Concise Encyclopedia of Advanced Ceramic Materials
1st Edition
Description
Advanced ceramics cover a wide range of materials which are ceramic by nature but have been developed in response to specific requirements. This encyclopedia collects together 137 articles in order to provide an up-to-date account of the advanced ceramic field. Some articles are drawn from the acclaimed Encyclopedia of Materials Science and Engineering, often revised, and others have been newly commissioned. The Concise Encyclopedia of Advanced Ceramic Materials aims to provide a comprehensive selection of accessible articles which act as an authoritative guide to the subject. The format is designed to help the readers form opinions on a particular subject. Arranged alphabetically, with a broad subject range, the articles are diverse in character and style, thereby stimulating further discussion. Topics covered include survey articles on glass, hot pressing, insulators, powders, and many are concerned with specific chemical systems and their origins, processing and applications. The Concise Encyclopedia of Advanced Ceramic Materials will be invaluable to materials scientists, researchers, educators and industrialists working in technical ceramics.
Readership
For materials scientists, researchers, educators and industrialists working in technical ceramics.
Table of Contents
Selected articles: Advanced ceramic materials: an overview. Aluminum nitride. Aluminum oxide. Aluminum titanate. Automotive materials. Beta-alumina. Borides. Capacitors. Carbon and graphite. Ceramic membranes. Ceramic superconductors. Ceramics process engineering. Chemical degradation. Creep. Cutting tools. Design of powders for ceramic processing. Design with advanced ceramics. Diamond. Diffusion. Directed metal oxidation. Extrusion. Fatigue. Fiber-reinforced ceramics. Firing. Gas-phase reactions and the preparation of ceramic materials. Glass ceramics. Glass: an overview. Glasses from sol-gel monoliths. Glassy phases in ceramics. Grinding. Halides. Hardness. Hot isostatic pressing. Hot pressing: an overview. Impurities. Injection molding. Insulators: electrical conductivity. Joining of ceramic-metal systems: an overview. Lamp envelopes. Liquid-phase sintering. Magnesium and alkaline-earth oxides. Mechanical performance and lifetime prediction. Metallorganic compounds as ceramic precursors. Mixing of particulate solids. Motor vehicle turbine materials. Mullite. Nondestructive evaluation. Oxides. Perovskites. Powder characterization. Powders: chemical preparation. Powders: hydrothermal preparation. Refractory carbides. Refractory materials, metallurgical. Silica. Silicon carbide. Silicon nitride fibers. Sintering: an overview. Soft magnetic ferrites. Solid-state reactions. Substrate materials. Thermal conductivity. Thermal shock. Titanates. Traditional ceramics. Transformation toughening. Vitrification. Wear. Whiskers. Yttria. Zirconia and hafnia. List of contributors. Subject index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 8th April 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983707
About the Editor
R.J. Brook
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK
Reviews
@qu:The quickly progressing development of ceramic materials calls for a reliable source of information even for the expert. This is superbly taken care of by the work at hand. Because it is up-to-date and of such a high standard, the encyclopedia could be described as unique. This critic can only describe it as a researchers' and teachers' must. @source:Interceram