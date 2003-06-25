Computer Systems Performance Evaluation and Prediction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555582609, 9780080502601

Computer Systems Performance Evaluation and Prediction

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Fortier Howard Michel
eBook ISBN: 9780080502601
Paperback ISBN: 9781555582609
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 25th June 2003
Page Count: 544
Description

Computer Systems Performance Evaluation and Prediction bridges the gap from academic to professional analysis of computer performance.

This book makes analytic, simulation and instrumentation based modeling and performance evaluation of computer systems components understandable to a wide audience of computer systems designers, developers, administrators, managers and users. The book assumes familiarity with computer systems architecture, computer systems software, computer networks and mathematics including calculus and linear algebra.

Key Features

· Fills the void between engineering practice and the academic domain's treatment of computer systems performance evaluation and assessment · Provides a single source where the professional or student can learn how to perform computer systems engineering tradeoff analysis · Allows managers to realize cost effective yet optimal computer systems tuned to a specific application

Readership

Computer engineers, performance analysts, computer systems product developers, computer systems applications designers, computer systems applications developers; computer systems users, students, educators, interested computer professionals

Table of Contents

Introduction; Computer Data Processing Hardware Architecture; Fundamental Concepts and Performance Measures; General Measurement Principles; Probability; Stochastic Processes; Queuing Theory; Simulation Analysis; Petri Nets; Hardware Testbeds, Instrumentation, Measurement, Data Extraction, and Analysis; System Performance Evaluation Tool Selection and Use; Analysis of Computer Architectures; Analysis of Operating System Components; Database Systems Performance Analysis; Analysis of Computer Networks Components

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080502601
Paperback ISBN:
9781555582609

About the Author

Paul Fortier

Paul Fortier is Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and the author of numerous books on computer engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor,Electrical and Computer Engineering,University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth

Howard Michel

Howard Michel is Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth

