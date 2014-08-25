Concrete and Masonry Movements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128015254, 9780128017678

Concrete and Masonry Movements

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Brooks
eBook ISBN: 9780128017678
Paperback ISBN: 9780128015254
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th August 2014
Page Count: 612
Description

Widely used in the construction of bridges, dams and pavements, concrete and masonry are two of the world’s most utilized construction materials. However, many engineers lack a proper understanding of the methods for predicting and mitigating their movements within a structure. Concrete and Masonry Movements provides practical methods for predicting and preventing movement in concrete and masonry, saving time and money in retrofitting and repair cost. With this book in hand, engineers will discover new prediction models for masonry such as: irreversible moisture expansion of clay bricks, elasticity, creep and shrinkage. In addition, the book provides up-to-date information on the codes of practice.

Key Features

  • Provides mathematical modelling tools for predicting movement in masonry
  • Up-to-date knowledge of codes of practice methods
  • Clearly explains the factors influencing all types of concrete and masonry movement
  • Fully worked out examples and set problems are included at the end of each chapter

Readership

Civil Engineers, Material Engineers, Researchers and Designers, and Structural Engineers

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Acknowledgments
  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Classification of Movements
    • Definition of Terms Used
  • 3. Composite Models
    • Concrete Models
    • Masonry Models
    • Summary
  • 4. Elasticity of Concrete
    • Stress–Strain Behaviour
    • Static Modulus of Elasticity
    • Dynamic Modulus of Elasticity
    • Relationship of Modulus of Elasticity with Strength
    • Poisson's Ratio
  • 5. Elasticity of Masonry
    • Stress–Strain Behaviour
    • Poisson's Ratio
    • Geometry of Cross-Section
    • Type of Mortar
    • Type of Unit and Anisotropy
    • Unit/Mortar Interaction
    • Age
    • Prediction of Modulus of Elasticity of Masonry
    • Summary
  • 6. Shrinkage of Concrete
    • Plastic Shrinkage
    • Swelling/Expansion
    • Carbonation Shrinkage
    • Drying Shrinkage
    • Shrinkage-Compensating Concrete
    • Autogenous Shrinkage
  • 7. Shrinkage of Calcium Silicate and Concrete Masonry
    • Type of Mortar
    • Type of Unit
    • Unit Moisture State and Absorption
    • Geometry of Cross-Section
    • Anisotropy
    • Prediction of Shrinkage
    • Concluding Remarks
  • 8. Moisture Movement of Clay Brick Masonry
    • Irreversible Moisture Expansion of Clay Units
    • Clay Brickwork
    • Composite Model Prediction
    • Design Code Guidelines
    • Concluding Remarks
  • 9. Enlarged Moisture Expansion due to Cryptoflorescence
    • Nature of Florescence
    • Hydration of Cement and Moisture Transfer Across the Brick/Mortar Interface
    • Factors Influencing Enlarged Expansion
    • Summary of Cryptoflorescence Mechanism
    • In-Plane Restraint
    • Quantification of Creep
    • Concluding Remarks
  • 10. Creep of Concrete
    • Categories of Creep
    • Factors Influencing Creep in Compression
    • Creep Recovery
    • Creep Poisson's Ratio
    • Tensile Creep
    • Cyclic Creep
    • Other Types of Load
  • 11. Methods of Predicting Elasticity, Shrinkage, and Creep of Concrete
    • Standard Methods of Prediction from Strength, Mix Composition, and Physical Conditions
    • Prediction Using Short-term Test Data
    • Case Study
  • 12. Creep of Masonry
    • Historical Background
    • Influencing Factors
    • Creep and Cryptoflorescence
    • Prediction of Creep
    • Summary
  • 13. Thermal Movement
    • Concrete
    • Masonry
  • 14. Effects of Movements, Restraint and Movement Joints
    • Effects of Movements
    • Restraint and Cracking
    • Movement Joints
  • 15. Theoretical Aspects of Creep and Shrinkage of Mortar and Concrete
    • Structure of Hydrated Cement Paste
    • The State of Water
    • Existing Mechanisms of Drying Shrinkage and Creep
    • Drying Creep Theory
    • Final Remarks
  • 16. Testing and Measurement
    • Methods of Load Application
    • Measurement of Movement
    • Standard Methods of Test for Creep Determination
    • Independent Shrinkage/Moisture Expansion Tests
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
612
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128017678
Paperback ISBN:
9780128015254

About the Author

Jeffrey Brooks

Jeffrey J. Brooks, BSc; PhD; FIMS. Retired. Formerly Senior Lectures & Director of Postgraduate Studies in Civil Engineering at Leeds University. Has over 30 years of experience with over 150 papers as well as several textbooks.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Senior Lecturer & Director of Postgraduate Studies in Civil Engineering at Leeds University, Leeds, UK

Ratings and Reviews

