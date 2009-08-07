Concise Encyclopedia of Pragmatics
2nd Edition
Description
Concise Encyclopedia of Pragmatics, Second Edition (COPE) is an authoritative single-volume reference resource comprehensively describing the discipline of pragmatics, an important branch of natural language study dealing with the study of language in it's entire user-related theoretical and practical complexity.
As a derivative volume from Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics, Second Edition, it comprises contributions from the foremost scholars of semantics in their various specializations and draws on 20+ years of development in the parent work in a compact and affordable format. Principally intended for tertiary level inquiry and research, this will be invaluable as a reference work for undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as academics inquiring into the study of meaning and meaning relations within languages. As pragmatics is a centrally important and inherently cross-cutting area within linguistics, it will therefore be relevant not just for meaning specialists, but for most linguistic audiences.
Key Features
- Edited by Jacob Mey, a leading pragmatics specialist, and authored by experts
- The latest trends in the field authoritatively reviewed and interpreted in context of related disciplines
- Drawn from the richest, most authoritative, comprehensive and internationally acclaimed reference resource in the linguistics area
- Compact and affordable single volume reference format
Readership
Relevant to any department, institute or individual interested in meaning and meaning relations within linguistics, of particular interest to those interested in pragmatics, semantics, morphology, typology, syntax, and computational linguistics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 7th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080962979
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962986
About the Editors
J.L. Mey Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Keith Brown Editor-in-Chief
Read English at Cambridge, joined the British Council and worked in Uganda. He then taught at the University College of Cape Coast in Ghana before moving to Edinburgh, where he took his PhD in linguistics and subsequently taught in the Department of Linguistics. In 1984 he moved to the University of Essex, where he was Research Professor in the Department of Linguistics, and then to the University of Cambridge where he was Senior Research Fellow in the Research Centre for English and Applied Linguistics. He is now an Associate Lecturer in the Faculty of English at Cambridge. He has held visiting professorships at the Universities of Heidelberg, Vienna and Düsseldorf. From 1990-94 he was President of the Linguistics Association of Great Britain, and has been a member of Council of the Philological Society since 1998. He is Chairman of the linguistics committee of the Subject Centre for Languages Linguistics and Area Studies. He is co-editor of Transactions of the Philological Society and sits on other editorial boards. He is author of Linguistics Today (Fontana 1984) and co-author, with Jim Miller, of Syntax: A Linguistic Introduction to Sentence Structure and Syntax: Generative Grammar (Hutchinson 1981). He was syntax editor for the 1st edition of The Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics and was joint editor, with Jim Miller of A Concise Encyclopedia of Linguistic Theories and A Concise Encyclopedia of Grammatical Categories (Pergamon Press 1997 & 1998). He was joint editor of Common Denominators in Art and Science (Aberdeen University Press, 1983) and Language, Reasoning and Inference (Academic Press, 1986).
Affiliations and Expertise
Affiliated Lecturer at the Research Centre for English and Applied Linguistics, University of Cambridge, UK