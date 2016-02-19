Computer Programming and Computer Systems

Table of Contents



Preface

■1 Computer Systems

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Automatic Electronic Digital Computers

1.3 The Second Generation of Computers

1.4 Compilers and Assemblers

1.5 I/O Channels

1.6 The Interrupt System

1.7 The Monitor System

1.8 The Fortran Monitor System

1.9 Algol

1.10 Fortran IV and Fortran 63

1.11 IBSYS

1.12 Job Scheduling and Time Sharing

1.13 The CDC 6600

1.14 The IBM 360

1.15 PL/1

1.16 Conclusions

Problems

■2 Machine Language and Assembly Language

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Memory

2.3 Binary Notation

2.4 The Representation of Instructions

2.5 Symbolic Language

2.6 Arithmetic Instructions

2.7 Transfer Instructions

2.8 Some Simple Assembly-Language Programs

2.9 Logical and Shift Operations

2.10 Characters and Bytes

2.11 Other Types of Instructions

2.12 Floating-Point Instructions

2.13 Index Instructions

2.14 Literals

2.15 Summary

Problems

■3 Central Processing Units

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The CDC 1604 and CDC 3600

3.3 Complement Notation

3.4 The IBM 1620

3.5 The IBM 1401

3.6 Reverse Polish Notation

3.7 The KDF9 Computer

3.8 The CDC 6600

3.9 The IBM 360

3.10 Summary of Instructions for the IBM 360

3.11 The IBM 360 Assembler

3.12 Conclusions

Problems

■4 Compiler Language

4.1 Character Sets and Identifiers

4.2 Declarative Statements

4.3 Fortran into Assembly Language

4.4 Types of Variables

4.5 Subscripted Variables

4.6 IF and GO TO Statements

4.7 The DO Statement

4.8 Macro Instructions

4.9 Subroutines

4.10 An Example of a Program Compiled by Fortran 63

4.11 An Example of a Program Compiled by Fortran IV

Problems

■5 The Computer System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Magnetic Tape

5.3 Data Channels

5.4 The Interrupt System

5.5 Other I/O Devices

5.6 Alphanumeric Information

5.7 Binary Versus BCD

5.8 Logical and Physical Records

5.9 Basic Input and Output

5.10 Standard Binary Input and Output

5.11 Blocked Tapes

5.12 A Routine for Reading Blocked Tapes

5.13 IOEX and IOCS

5.14 Logical and Physical Units

5.15 A Tape Dump Program

5.16 The Software System

5.17 Time Sharing and Multiprogramming

5.18 The CDC 6600

5.19 Summary

Problems

■6 Fortran Subroutines

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Subroutines and Relocation

6.3 Compiling Subroutine Arguments

6.4 Function Subroutines

6.5 Dimension Statements in Subroutines

6.6 Variable Dimensions

6.7 The Subroutine Prologue

6.8 Common

6.9 Labeled Common

6.10 External Symbols

6.11 Relocation and the Loader

6.12 The Fortran IV Loader

6.13 Data Statements

6.14 Indirect Addressing

6.15 Subroutines and Control Sections in the IBM 360

Problems

■7 Character Manipulation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Translating BCD into Binary

7.3 Logical Operations in Fortran

7.4 Character Manipulation with Rl Format

7.5 A Simple Format-Free Input Routine

7.6 A General-Purpose Input Routine

7.7 Encode and Decode

7.8 Format-Free Output

7.9 List-Directed Output

7.10 An Assembly Program

Problems

■8 Efficiency

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Efficient Planning

8.3 On Writing Subroutines

8.4 Debugging

8.5 Efficiency of Fortran Coding

8.6 The Efficient Use of Memory

8.7 Chain and Overlay

8.8 Timing

Problems

■9 The Dynamic Use of Memory

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Arrays and the Storage Mapping Function

9.3 The Memory Stack

9.4 Virtual Memory

9.5 Recursion

9.6 List Processing

Problems

■10 Programming Language PL/1

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Characters, Identifiers, Operators, Labels

10.3 Data Types and Descriptions

10.4 Assignment Statements

10.5 Arrays

10.6 Blocks and Dynamic Use of Memory

10.7 Internal and External Procedures

10.8 IF and DO Statements

10.9 Multiprocessing

10.10 Input and Output

10.11 Algol Compared to PL/1

10.12 The Macro-Processor

10.13 Summary

Problems

References

Index