Computer Science and Scientific Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125285407, 9781483272481

Computer Science and Scientific Computing

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third ICASE Conference on Scientific Computing, Williamsburg, Virginia, April 1 and 2, 1976

Editors: James M. Ortega
eBook ISBN: 9781483272481
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computer Science and Scientific Computing contains the proceedings of the Third ICASE Conference on Scientific Computing held in Williamsburg, Virginia, on April l and 2, 1976, under the auspices of the Institute for Computer Applications in Systems Engineering at the NASA Langley Research Center. The conference provided a forum for reviewing all the aspects of scientific computing and covered topics ranging from computer-aided design (CAD) and computer science technology to the design of large hydrodynamics codes. Case studies in reliable computing are also presented.

Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the use of the hierarchical family concept in the development of scientific programming systems. The discussion then turns to the data structures of scientific computing and their representation and management; some important CAD capabilities required to support aerospace design in the areas of interactive support, information management, and computer hardware advances as well as some computer science developments which may contribute significantly to making such capabilities possible; and the use of symbolic computation systems for problem solving in scientific research. Subsequent chapters deal with computer applications in astrophysics; the possibility of computing turbulence and numerical wind tunnels; and the basis for a general-purpose program for finite element analysis. Software tools for computer graphics are also considered.

This monograph will be of value to scientists, systems designers and engineers, and students in computer science who have an interest in the subject of scientific computing.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Language as a Tool for Scientific Programming

Data Definition, Structures, and Management in Scientific Computing

Computer-Aided Design and Computer Science Technology

Scientific Applications of Symbolic Computation

The Astrophysicist and the Computer

Turbulence and Numerical Wind Tunnels

General Purpose Program for Finite Element Analysis: Some Computational Considerations

Case Studies in Reliable Computing

Design of Large Hydrodynamics Codes

Software Tools for Computer Graphics

Computers and Quantum Chemistry

Computer Architecture in the 1980s

Minicomputer Complexes: Progress and Prospects

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272481

About the Editor

James M. Ortega

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.