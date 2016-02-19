Computer Programming Languages in Practice
Description
Computer Programming Languages in Practice provides an overview of various computer programming languages. The book begins with the fundamentals: what programs are; how they are planned and organized; what elements of the computer the programmer controls; flowcharting; and how computer data is organized. It then discusses material common to all languages, including the entry program, the compiler, the run-time system, syntax diagrams, and coding forms. The largest portion of this book is devoted to two very popular languages—BASIC and COBOL. It provides a brief history of the language's development and use; a description of how the programming system is organized; its major components, divisions of instructions, and a description of its instruction set (instruction-by-instruction); how a program is written, including a sample program; and a self-test, including exercises in which programming statements must be written. The final chapter discusses those languages which the reader is less likely to use but should know about. Included are descriptions of FORTRAN and RPG II.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Why Learn to Program?
The Competition Will Use the New Tools
To Organize Jobs for the Computer
To Understand the Products Offered
Do-it-Yourself Projects
As a Hobby and for Entertainment
And as a Profession
Why are There So Many Languages?
What You'll Find in Each Chapter
1 What Programming Is
The Purpose of a Program
What is Software?
Types of Programs
Elements That Can Be Programmed
Programming a Printer
Programming a Keyboard
Programming a Display
Programming the Storage Units
Programming the Computer Itself
How Data is Organized
Codes and Characters
Fields
Types of Fields
Records
Files
A Volume
Planning a Data File
File Size
Access Methods
Sequential Access
Direct Access
Indexed Access
The Need for a Data Base
Steps Involved in Preparing a Program
Program Specifications
Program Design
Coding the Program
Testing
Releasing the Program
The Finished Program and Its Documentation
Flowcharts
Decision Tables
Pseudocode
Self-Test for Chapter 1
2 Components of a Programming Language
Phases of Operation
The Statements Available in a Language
Syntax Diagrams
Coding Forms
Operators
Arithmetic Operators
Relational Operators
Variables
Constants
Literals
Arrays
Functions
Expressions
Procedures
Control Structures and Structured Programming
The Effect of Limited Control Structures
Self-Test for Chapter 2
3 BASIC—Beginner's All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code
Introduction
What Does a Basic Program Look Like?
Choosing an Instruction Set for Explanation
Other Components of the Language
Expressions in BASIC
String Constants and String Variables
Numeric Constants and Numeric Variables
A Note about Names
How Numeric and String Variables are Used
Arithmetic Operators
Order of Priority
Writing Expressions Using Arithmetic Operators
Relational Operators
Writing Expressions Using Relational Operators
Logical Operators
The String Operator
Array
System Functions
Special System Functions
Construction of Source Statements
Showing Source Statement Formats
Basic Source Statement Syntax Diagrams
Statements Discussed
Data Entry Statements
Keyboard Input Statements
Array Handling Statements
The Field Statement
File Handling Statements
Statements That Display and Print
Printing
The Image Statement
Zones on Both the Screen and Printer
Variations of the Display and Printing Statements
Ability to Evaluate Expressions
The Let Statement
Decisions, Branches, and Loops
The For/Next Loop
GoSub and Return Statements
The GoTo Statement
If/Then/Else Statement
Special Source Statements
A Sample Program
Self-Test for Chapter 3
4 Cobol—Common Business Oriented Language
Introduction
The Four Divisions
Reserved Words
Organization of a Program
Coding Form
Relationship of Divisions to One Another
The Identification Division
The Environment Division
The Data Division
Naming Data
Describing Data
Relationship of Data Items
Setting the Beginning Values
Organizing Numeric Data
Editing Data for Display or Printing
Cobol Syntax Diagrams
The Procedure Division
Statements That Perform Arithmetic
The Add Statement
The Subtract Statement
The Multiply Statement
The Divide Statement
The Compute Statement
The Accept and Display Statements
The Move Statement
Branches, Conditions, and Loops
Relational Operators
Logical Operators
The If Statements
The GOTO Statements
The Perform Statement
Statements That Use Files
Describing a File to Cobol
Fundamentals of the File Handling Statements
Printer Files—Printing a Line
Handling Tape Files
Disk and Diskette Files
Indexed Access Files
Relative Access Files
Statements That Handle Tables
Loading Data into Tables
The Indexed By Clause
The Set Statement
The Search Statement
The Search All Statement
The Perform Varying Statement
The Sort statement
Statements That Process Character Strings
The String and Unstring Statements
The Inspect Statement
Statements That Use Other Programs
The Call Statement
The Exit or Exit Program Statement
The Enter Statement
The Stop Statement
Cobol Modules and Levels
Sample Program—Use of an Inventory File on Tape
Self-Test for Chapter 4
5 Other Languages, Old and New
Introduction
Graphics and Basic
Statements Available in a Popular Basic
How the Graphics Statements Work
FORTRAN—Formula Translator
The Coding Form
Fortran Keywords and Syntax Diagrams
Operators—Arithmetic, Relational, and Logical
Names for Variables
Construction of Statements
Data Types
Intrinsic Functions Available
Overall Organization of a Program
A Section of a Fortran Program
Report Program Generator—RPG
The Five Specifications
A Source Program and Its Compilation
A Section of a Source Listing
The Fixed Program Logic of RPG
Naming Conventions
Control Card Specifications
File Description Specifications
Input Specifications
Relationship Between Files
Arrays and Tables
Calculation Specifications
Output Format Specifications
An Ideal Application for RPG
CP/M—An Operating System You May Hear About
Self-Test for Chapter 5
Glossary of Terms
Answers to Self-Test for Chapter 1
Answers to Self-Test for Chapter 2
Answers to Self-Test for Chapter 3
Answers to Self-Test for Chapter 4
Answers to Self-Test for Chapter 5
Index
