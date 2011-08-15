Concrete Portable Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Whether or not, you are on the job site or back in the office, this book will help you to avoid mistakes, code violations, and wasted time and money. The book’s four part treatment begins with constituent materials followed by self contained parts on Concrete Properties, Processes, and Concrete Repair and Rehabilitation.
Designed to be an "all in one" reference, the author includes a wealth information for the most popular types of testing. This includes: Analysis of Fresh Concrete; Testing Machines; Accelerated Testing Methods; Analysis of Hardened Concrete and Mortar; Core Sampling and Testing; Assessment of Concrete Construction ; Repair; Quality Concepts; Quality Control; Statistics; Standards, Specifications, and Codes of Practice. With this book in hand, construction engineers and even technicians find valuable information regarding Exposed Concrete Finishes, Repairing Concrete, Formwork, Precast Concrete, Concrete Roads, and Industrial Floors.
Project managers and owners will find this reference a valuable guide to concrete both in terms of its applications in construction projects and the science and chemistry of concrete for its own sake.
Key Features
- Fundamentals of Concrete Chemistry
- Handy at your figure tip calculations
- Tips for working with all types of concretes
- Covers Roads, floors, and finishes
- Principles of Precast, Reinforced and Prestressed Concrete
Readership
Civil engineers, construction engineers, builders, structural engineers, earthquake engineers, and architects
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- About the Author
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Basic Information
- Publisher Summary
- Paperwork
- Inspection
- Special Considerations
- Chapter 2. Concrete Materials
- Publisher Summary
- Aggregates
- Water
- Steel Reinforcement
- Admixtures
- Storage of Materials
- References
- Chapter 3. Durability and Protection
- Publisher Summary
- Special Exposure Conditions
- Corrosion Protection
- Chapter 4. Mixing and Placing Concrete
- Publisher Summary
- Average Compressive Strength
- Site Preparation
- Mixing Concrete
- Depositing Concrete
- Curing
- Weather Conditions
- References
- Chapter 5. Concrete Formwork
- Publisher Summary
- Form Removal
- Embedded Items
- Construction Joints
- Pre-Formed Concrete Products
- Chapter 6. Reinforcement
- Publisher Summary
- Standard Hooks
- Condition of Reinforcement Materials
- Reinforcement Spacing
- Bundling Bars
- How Much Coverage is Needed?
- Column Support
- Some Spiral Facts
- Ties
- Structural Integrity
- Chapter 7. General Design Consideration
- Publisher Summary
- Analysis
- Length of Spans
- Columns
- Live Load Assumptions
- T-Beam Construction
- Joist Construction
- Finished Flooring
- Chapter 8. Requirements for Strength and Serviceability
- Publisher Summary
- Design Strength
- Complicated Calculations
- Local Practices
- Common Sense
- Chapter 9. Inspecting In-Place Concrete
- Publisher Summary
- Plans and Specs
- Judging the Site
- Quality of Installation
- Cracked Concrete
- Crack Activity
- Crack Occurrence
- Disintegration
- Scaling
- Dusting
- Distortion
- Erosion
- Seal Failure
- Special Cases of Spalling
- Delamination
- Crack Surveys
- Sizing Cracks
- Mapping
- Joint Inspections
- Core Drilling
- Underwater Concrete
- High-resolution Acoustic Mapping System
- Side Scanner
- Other Means of Underwater Testing
- Laboratory Work
- Chemical Analysis
- Physical Analysis
- Nondestructive Testing
- Other Considerations
- Chapter 10. Concrete Failure
- Publisher Summary
- Unintentional Loads
- Chemical Reactions
- Corrosion
- Freezing and Thawing
- Settlement and Movement
- Shrinkage
- Fluctuations in Temperature
- Chapter 11. Concrete Repair Preparation
- Publisher Summary
- Compressive Strength
- Modulus of Elasticity
- Thermal Expansion
- Bonding
- Drying Shrinkage
- Creep
- Permeability
- Planning A Repair
- Manufacturer’s Data
- Chapter 12. Removal and Repair
- Publisher Summary
- Removal Methods
- Blasting
- Crushing
- Cutting
- Impacting Methods
- Boom-Mounted Concrete Breakers
- Spring-Action Hammers
- Hand-Held Impact Breakers
- Hydromilling
- Rotary-Head Milling
- Pre-Splitting
- Chemical Agents
- Piston-Jack Splitters
- Plug-Feather Splitter
- Prep Work
- Reinforcing Steel
- Anchors
- Chapter 13. Rehabilitation Work
- Publisher Summary
- Prestressing Steel
- Autogenous Healing
- Conventional Placement
- Crack Arrest Techniques
- Drilling and Plugging
- Drypacking
- Fiber-Reinforced Concrete
- Flexible Sealing
- Gravity Soak
- Chemical Grouting
- Hydraulic-Cement Grouting
- High-Strength Concrete
- Jacketing
- Judicious Neglect
- Polymer Overlays
- Polymer Coatings
- Polymer Concrete
- Polymer Impregnation
- Polymer Injection
- Pre-Cast Concrete
- Preplaced-Aggregate Concrete
- Rapid-Hardening Cement
- Roller-Compacted Concrete
- Routing and Sealing
- Shotcrete
- Shrinkage-Compensating Concrete
- Chapter 14. Maintenance Matters
- Publisher Summary
- Stains
- Stain Removal
- Cleaning Details
- Coatings and Sealing Compounds
- Chapter 15. Specialized Repairs
- Publisher Summary
- Rehabbing Lock Walls
- Cast-in-Place
- Blasting Lock Walls
- Anchors
- Concrete Placement
- Shotcrete
- Preplaced-aggregate Concrete
- Pre-cast Concrete
- Cutoff Walls
- Pre-Cast Concrete Applications
- Underwater Repairs
- Geomembrane Work
- Roller-compacted Concrete
- Chapter 16. Problem Solving
- Publisher Summary
- Bad Design Data
- Chemical Attack
- Alkali–Aggregate Reaction
- Freezing
- Moving Water
- Cavitation
- The Roundup
- Chapter 17. Code Requirements
- Publisher Summary
- Concrete Selection
- Compressive Strength
- Field-Cured Specimens
- Putting Concrete in Place
- Mixing Concrete
- Placing Concrete
- Curing
- Form Design
- Form Removal
- Embedded Items
- Construction Joints
- Reinforcement
- Column Reinforcement
- Connections
- Spirals
- Ties
- Shrinkage
- Structural Integrity Requirements
- Live Loads
- T-Beams
- Joist Construction
- First Step
- Chapter 18. How Much Do You Know?
