Computer Techniques for Image Processing in Electron Microscopy: Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics presents the sophisticated computer generated in processing the image. This book discusses the development of fast Fourier transform algorithms, which has led to the possibility of achieving a more reliable interpretation of electron micrographs by digital means. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of image formation in which the properties of the linear approximation are included. This text then reviews the available hardware and the basic mathematical methods of image processing in electron microscopy. Other chapters consider the constraints imposed on the image wave function by the objective lens aperture. This book discusses as well the properties of discrete Fourier transforms. The final chapter deals with a particular processing system called the Improc system. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and researcher workers who are interested in the study of image processing.