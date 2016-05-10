Concussion in Sports, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323445214, 9780323445221

Concussion in Sports, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Scott Laker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445214
eBook ISBN: 9780323445221
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Foreword: It Takes a Team Effort
    2. Preface: Concussion in Sports
    3. The Molecular Pathophysiology of Concussive Brain Injury – an Update
    4. Sideline Management of Concussion
    5. Neuroimaging of Concussion
    6. Returning to School Following Sport-Related Concussion
    7. Active Rehabilitation of Concussion and Post-concussion Syndrome
    8. Managing Patients with Prolonged Recovery Following Concussion
    9. The Role of Neuropsychological Evaluation in the Clinical Management of Concussion
    10. Retirement and Activity Restrictions Following Concussion
    11. Potential Long-Term Consequences of Concussive and Subconcussive Injury
    12. Effects of Legislation on Sports-Related Concussion
    13. Index

Description

CDC estimates reveal that 1.6 million to 3.8 million concussions occur each year. This issue will include topics such as pathophysiology, imagine, rturn to learn programs and long-term consequences of concussions.

English
© Elsevier 2016
Elsevier
9780323445214
9780323445221

Scott Laker Author

Associate Professor, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

