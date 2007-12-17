Computer Vision Technology for Food Quality Evaluation
1st Edition
Description
The first book in this rapidly expanding area, Computer Vision Technology for Food Quality Evaluation thoroughly discusses the latest advances in image processing and analysis. Computer vision has attracted much research and development attention in recent years and, as a result, significant scientific and technological advances have been made in quality inspection, classification and evaluation of a wide range of food and agricultural products. This unique work provides engineers and technologists working in research, development, and operations in the food industry with critical, comprehensive and readily accessible information on the art and science of computer vision technology. Undergraduate and postgraduate students and researchers in universities and research institutions will also find this an essential reference source.
Key Features
· Discusses novel technology for recognizing objects and extracting quantitative information from digital images in order to provide objective, rapid, non-contact and non-destructive quality evaluation. · International authors with both academic and professional credentials address in detail one aspect of the relevant technology per chapter making this ideal for textbook use · Divided into three parts, it begins with an outline of the fundamentals of the technology, followed by full coverage of the application in the most researched areas of meats and other foods, fruits, vegetables and grains.
Readership
The engineer and technologist working in research, development and operations in the food industry as well as undergraduates, postgraduates and researchers in these areas.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Part I. Fundamentals of Computer Vision Technology 1 Image Acquisition Systems 2 Image Segmentation Techniques 3 Object Measurement Methods 4 Object Classification Methods
Part II. Quality Evaluation of Meat, Poultry and Seafood 5 Quality Evaluation of Meat Cuts 6 Quality Measurement of Cooked Meats 7 Quality Inspection of Poultry Carcasses 8 Quality Evaluation of Seafoods
Part III. Quality Evaluation of Fruit and Vegetables 9 Quality Evaluation of Apples 10 Quality Evaluation of Citrus 11 Quality Evaluation of Strawberry 12 Classification and Quality Evaluation of Table Olives 13 Grading of Potatoes 14 Imaging spectroscopy for determining the optical properties of fruit
Part IV. Quality Evaluation of Grains 15 Wheat Quality Evaluation 16 Quality Evaluation of Rice 17 Quality Evaluation of Corn/Maize
Part V. Quality Evaluation of Other Foods 18 Quality Evaluation of Pizzas 19 Cheese Quality Evaluation 20 Quality Evaluation of Bakery Products 21 Image Analysis of Oriental Noodles 22 Quality Evaluation and Control of Potato Chips List of Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 17th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556246
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736420
About the Editor
Da-Wen Sun
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and is a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, recipient of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, recipient of the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and named as a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher in 2015.
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and naming as 2015 Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher. His many scholarly works have become standard reference materials for researchers in the areas of computer vision/hyperspectral imaging, computational fluid dynamics modelling, and vacuum cooling. Results of his work have been published in more than 400 peer-reviewed journal papers (Web of Science h-index = 66), among them; thirty papers have been selected by ESI as highly-cited papers, ranking him first in the world in Agricultural Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Refrigeration and Computerised Food Technology, University College Dublin, National University of Ireland, Belfield, Dublin, Ireland
Da-Wen Sun
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and is a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, recipient of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, recipient of the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and named as a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher in 2015.
Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and naming as 2015 Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher. His many scholarly works have become standard reference materials for researchers in the areas of computer vision/hyperspectral imaging, computational fluid dynamics modelling, and vacuum cooling. Results of his work have been published in more than 400 peer-reviewed journal papers (Web of Science h-index = 66), among them; thirty papers have been selected by ESI as highly-cited papers, ranking him first in the world in Agricultural Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Refrigeration and Computerised Food Technology, University College Dublin, National University of Ireland, Belfield, Dublin, Ireland