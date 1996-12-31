Concrete Admixtures Handbook
2nd Edition
Properties, Science and Technology
Since the publication of the first edition ten years ago, significant developments have occurred in the use of admixtures in concrete. Eight new chapters and a full update of the preceding ten chapters bring this book up to date; reflecting the relative advances made in the science and technology of different groups of admixtures. The increased role and development of admixtures in concrete technology is evidenced by a number of conferences, publications, and novel admixtures available in the market place.
These developments in the field caused the modification of many chapters in the first edition in order to reflect the advances. Although individual chapters refer to standards and specifications of admixtures, those only interested in the standards or techniques used in investigating admixtures will find the second chapter (Research Technologies, Standards, and Specifications) useful. Admixtures are not as inert as may be presumed. They may chemically interact with the constituents of concrete and affect the properties of the fresh and hardened concrete and its durability. The third chapter deals with these aspects. It was important to devote a chapter to recent attempts in developing new admixtures.
Technologists, Practitioners, Engineers, Architects, Concrete Manufacturers, Material Scientists, Cement Scientists, Students.
- Concrete Science 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Formation of Portland Cement 3.0 Portland Cement: Composition 4.0 Individual Cement Compounds 5.0 Portland Cement 6.0 Cement Paste 7.0 Models of Hydrated Cement 8.0 Concrete Properties 9.0 Durability of Concrete References
- Research Techniques, Standards and Specifications 1.0 Research Techniques 2.0 Standards and Specifications References
- Admixture Interactions in Concrete 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Chemical Admixtures 3.0 Air-Entraining Agents 4.0 Polymer-Modified Concrete 5.0 Mineral Admixtures 6.0 Miscellaneous Admixtures References
- Chemical Admixtures - Recent Developments 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Superplasticizers 3.0 Antifreezing Admixtures 4.0 Air-Entraining Agents 5.0 Polymer-Modified Mortar and Concrete 6.0 Macrodefect-Free Cements 7.0 Activator Admixtures for Slags 8.0 Alkali-Aggregate Expansion-Reducing Admixtures 9.0 Admixtures for Underwater Concreting 10.0 Non-Chloride Accelerating Admixtures 11.0 Extended Set Control Admixtures 12.0 Corrosion Inhibitors 13.0 Concluding Remarks References
- Accelerators 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Influence of Calcium Chloride on the Hydration of Cement Minerals 3.0 Hydration of Cement 4.0 Properties of Concrete 5.0 Mechanical Properties 6.0 Durability of Concrete 7.0 Use of Calcium Chloride in Other Cementitious Systems 8.0 Calcium Chloride: Properties and Preparation 9.0 Standards and Practice 10.0 Estimation of Chlorides 11.0 Misconceptions in the Use of Calcium Chloride 12.0 Non-Chloride Accelerators References
- Water Reducers/Retarders 1.0 General Considerations 2.0 Preparation and Use of Water Reducers/Retarders 3.0 Effect of Water Reducers/Retarders on the Hydration of Cement Compounds and Cement 4.0 Effect of Water Reducers/Retarders on Fresh and Plastic Concrete 5.0 Effect of Water Reducers/Retarders on Hardened Concrete 6.0 Standards and Codes of Practice 7.0 Admixture Estimation References
- Superplasticizers 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Applications 3.0 Cement Paste 4.0 Fresh Concrete 5.0 Hardened Concrete 6.0 Concluding Remarks References
- Air-Entraining Admixtures 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Composition and Manufacture 3.0 Use in Concrete 4.0 Effect on Cement Hydration and Hydration Product 5.0 Effects of Air Entrainment on Plastic Concrete 6.0 Effects of Air Entrainment on Hardened Concrete 7.0 Codes and Practices 8.0 Admixture Estimation and Analysis References
- Polymer-Modified Mortars and Concretes 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Applications 3.0 General Principles 4.0 Latex-Modified Systems 5.0 Properties of Latex-Modified Systems (Fresh State) 6.0 Properties of Hardened Latex Mortar and Concrete 7.0 Redispersible Polymer Powder-Modified Systems 8.0 Water Soluble Polymer-Modified Systems 9.0 Liquid Resin-Modified Systems 10.0 Special Polymer-Modified Systems 11.0 Standards and Specifications References
- Mineral Admixtures 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Characterization and Classification of Mineral Admixtures 3.0 Natural Pozzolanic Materials 4.0 Industrial By-Products as Mineral Admixtures 5.0 Effect of Mineral Admixtures on Properties of Concrete 6.0 Test Methods For Evaluation of Mineral Admixtures 7.0 Economics of Use of Mineral Admixtures 8.0 Concluding Remarks References
- Antifreezing Admixtures 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Preparation and Application of Antifreezing Admixtures 3.0 Effect of Antifreezing Admixtures on Cement and Cement Components 4.0 Effect of Antifreezing Admixtures on Physical Properties of Concrete Mixes 5.0 Mechanical Properties of Concrete 6.0 Durability 7.0 New Developments 8.0 Standards and Specifications References
- High-Volume Fly Ash and Slag Concrete 1.0 High-Volume Fly Ash Concrete 2.0 High Volume Slag Concrete References
- Admixtures for Repair and Restoration of Concrete 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Proprietary Repair Products 3.0 Concrete Infill 4.0 Special Repair Techniques References
- Alkali-Aggregate Expansion and Corrosion Inhibiting Admixtures 1.0 Alkali Aggregate Expansion Inhibiting Admixtures 2.0 Corrosion Inhibiting Admixtures References
- Miscellaneous Admixtures 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Expansion Producing Admixtures 3.0 Pigments 4.0 Dampproofing and Waterproofing Admixtures 5.0 Pumping Aids 6.0 Flocculating Admixtures 7.0 Bacterial, Fungicidal and Insecticidal Admixtures 8.0 Shotcrete Admixtures 9.0 Antiwashout Admixtures References
- Batching and Dispensing of Admixtures 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Manufacture 3.0 Packaging and Delivery 4.0 Dispensing of Admixtures 5.0 Criteria for Selection 6.0 Quality Control 7.0 Precautions 8.0 Safety and Hygienic Aspects in the Handling of Admixtures References
- Admixture Formulations 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Patent Literature 3.0 Accelerators 4.0 Water Reducers 5.0 Superplasticizers 6.0 Retarders 7.0 Air Entraining Agents 8.0 Polymer-Modified System 9.0 Miscellaneous and Polyfunctional Admixtures References
- Admixtures for Oilwell Cements 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Classification of Oilwell Cement Additives 3.0 Special Oilwell Cements and Additive Usage 4.0 Conclusions References
- No. of pages:
- 1183
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1996
- Published:
- 31st December 1996
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516545
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513735
V.S. Ramachandran
National Research Council Canada, Ottawa, Canada