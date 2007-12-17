Computer Vision Technology for Food Quality Evaluation

Table of Contents

Part I. Fundamentals of Computer Vision Technology 1 Image Acquisition Systems 2 Image Segmentation Techniques 3 Object Measurement Methods 4 Object Classification Methods

Part II. Quality Evaluation of Meat, Poultry and Seafood 5 Quality Evaluation of Meat Cuts 6 Quality Measurement of Cooked Meats 7 Quality Inspection of Poultry Carcasses 8 Quality Evaluation of Seafoods

Part III. Quality Evaluation of Fruit and Vegetables 9 Quality Evaluation of Apples 10 Quality Evaluation of Citrus 11 Quality Evaluation of Strawberry 12 Classification and Quality Evaluation of Table Olives 13 Grading of Potatoes 14 Imaging spectroscopy for determining the optical properties of fruit

Part IV. Quality Evaluation of Grains 15 Wheat Quality Evaluation 16 Quality Evaluation of Rice 17 Quality Evaluation of Corn/Maize

Part V. Quality Evaluation of Other Foods 18 Quality Evaluation of Pizzas 19 Cheese Quality Evaluation 20 Quality Evaluation of Bakery Products 21 Image Analysis of Oriental Noodles 22 Quality Evaluation and Control of Potato Chips List of Contributors