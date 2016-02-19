Computer Methods for Architects
1st Edition
Description
Computer Methods for Architects deals with the use of computers in the architecture profession. The text explores where and how computers can and cannot help. The book begins with an explanation of how the majority of the architects around the world were once reluctant to use a computer. It then discusses how some architects improved and advanced the use of computers in the profession. The next part of the book discusses the advantages that a computer can offer an architect, as well as some disadvantages. The next chapter talks about how a computer can handle the files of an entire office. Discussions on the computer's database, proper selection of programs, and simulation techniques are also included in the book. The text finally talks about what the future may hold for computers and architects. This book caters to architects, as it talks about what a person in the field could encounter while using computers.
Table of Contents
1 Past and Present
2 Using Computers
Benefits of Using Computers
Drawbacks of Using Computers
Job Management
Information Handling
Building Design and Analysis
Computer-Aided Draughting
Services Engineering
Computers on a Typical Job
3 Office Organization
Time Sharing and Batch Processing
Equipping for Batch Processing
Equipping for Time Sharing
Minicomputers
Equipping for Minicomputers
Interactive Graphics
Equipping for Interactive Graphics
Microcomputers and Personal Computing
Analogue Computers
Installing Equipment
Working Methods with Computers
4 Choosing Programs
Program Availability
Purpose-Written Programs
Package Programs
Information Sources
Limitations on Program Use
Documentation
Demonstrations and Discussions
Buying a Program
5 Using Databases
Database Principles
Catalogues and Coding
Databases in Architectural Design
CARDS — A Fixed-Structure Database Management Program
System 2000 — A Variable-Structure Database-Management Program
6 Computer-Aided Draughting
Advantages of Computer-Aided Draughting
Program Classification
Working Methods with Interactive Graphics
Working Methods with Non-Interactive Graphics
MEDALS — A 2-Dimensional Non-Interactive System
CARBS — 2½-Dimensional, Non-Interactive Aspects of a Versatile System
DAISY — A 2-Dimensional Interactive System
ARK/2 — A 2-Dimensional Interactive System
BDS — A 2½-Dimensional Interactive System
RUCAPS — A 2½-Dimensional Interactive System
7 Visualization
Principles of Visualization
Data-Collection Methods
The CADC Visualization Programs
AUTOPROD
The Leeds Polytechnic Modeling System
8 Job Management
The Need for Job-Management Systems
Principles of Critical-Path Techniques
Outputs from Job-Management Programs
Data Preparation — A Worked Example
9 Simulation Techniques
The Uses of Simulation
Principles of Simulation
Data-Collection Techniques
GPSS — An Advanced Simulation Language
Simulation Packages
10 Environmental Analysis
The Need for Environmental Analysis
Program Structure
Lighting Analysis
Thermal Analysis
Sunlight Analysis
Air-Conditioning Analysis
Acoustical Analysis
ESP — An Integrated Environmental Analysis System
CEDAR 3 — Evaluation at the Sketch Design Stage
RIBA Calculator Programs
11 Miscellaneous Applications
The Scope for Computer Programs in Architecture
Design Generation
Design Costing
Cut-and-Fill Calculation
Job Costing
Word-Processing Machines
12 The Future
13 Sources of Information
14 Glossary
15 Bibliography
16 Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 2nd October 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145044