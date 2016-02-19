Computing for Architects
1st Edition
Computing for Architects provides an introduction to computers and their use in architectural offices. It is the result of 17 years' experience of using computers in firms in private practice and is intended to be more of a practical guide than a textbook. It attempts to show where computers can help, how they can be applied, and how to avoid the worst pitfalls. The book begins by describing how the attitudes of architects towards computers have changed over the years. This is followed by separate chapters on the benefits and drawbacks of using computers; different types of computers and computer programs; the principles and operations of databases; and their application in architectural design. Subsequent chapters discuss computer-aided drafting, computer visualization, job management systems, and design-aid programs. The importance of environmental analysis is emphasized, covering lighting analysis, thermal analysis, sunlight analysis, airconditioning analysis, and acoustical analysis. The final chapters deal with office management systems and the future of computing.
1 Past and Present
2 Overview
Benefits of Using Computers
Drawbacks of Using Computers
Outline Design
Information Handling
Computer-Aided Draughting
Services Engineering
Office Management
Computers on a Typical Job
3 Equipment
Digital Computer Organization
Mainframes, Minicomputers and Microcomputers
Analogue Computers
Computer Bureaux
Mass Storage Peripherals
Input Peripherals
Output Peripherals
Communications
Choosing a Computer
Office Installation
4 Programs
Availability
Origination
Portability
Information Sources
Considerations in Use
5 Databases
Principles
Operations
Security and Privacy
Reference Databases
Databases in Architectural Design
The SUPERFILE Database Management System
6 Computer-Aided Draughting
Principles
Modeling Systems
Non-Interactive Systems
Computer Limitations
Working Methods
Drawing Transfer
The AutoCAD System
The GDS System
The Intergraph System
7 Visualization
Principles
Data Collection
The CAPITOL Program
8 Job Management
The Need for Job-Management Systems
Principles of Critical-Path Techniques
Outputs from Job-Management Programs
Data Preparation - A Worked Example
9 Design-Aid Programs
Types of Design-Aid Programs
Dynamic Design Analysis - Simulation
The HOCUS Simulation System
Non-Dynamic Analysis - Terrain Modeling
Expert Systems
Design Generation - Plan Layout
The University of Sydney Plan-Generation Program
10 Environmental Analysis
The Need for Environmental Analysis
Program Structure
Lighting Analysis
Thermal Analysis
Sunlight Analysis
Air-Conditioning Analysis
Acoustical Analysis
Intelligent Buildings
The ABACUS Environmental Analysis System
11 Office Management
The Need for Office Management Systems
Job-Cost Analysis
Accounting
Word Processing
Business Graphics
Spreadsheet Programs
Integrated Business Systems
12 The Future
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 2nd March 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135762