Conceptual Breakthroughs in Ethology and Animal Behavior
1st Edition
Description
Conceptual Breakthroughs in Ethology and Animal Behavior highlights, through concise summaries, the most important discoveries and scientific revolutions in animal behavior. These are assessed for their relative impact on the field and their significance to the forward motion of the science of animal behavior. Eighty short essays capture the moment when a new concept emerged or a publication signaled a paradigm shift. How the new understanding came about is explained, and any continuing controversy or scientific conversation on the issue is highlighted. Behavior is a rich and varied field, drawing on genetics, evolution, physiology, and ecology to inform its principles, and this book embraces the wealth of knowledge that comes from the unification of these fields around the study of animals in motion.
The chronological organization of the essays makes this an excellent overview of the history of animal behavior, ethology, and behavioral ecology.
The work includes such topics as Darwin’s role in shaping the study of animal behavior, the logic of animal contests, cognition, empathy in animals, and animal personalities. Succinct accounts of new revelations about behavior through scientific investigation and scrutiny reveal the fascinating story of this field. Similar to Dr. John Avise’s Contemporary Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Genetics, the work is structured into vignettes that describe the conceptual revolution and assess the impact of the conceptual change, with a score, which ranges from 1-10, providing an assessment of the impact of the new findings on contemporary science.
Key Features
- Features a lively, brisk writing style and brief entries to enable easy, enjoyable access to this essential information
- Includes topics that cover the range of behavioral biology from mechanism to behavioral ecology
- Can also be used as supplemental material for an undergraduate animal behavior course, or as the foundational text for an upper level or graduate discussion course in advanced animal behavior
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and academics/ researchers in animal behavior, ethology, evolutionary biology, and behavioral ecology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. 50,000 Years Before Present: The Dawn of Human Evolution
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 10
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 2. 12,000 Years Before Present: Domestication
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 3. 1623 Social Behavior
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 4. 1700s Classifying Life
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 5. 1729 Biological Clocks
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 6. 1800s Birds in Their Natural Setting
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 6
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 7. 1800s The Great Explorers
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 8. 1859 Darwin and Behavior
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 10
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 9. 1859 Darwin and Social Insects
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 10. 1882 George Romanes and the Birth of Comparative Psychology
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 11. 1894 Morgan's Canon
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 12. 1914 Sensory Physiology and Behavior
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 6
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 13. 1938 Skinner and Learning
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 14. 1940 Orientation
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- Further Reading
Chapter 15. 1941 Bat Echolocation
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 16. 1947 The Evolution of Clutch Size
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 6
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 17. 1948 Cognitive Maps
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 18. 1948 Hormones and Behavior
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 19. 1948 Information Theory
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 20. 1953 The Chasm Between Ethology and Comparative Psychology
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 21. 1954 Life History Phenomena
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 22. 1954 Zeitgebers (Time-Givers) for Biological Clocks
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 23. 1956 The Coolidge Effect
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 2
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 24. 1957 Psychophysical Laws
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 25. 1960 Motivation and Drive
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 26. 1963 The Four Questions
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 10
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 27. 1964 Dopamine and Reward Reinforcement
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 28. 1964 Inclusive Fitness and the Evolution of Altruism
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 10
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 29. 1965 Harry Harlow and Social Isolation in Monkeys
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 30. 1967 Island Biogeography
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 6
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 31. 1968 Tool Use
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 32. 1969 Territoriality and Habitat Choice
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 33. 1970 Sperm Competition
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 34. 1971 Behavioral Genetics
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 35. 1971 Reciprocal Altruism
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 36. 1971 Selfish Herds
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 37. 1973 Episodic Memory
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 6
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 38. 1973 Game Theory
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 39. 1973 The Many Eyes Hypothesis
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 2
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 40. 1973 The Red Queen
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 41. 1973 Animal Conflict
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 42. 1974 Caenorhabditis elegans Behavioral Genetics
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 43. 1974 Standardizing Behavioral Observation Methods
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 44. 1974 Parent–Offspring Conflict
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 45. 1975 Group Selection
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 2
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 46. 1975 Sociobiology
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 47. 1975 The Handicap Principle
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 48. 1976 Marginal Value Theorem
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 49. 1977 Self-medication
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 50. 1977 The Evolution of Mating Systems
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 51. 1978 Animal Models for Depression
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 52. 1978 Theory of Mind
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 53. 1980 Dispersal
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 54. 1980 Semantic Communication
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 2
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 55. 1980 The Risk Paradigm
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 2
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 56. 1981 Prisoner's Dilemma
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 57. 1981 Producers and Scroungers
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 2
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 58. 1982 The Hamilton–Zuk Hypothesis
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 59. 1982 The Hippocampus and Navigation
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 60. 1983 Reproductive Skew
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 61. 1985 An Animal Model for Anxiety
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 62. 1988 Brood Parasitism
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 3
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 63. 1990 Fear
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 5
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 64. 1990 The Challenge Hypothesis
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 2
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 65. 1991 Pain in Animals
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 66. 1991 Receiver Psychology
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 67. 1992 Working Memory
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 68. 1994 Ecosystem Engineers
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact 6
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 69. 1996 Conservation Behavior
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 70. 1996 The Molecular Basis of Learning
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 71. 1998 Self-Organization of Social Systems
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 6
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 72. 1998 Gaze Following
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 73. 1999 Multimodal Communication
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 74. 2000 Emotion and the Brain
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 8
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 75. 2000 Social Amoebas and Their Genomes
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 76. 2002 Social Networks
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact 6
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 77. 2004 Behavioral Syndromes—Personality in Animals
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 10
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 78. 2004 Maternal Epigenetics
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 9
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 79. 2004 Public and Private Information
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 7
- See also
- References and Suggested Reading
Chapter 80. 2014 Keystone Individuals
- Abstract
- The Concept
- The Explanation
- Impact: 4
- See also
- Reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 27th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095454
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092651
About the Author
Michael Breed
After receiving my PhD from the University of Kansas in 1977, I came to Colorado to work as a faculty member at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where I have been ever since. I am currently a Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, and I teach courses in general biology, animal behavior, insect biology, and tropical biology. My research program focuses on the behavior and ecology of social insects, and I have worked on ants, bees, and wasps. I have studied the nestmate recognition, the genetics of colony defense, the behavior of defensive bees, and communication during colony defense. I was Executive Editor of Animal Behaviour from 2006-2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Reviews
"…animal behavior professionals will find this book a valid aid in understanding how their specialty relates to the history of behavior sciences. It is an easy and interesting read with many valuable inputs, thoughts, and ideas." --Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association