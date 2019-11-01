Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128160138

Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology

1st Edition

Authors: Laurence Mueller
Paperback ISBN: 9780128160138
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 246
Description

Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology covers major advances and breakthroughs in evolutionary ecology, from its beginning stages, to present-day. Although biologists recognize this field by name, many only have a limited understanding of its conceptual roots. Following an easily-accessible structure, it encapsulates and chronicles the history behind evolutionary ecology since the 1970s. Written by a world-renowned evolutionary ecologist, this book embodies a unique blend of expertise in combining theory and experiment, population genetics and ecology, and the integration of age-structure and density-dependent selection into an understanding of life-history evolution.

While the book presents a wonderful springboard for discussions in undergraduate or graduate seminars in evolutionary biology and ecology, it will also appeal to researchers and professionals looking for insights into the field’s history.

Key Features

  • Covers over 80 seminal breakthroughs and paradigm shifts in the field of evolutionary biology and ecology
  • Contains an historical overview of a field whose concepts are central to all of biology and relevant to a broad audience of biologists, science historians, and philosophers of science
  • Written by a world-renowned evolutionary ecologist

Readership

Advanced graduate and undergraduate students, researchers, and specialists in evolutionary biology and evolutionary studies

Table of Contents

1. Early history 1920-1962
2. Life-history evolution
3. Population regulation and density-dependent natural selection
4. Population stability and evolution
5. Evolution of age-specific patterns of survival and reproduction
6. Competition within and between species
7. Foraging behaviour
8. Reproductive systems
9. Predator/prey interactions

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128160138

About the Author

Laurence Mueller

Laurence Mueller is a Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California, Irvine. His research includes the development of theoretical models to guide research and experimental evolutionary approaches to the study of adaptation. Dr. Mueller’s specific research interests include the evolution of life-history phenotypes at different population density and the evolution of population stability. More recently Dr. Mueller’s research has focused on the evolution of age-specific patterns of aging and physiological decline that occurs prior to death. He is the author of three books and over 120 research articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Irvine, CA, USA

