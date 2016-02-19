Concrete - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080136752, 9781483136042

Concrete

1st Edition

Properties and Manufacture

Authors: T. N. W. Akroyd
eBook ISBN: 9781483136042
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 346
Description

Concrete: Properties and Manufacture describes the properties of concrete, including its manufacture and use in civil engineering construction. The book first discusses the properties of plastic or wet and hardened concrete. The text also describes different concrete materials, including cement, Portland cement, slag and high alumina cements, and aggregates. The selection also looks at the mix design of concrete. Mix proportioning based on strength and workability; mix design for high alumina cement; combination of single-sized aggregates; and nominal mixes are discussed. The text also examines the manufacture of concrete. Handling and batching of materials, mixing and placing, compaction of concrete, and winter concreting are underscored. The book also focuses on the resistance of concrete to deterioration. Resistance of concrete to freezing, sewage, sulfate attack, chemicals, fire, erosion, and abrasion are discussed. The text also offers information on surface treatment of concrete and special concrete. The selection is a valuable source of information for readers, students, and graduate and site engineers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. The Properties of Concrete

2. Concrete Materials

3. Mix Design

4. Manufacture of Concrete

5. Quality Control

6. Resistance of Concrete to Deterioration

7. Surface Treatment of Concrete

8. Special Concretes

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136042

T. N. W. Akroyd

