting
Suspension Polymerization
Swell and Shrinkage Tests
Synthetic Rubber
Chapter T
Thermal Analysis
Thermoforming
Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA)
Thermomechanical Analysis (TMA)
Thermoplastics
Thermosetting Resins
Time-Dependent Fluids
Titanium Catalyst Systems
Toxicity by Ingestion
Toxicity by Inhalation (Threshold Limit Value)
TP (Thermoplastic Elastomer Polyester)
TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomers)
TPO (Thermoplastic Elastomer Polyolefin)
TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane)
Trade Names
Transfer Molding
Transmission Electron Microscopy
Chapter U
Ultrasonic Parts assembly
Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
Units of Measurement
UN Hazard Classes and Dmsions
V-Tube Heat Exchanger
Ureas
Chapter V
Vacuum Forming
Vanadium Catalyst
Vapor (Gas) Specific Gravity
Varnish
Viscoelastic Behavior
Viscosity Index (V.I.) Improver
Viscosity-Temperature Relationship
Volatility
Vulcanization
Vulcanizing Agents
Chapter W
Wax (Petroleum)
Wax Appearance Point (WAP)
Welding
White Oil
Chapter X
X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Xylene
Chapter Y
Yield
Chapter Z
Ziegler Natta Catalysts
Ziegler Polymerization Process
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502823
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750672108
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer
Reviews
"...an excellent general reference resource for engineers, chemists, technologists, and technicians, as well as students. Working definitions and explanations are given for nearly four hundred terms typically encountered in the industry. Most terms are also cross-referenced to other terminology so the reader can locate other areas as well. A wealth of tables, graphs and figures are liberally sprinkled throughout the book..." --Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering Journal
"Recommended as a solid, reliable addition to undergraduate through professional collections in polymer science, materials science, plastics, and engineering." --Choice
"...will enable scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as provide polymer technologists, engineers, and designers with a theoretical background." --Fachinformationszentrum Karlsruhe