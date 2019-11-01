Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology covers major advances and breakthroughs in evolutionary ecology, from its beginning stages, to present-day. Although biologists recognize this field by name, many only have a limited understanding of its conceptual roots. Following an easily-accessible structure, it encapsulates and chronicles the history behind evolutionary ecology since the 1970s. Written by a world-renowned evolutionary ecologist, this book embodies a unique blend of expertise in combining theory and experiment, population genetics and ecology, and the integration of age-structure and density-dependent selection into an understanding of life-history evolution.

While the book presents a wonderful springboard for discussions in undergraduate or graduate seminars in evolutionary biology and ecology, it will also appeal to researchers and professionals looking for insights into the field’s history.