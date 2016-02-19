Computer Techniques for Image Processing in Electron Microscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120145706, 9781483284644

Computer Techniques for Image Processing in Electron Microscopy

1st Edition

Editors: L. Marton Claire Marton
Authors: W. O. Saxton
eBook ISBN: 9781483284644
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1978
Page Count: 302
Description

Computer Techniques for Image Processing in Electron Microscopy: Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics presents the sophisticated computer generated in processing the image. This book discusses the development of fast Fourier transform algorithms, which has led to the possibility of achieving a more reliable interpretation of electron micrographs by digital means. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of image formation in which the properties of the linear approximation are included. This text then reviews the available hardware and the basic mathematical methods of image processing in electron microscopy. Other chapters consider the constraints imposed on the image wave function by the objective lens aperture. This book discusses as well the properties of discrete Fourier transforms. The final chapter deals with a particular processing system called the Improc system. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and researcher workers who are interested in the study of image processing.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

1. Image Formation Theory

1.1 Electron Optics

1.2 Beam-Specimen Interaction

1.3 Linear Imaging

1.4 Nonlinear Imaging

1.5 Image Analysis and Object Reconstruction

1.6 Resolution, Contrast, Noise, and Radiation Damage

2. The Discrete Fourier Transform

2.1 Definition and Fundamental Properties

2.2 Approximation of Integral Transforms

2.3 Multidimensional Forms

3. Analytic Images

3.1 Complex Zeros

3.2 Zero Flipping

3.3 Periodic Images

3.4 Two-Dimensional Forms

3.5 The One-Sided Diffraction Plane Constraint

3.6 Logarithmic Hubert Transforms

3.7 The Realizability of the One-Sided Constraint

3.8 Logarithmic Hubert Transforms in Dark-Field Conditions

4. The Image and Diffraction Plane Problem: Uniqueness

4.1 Statement of the Problem

4.2 Data Constraints and Trivial Uniqueness Failures

4.3 An Important Failure of Uniqueness

4.4 The Continuous Aperiodic Problem

4.5 The Periodic and Discrete Problems

4.6 Summary

5. The Image and Diffraction Plane Problem: Numerical Methods

5.1 Direct Methods

5.2 Steepest Descent Methods

5.3 The Iterative Transform Method

Appendix A5

6. The Image and Diffraction Plane Problem: Computational Trials

6.1 Real Problems and Mathematical Models

6.2 The Steepest Descent Method

6.3 The Iterative Fourier Transform Method

6.4 The Matrix Inversion Method

7. Alternative Data for the Phase Determination

7.1 Defocus Pairs

7.2 Bright-Field/Dark-Field Diffraction Pattern Sets

7.3 Further Possible Data

7.4 An Assessment of Phase Determination

8. The Hardware of Digital Image Handling

8.1 Optical or Digital Manipulation?

8.2 Digitization and Regeneration

8.3 Processors, Representation, and Storage

9. Basic Software for Digital Image Handling

9.1 A Processing System

9.2 Input, Output, and Data Selection

9.3 Transformation

9.4 Correlation and Lateral Alignment

9.5 Alignment in Orientation and Magnification

9.6 Averaging Repeated Structures

9.7 Object Reconstruction

10. Improc

10.1 The Objectives and Environment

10.2 The Implementation Technique

10.3 The Language Structure

10.4 Specimen Programs

10.5 The Improc Macro Definitions

10.6 Recent Extensions

Appendix A10

References

Index

About the Editor

L. Marton

Affiliations and Expertise

National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C.

Claire Marton

Affiliations and Expertise

Smithsonian Institution Washington, D. C.

About the Author

W. O. Saxton

