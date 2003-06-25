Computer Systems Performance Evaluation and Prediction
1st Edition
Description
Computer Systems Performance Evaluation and Prediction bridges the gap from academic to professional analysis of computer performance.
This book makes analytic, simulation and instrumentation based modeling and performance evaluation of computer systems components understandable to a wide audience of computer systems designers, developers, administrators, managers and users. The book assumes familiarity with computer systems architecture, computer systems software, computer networks and mathematics including calculus and linear algebra.
Key Features
· Fills the void between engineering practice and the academic domain's treatment of computer systems performance evaluation and assessment · Provides a single source where the professional or student can learn how to perform computer systems engineering tradeoff analysis · Allows managers to realize cost effective yet optimal computer systems tuned to a specific application
Readership
Computer engineers, performance analysts, computer systems product developers, computer systems applications designers, computer systems applications developers; computer systems users, students, educators, interested computer professionals
Table of Contents
Introduction; Computer Data Processing Hardware Architecture; Fundamental Concepts and Performance Measures; General Measurement Principles; Probability; Stochastic Processes; Queuing Theory; Simulation Analysis; Petri Nets; Hardware Testbeds, Instrumentation, Measurement, Data Extraction, and Analysis; System Performance Evaluation Tool Selection and Use; Analysis of Computer Architectures; Analysis of Operating System Components; Database Systems Performance Analysis; Analysis of Computer Networks Components
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 25th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502601
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582609
About the Author
Paul Fortier
Paul Fortier is Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and the author of numerous books on computer engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor,Electrical and Computer Engineering,University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth
Howard Michel
Howard Michel is Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth