Concise Vector Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099514, 9781483141930

Concise Vector Analysis

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Liberal Studies: Mathematics Division

Authors: C. J. Eliezer
Editors: W. J. Langford E. A. Maxwell I. N. Sneddon
eBook ISBN: 9781483141930
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 164
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Concise Vector Analysis is a five-chapter introductory account of the methods and techniques of vector analysis. These methods are indispensable tools in mathematics, physics, and engineering. The book is based on lectures given by the author in the University of Ceylon.

The first two chapters deal with vector algebra. These chapters particularly present the addition, representation, and resolution of vectors. The next two chapters examine the various aspects and specificities of vector calculus. The last chapter looks into some standard applications of vector algebra and calculus.

This book will prove useful to applied mathematicians, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Vectors and Vector Addition

1.1 Vectors

1.2 Representation of Vectors

1.3 Vector Addition

1.4 -a, O, λa

1.5 Resolution of a Vector

1.6 Point Dividing AB in the Ratio m:n

1.7 Centroid or Mean Centre of n Points

Exercises

Chapter 2. Products of Vectors

2.1 Scalar Product

2.2 Vector Product

2.3 Triple Products

2.4 Mutual Moment of Two Lines

2.5 Positive and Negative Triads

Exercises

Chapter 3. Vector Calculus

3.1 Vector Function of a Scalar

3.2 Unit Tangent Vector Τ

3.3 Functions of a Vector

3.4 Map of a Field

3.5 Directional Derivative

3.6 Gradient Vector

Exercises

Chapter 4. Vector Calculus

4.1 Line Integrals

4.2 Line Integral of Grad φ

4.3 Surface Integrals

4.4 Volume Integrals

4.5 Divergence

4.6 Gauss's Transformation

4.7 Curl A

4.8 Stokes' Theorem

4.9 The Operator ▽

4.10 The Laplacian Operator

4.11 Orthogonal Curvilinear Coordinates

Exercises

Chapter 5. Some Applications

5.1 Equivalence of Force Systems

5.2 Poinsot's Central Axis

5.3 Space-Curve

5.4 Infinitesimal Rotations. Angular Velocity

5.5 Angular Velocity of a Rigid Body

5.6 Gauss's Theorem

5.7 Gravitational Potential

5.8 Equipotential Surfaces

5.9 Green's Theorems

Exercises

Index

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483141930

About the Author

C. J. Eliezer

About the Editor

W. J. Langford

E. A. Maxwell

I. N. Sneddon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.