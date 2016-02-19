Computer Techniques for Image Processing in Electron Microscopy
1st Edition
Computer Techniques for Image Processing in Electron Microscopy: Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics presents the sophisticated computer generated in processing the image. This book discusses the development of fast Fourier transform algorithms, which has led to the possibility of achieving a more reliable interpretation of electron micrographs by digital means. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of image formation in which the properties of the linear approximation are included. This text then reviews the available hardware and the basic mathematical methods of image processing in electron microscopy. Other chapters consider the constraints imposed on the image wave function by the objective lens aperture. This book discusses as well the properties of discrete Fourier transforms. The final chapter deals with a particular processing system called the Improc system. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and researcher workers who are interested in the study of image processing.
Foreword
Preface
1. Image Formation Theory
1.1 Electron Optics
1.2 Beam-Specimen Interaction
1.3 Linear Imaging
1.4 Nonlinear Imaging
1.5 Image Analysis and Object Reconstruction
1.6 Resolution, Contrast, Noise, and Radiation Damage
2. The Discrete Fourier Transform
2.1 Definition and Fundamental Properties
2.2 Approximation of Integral Transforms
2.3 Multidimensional Forms
3. Analytic Images
3.1 Complex Zeros
3.2 Zero Flipping
3.3 Periodic Images
3.4 Two-Dimensional Forms
3.5 The One-Sided Diffraction Plane Constraint
3.6 Logarithmic Hubert Transforms
3.7 The Realizability of the One-Sided Constraint
3.8 Logarithmic Hubert Transforms in Dark-Field Conditions
4. The Image and Diffraction Plane Problem: Uniqueness
4.1 Statement of the Problem
4.2 Data Constraints and Trivial Uniqueness Failures
4.3 An Important Failure of Uniqueness
4.4 The Continuous Aperiodic Problem
4.5 The Periodic and Discrete Problems
4.6 Summary
5. The Image and Diffraction Plane Problem: Numerical Methods
5.1 Direct Methods
5.2 Steepest Descent Methods
5.3 The Iterative Transform Method
Appendix A5
6. The Image and Diffraction Plane Problem: Computational Trials
6.1 Real Problems and Mathematical Models
6.2 The Steepest Descent Method
6.3 The Iterative Fourier Transform Method
6.4 The Matrix Inversion Method
7. Alternative Data for the Phase Determination
7.1 Defocus Pairs
7.2 Bright-Field/Dark-Field Diffraction Pattern Sets
7.3 Further Possible Data
7.4 An Assessment of Phase Determination
8. The Hardware of Digital Image Handling
8.1 Optical or Digital Manipulation?
8.2 Digitization and Regeneration
8.3 Processors, Representation, and Storage
9. Basic Software for Digital Image Handling
9.1 A Processing System
9.2 Input, Output, and Data Selection
9.3 Transformation
9.4 Correlation and Lateral Alignment
9.5 Alignment in Orientation and Magnification
9.6 Averaging Repeated Structures
9.7 Object Reconstruction
10. Improc
10.1 The Objectives and Environment
10.2 The Implementation Technique
10.3 The Language Structure
10.4 Specimen Programs
10.5 The Improc Macro Definitions
10.6 Recent Extensions
Appendix A10
References
Index
- 302
- English
- © Academic Press 1978
- 28th April 1978
- Academic Press
- 9781483284644
L. Marton
National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C.
Claire Marton
Smithsonian Institution Washington, D. C.