- Publisher Summary
- True or False Quiz
- Multiple-Choice Questions
- Correct Answers for True–False Questions
- Correct Answers for Multiple-Choice Questions
- Chapter 19. Working with Code Requirements
- Publisher Summary
- Lax Jobs
- Strict Code Enforcement
- Safety
- Fees
- Know Your Inspectors
- Local Jurisdictions
- Common Sense
- Chapter 20. Avoiding On-the-Job Injuries
- Publisher Summary
- Very Dangerous
- General Safety
- Clothing
- Jewelry
- Eye and Ear Protection
- Pads
- Tool Safety
- Power Mixers
- Co-Worker Safety
- Chapter 21. Worksite Survival
- Publisher Summary
- Open Wounds
- Splinters and Foreign Objects
- Eye Injuries
- Scalp Injuries
- Facial Injuries
- Nose Bleeds
- Back Injuries
- Legs and Feet
- Hand Injuries
- Shock
- Checklist of Shock Symptoms
- Burns
- Heat-Related Problems
- Appendix I: Background Facts and Issues Concerning Cement and Cement Data
- Preface
- Units of Measurement
- Contents
- Part 1: Overview of Hydraulic Cements
- References Cited in Part 1
- Glossary of Terms
- Links to Other Sources of Information on Cement and Concrete
- Part 2: Issues Related to Cement Industry Canvasses and Data Interpretation
- Appendix II: Concrete Pavement Technology Update
- Concrete Overlays—An Established Technology With New Applications
- Precast Pavement Technology— Moving Forward Fast
- MEPDG Development Continues
- Ongoing Surface Characteristics Research Activities
- CPTP Update — New Products and Recent Activities
- COMPASS—Concrete Mixture Performance Analysis System Software
- Concrete Pavement Research Roadmap Tracks Underway
- FHWA Cooperative Agreements to Advance Concrete Pavement Technologies
- National Conference on Preservation, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Concrete Pavements
- Appendix III: Foundry Sand Facts for Civil Engineers
- Foundry Sand Facts for Civil Engineers
- Forward
- Acknowledgements
- Table Of Contents
- Chapter 1: An Introduction to Foundry Sand
- Chapter 2: Foundry Sand in Structural Fills and Embankments
- Chapter 3: Foundry Sand in Road Bases
- Chapter 4: Foundry Sand in Hot Mix Asphalt
- Chapter 5: Foundry Sand in Flowable Fills
- Chapter 6: Foundry Sand in Portland Cement Concrete
- Chapter 7: Foundry Sand in Other Engineering Applications
- Appendix IV: Increasing the Quality of Concrete and Concrete Related Products
- INCREASING THE QUALITY OF CONCRETE AND CONCRETE RELATED PRODUCTS
- PURPOSE OF ASSIGNMENT
- BACKGROUND
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- FIELD ACTIVITIES TO ACHIEVE PURPOSES
- TASK FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
- CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FUTURE ACTIVITY
- ANNEXES
- ANNEX I – FIELD TRIP REPORTS
- ANNEX II - STANDARDS AN D TEST METHODS NEEDING TRANSLATION AND DISTRIBUTION
- ANNEX III– RECOMMENDED QUALITY CONTROL TESTING AND FREQUENCIES
- ANNEX IV–FIELD VISIT PHOTOGRAPHS
- Appendix IV: Increasing the Quality of Concrete and Concrete Related Products
- Contents
- What Does Osha’s Concrete and Masonry Standard Cover?
- What are the Key, New Changes to The Standard?
- What are the components Of The new Standard?
- What are the General Requirements of the Standard?
- What are the Requirements for Cast-in-Place Concrete?
- What Other help can Osha Provide?
- Glossary
- OSHA-Related Publications
- States with Approved Plans
- OSHA Consultation Project Directory
- OSHA Area Offices
- OSHA Regional Offices
- Appendix VI: Glossary of Abbreviations
- 1101.2 Metric Units
- Appendix VII: Common Definitions
- Appendix VIII: Industry Resources
- Glossary
- Index
