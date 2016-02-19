Computer Methods for Architects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408004763, 9781483145044

Computer Methods for Architects

1st Edition

Authors: R A Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9781483145044
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd October 1980
Page Count: 160
Description

Computer Methods for Architects deals with the use of computers in the architecture profession. The text explores where and how computers can and cannot help. The book begins with an explanation of how the majority of the architects around the world were once reluctant to use a computer. It then discusses how some architects improved and advanced the use of computers in the profession. The next part of the book discusses the advantages that a computer can offer an architect, as well as some disadvantages. The next chapter talks about how a computer can handle the files of an entire office. Discussions on the computer's database, proper selection of programs, and simulation techniques are also included in the book. The text finally talks about what the future may hold for computers and architects. This book caters to architects, as it talks about what a person in the field could encounter while using computers.

Table of Contents


1 Past and Present

2 Using Computers

Benefits of Using Computers

Drawbacks of Using Computers

Job Management

Information Handling

Building Design and Analysis

Computer-Aided Draughting

Services Engineering

Computers on a Typical Job

3 Office Organization

Time Sharing and Batch Processing

Equipping for Batch Processing

Equipping for Time Sharing

Minicomputers

Equipping for Minicomputers

Interactive Graphics

Equipping for Interactive Graphics

Microcomputers and Personal Computing

Analogue Computers

Installing Equipment

Working Methods with Computers

4 Choosing Programs

Program Availability

Purpose-Written Programs

Package Programs

Information Sources

Limitations on Program Use

Documentation

Demonstrations and Discussions

Buying a Program

5 Using Databases

Database Principles

Catalogues and Coding

Databases in Architectural Design

CARDS — A Fixed-Structure Database Management Program

System 2000 — A Variable-Structure Database-Management Program

6 Computer-Aided Draughting

Advantages of Computer-Aided Draughting

Program Classification

Working Methods with Interactive Graphics

Working Methods with Non-Interactive Graphics

MEDALS — A 2-Dimensional Non-Interactive System

CARBS — 2½-Dimensional, Non-Interactive Aspects of a Versatile System

DAISY — A 2-Dimensional Interactive System

ARK/2 — A 2-Dimensional Interactive System

BDS — A 2½-Dimensional Interactive System

RUCAPS — A 2½-Dimensional Interactive System

7 Visualization

Principles of Visualization

Data-Collection Methods

The CADC Visualization Programs

AUTOPROD

The Leeds Polytechnic Modeling System

8 Job Management

The Need for Job-Management Systems

Principles of Critical-Path Techniques

Outputs from Job-Management Programs

Data Preparation — A Worked Example

9 Simulation Techniques

The Uses of Simulation

Principles of Simulation

Data-Collection Techniques

GPSS — An Advanced Simulation Language

Simulation Packages

10 Environmental Analysis

The Need for Environmental Analysis

Program Structure

Lighting Analysis

Thermal Analysis

Sunlight Analysis

Air-Conditioning Analysis

Acoustical Analysis

ESP — An Integrated Environmental Analysis System

CEDAR 3 — Evaluation at the Sketch Design Stage

RIBA Calculator Programs

11 Miscellaneous Applications

The Scope for Computer Programs in Architecture

Design Generation

Design Costing

Cut-and-Fill Calculation

Job Costing

Word-Processing Machines

12 The Future

13 Sources of Information

14 Glossary

15 Bibliography

16 Index


About the Author

R A Reynolds

