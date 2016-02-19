Computing for Architects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408008006, 9781483135762

Computing for Architects

1st Edition

Authors: R. A. Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9781483135762
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd March 1987
Page Count: 224
Description

Computing for Architects provides an introduction to computers and their use in architectural offices. It is the result of 17 years' experience of using computers in firms in private practice and is intended to be more of a practical guide than a textbook. It attempts to show where computers can help, how they can be applied, and how to avoid the worst pitfalls. The book begins by describing how the attitudes of architects towards computers have changed over the years. This is followed by separate chapters on the benefits and drawbacks of using computers; different types of computers and computer programs; the principles and operations of databases; and their application in architectural design. Subsequent chapters discuss computer-aided drafting, computer visualization, job management systems, and design-aid programs. The importance of environmental analysis is emphasized, covering lighting analysis, thermal analysis, sunlight analysis, airconditioning analysis, and acoustical analysis. The final chapters deal with office management systems and the future of computing.

Table of Contents


1 Past and Present

2 Overview

Benefits of Using Computers

Drawbacks of Using Computers

Outline Design

Information Handling

Computer-Aided Draughting

Services Engineering

Office Management

Computers on a Typical Job

3 Equipment

Digital Computer Organization

Mainframes, Minicomputers and Microcomputers

Analogue Computers

Computer Bureaux

Mass Storage Peripherals

Input Peripherals

Output Peripherals

Communications

Choosing a Computer

Office Installation

4 Programs

Availability

Origination

Portability

Information Sources

Considerations in Use

5 Databases

Principles

Operations

Security and Privacy

Reference Databases

Databases in Architectural Design

The SUPERFILE Database Management System

6 Computer-Aided Draughting

Principles

Modeling Systems

Non-Interactive Systems

Computer Limitations

Working Methods

Drawing Transfer

The AutoCAD System

The GDS System

The Intergraph System

7 Visualization

Principles

Data Collection

The CAPITOL Program

8 Job Management

The Need for Job-Management Systems

Principles of Critical-Path Techniques

Outputs from Job-Management Programs

Data Preparation - A Worked Example

9 Design-Aid Programs

Types of Design-Aid Programs

Dynamic Design Analysis - Simulation

The HOCUS Simulation System

Non-Dynamic Analysis - Terrain Modeling

Expert Systems

Design Generation - Plan Layout

The University of Sydney Plan-Generation Program

10 Environmental Analysis

The Need for Environmental Analysis

Program Structure

Lighting Analysis

Thermal Analysis

Sunlight Analysis

Air-Conditioning Analysis

Acoustical Analysis

Intelligent Buildings

The ABACUS Environmental Analysis System

11 Office Management

The Need for Office Management Systems

Job-Cost Analysis

Accounting

Word Processing

Business Graphics

Spreadsheet Programs

Integrated Business Systems

12 The Future

Glossary

Bibliography

Index


About the Author

R. A. Reynolds

