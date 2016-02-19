Computer Methods for Architects deals with the use of computers in the architecture profession. The text explores where and how computers can and cannot help. The book begins with an explanation of how the majority of the architects around the world were once reluctant to use a computer. It then discusses how some architects improved and advanced the use of computers in the profession. The next part of the book discusses the advantages that a computer can offer an architect, as well as some disadvantages. The next chapter talks about how a computer can handle the files of an entire office. Discussions on the computer's database, proper selection of programs, and simulation techniques are also included in the book. The text finally talks about what the future may hold for computers and architects. This book caters to architects, as it talks about what a person in the field could encounter while using computers.