Concussion in Sports, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Authors: Scott Laker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445214
eBook ISBN: 9780323445221
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2016
Table of Contents
- Foreword: It Takes a Team Effort
2. Preface: Concussion in Sports
3. The Molecular Pathophysiology of Concussive Brain Injury – an Update
4. Sideline Management of Concussion
5. Neuroimaging of Concussion
6. Returning to School Following Sport-Related Concussion
7. Active Rehabilitation of Concussion and Post-concussion Syndrome
8. Managing Patients with Prolonged Recovery Following Concussion
9. The Role of Neuropsychological Evaluation in the Clinical Management of Concussion
10. Retirement and Activity Restrictions Following Concussion
11. Potential Long-Term Consequences of Concussive and Subconcussive Injury
12. Effects of Legislation on Sports-Related Concussion
13. Index
Description
CDC estimates reveal that 1.6 million to 3.8 million concussions occur each year. This issue will include topics such as pathophysiology, imagine, rturn to learn programs and long-term consequences of concussions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 10th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323445214
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323445221
About the Authors
Scott Laker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.