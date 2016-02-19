Computer Literacy
Computer Literacy: Issues and Directions for 1985 is based on a conference entitled "National Goals for Computer Literacy in 1985", held in Reston, Virginia, on December 18-20, 1980, under the auspices of the National Science Foundation. The conference provided a forum for discussing views on computer literacy, as well as methods for infusion of computer-related objectives and activities into existing curricula for different age levels. Issues and barriers to developing national goals for achieving a computer-literate society in the United States are also examined.
Comprised of 31 chapters, this book begins by presenting four major approaches to a perspective on computer literacy: impact of computer literacy on the citizenry; major national components of a computer literacy program; development of an information handling curriculum for an evolving computer literacy concept; and a 30-year historical overview of "computer events in three strands" (research/development/technology, education, and social/political institutional). The next section considers the definitions and requirements of computer literacy as they impact society, students, and teachers. The use of the computer in cognitive research and in problem solving is also discussed, together with curriculum development in computer literacy.
This monograph will be of interest to students, teachers, school administrators, and educational policymakers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Perspectives on Computer Literacy
Key Components for a National Computer Literacy Program
National Computer Literacy, 1980
On the Development of an Information Handling Curriculum: Computer Literacy, a Dynamic Concept
Computer Literacy: 1949-1979
Audience Commentary
II Definitions and Requirements for Computer Literacy
Education for Citizenship in a Computer-Based Society
Discussant: John Sonquist
Personal Computing for Elementary and Secondary School Students
Discussant: Robert Taylor
Computer Literacy for Teachers
Discussants: Sylvia Charp
Ludwig Braun
Rebuttal
Audience Commentary
Working Group I: Computer Literacy for Teachers and School Administrators
Working Group V: Ethics and Values for Computer Literacy
III Cognitive Research and Solving Problems Using the Computer
Contributions of Cognitive Science and Related Research in Learning to the Design of Computer Literacy Curricula
Discussants: John Seely Brown
Joseph Lipson
Does Computer Programming Enhance Problem-Solving Ability? Some Positive Evidence on Algebra Word Problems
Discussants: Gary Olson
Thomas Dwyer
Rebuttal
Audience Commentary
Working Group II: Developmental Sequence of Computer Literacy for Grades K-12
IV Computer Literacy and Curriculum Development
The Minnesota Educational Computing Consortium (MECC) Project on Computer Literacy Instructional Modules (CLIM)
Computer Literacy Curriculum for Grades K-8
Computer Literacy and the Mathematics Curriculum
Computer Literacy in the Social Studies Classroom
Getting Computer Literacy into the Pre-College Curriculum in Science
Computer Literacy: 1985
Working Group III: Computer Literacy Learning Materials for Grades K-8
Working Group IV: Computer Literacy Learning Materials for Grades 7-12
Working Group VII: Computer Literacy in the Mathematics Curricula
Working Group VIII: Computer Literacy in the Science Curricula
Working Group IX: Computer Literacy in the Social Studies Curricula
V. Alternative Policies and Implementations of Goals for Computer Literacy During the Next Five Years
Panelists:
National Goals and Strategies for Computer Literacy
A National Commitment to Computer Literacy
Pluralysis in/of the Computer Literacy Movement
National Goals for Computer Literacy
Audience Commentary
Working Group VI: National Strategies for Implementing Computer Literacy
VI. Summary of the Conference
Summary of the Conference
Participants
