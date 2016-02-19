Computer Literacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126349603, 9781483220161

Computer Literacy

1st Edition

Issues and Directions for 1985

Editors: Robert J. Seidel Ronald E. Anderson Beverly Hunter
eBook ISBN: 9781483220161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 324
Description

Computer Literacy: Issues and Directions for 1985 is based on a conference entitled "National Goals for Computer Literacy in 1985", held in Reston, Virginia, on December 18-20, 1980, under the auspices of the National Science Foundation. The conference provided a forum for discussing views on computer literacy, as well as methods for infusion of computer-related objectives and activities into existing curricula for different age levels. Issues and barriers to developing national goals for achieving a computer-literate society in the United States are also examined.

Comprised of 31 chapters, this book begins by presenting four major approaches to a perspective on computer literacy: impact of computer literacy on the citizenry; major national components of a computer literacy program; development of an information handling curriculum for an evolving computer literacy concept; and a 30-year historical overview of "computer events in three strands" (research/development/technology, education, and social/political institutional). The next section considers the definitions and requirements of computer literacy as they impact society, students, and teachers. The use of the computer in cognitive research and in problem solving is also discussed, together with curriculum development in computer literacy.

This monograph will be of interest to students, teachers, school administrators, and educational policymakers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

I Perspectives on Computer Literacy

Key Components for a National Computer Literacy Program

National Computer Literacy, 1980

On the Development of an Information Handling Curriculum: Computer Literacy, a Dynamic Concept

Computer Literacy: 1949-1979

Audience Commentary

II Definitions and Requirements for Computer Literacy

Education for Citizenship in a Computer-Based Society

Discussant: John Sonquist

Personal Computing for Elementary and Secondary School Students

Discussant: Robert Taylor

Computer Literacy for Teachers

Discussants: Sylvia Charp

Ludwig Braun

Rebuttal

Audience Commentary

Working Group I: Computer Literacy for Teachers and School Administrators

Working Group V: Ethics and Values for Computer Literacy

III Cognitive Research and Solving Problems Using the Computer

Contributions of Cognitive Science and Related Research in Learning to the Design of Computer Literacy Curricula

Discussants: John Seely Brown

Joseph Lipson

Does Computer Programming Enhance Problem-Solving Ability? Some Positive Evidence on Algebra Word Problems

Discussants: Gary Olson

Thomas Dwyer

Rebuttal

Audience Commentary

Working Group II: Developmental Sequence of Computer Literacy for Grades K-12

IV Computer Literacy and Curriculum Development

The Minnesota Educational Computing Consortium (MECC) Project on Computer Literacy Instructional Modules (CLIM)

Computer Literacy Curriculum for Grades K-8

Computer Literacy and the Mathematics Curriculum

Computer Literacy in the Social Studies Classroom

Getting Computer Literacy into the Pre-College Curriculum in Science

Computer Literacy: 1985

Working Group III: Computer Literacy Learning Materials for Grades K-8

Working Group IV: Computer Literacy Learning Materials for Grades 7-12

Working Group VII: Computer Literacy in the Mathematics Curricula

Working Group VIII: Computer Literacy in the Science Curricula

Working Group IX: Computer Literacy in the Social Studies Curricula

V. Alternative Policies and Implementations of Goals for Computer Literacy During the Next Five Years

Panelists:

National Goals and Strategies for Computer Literacy

A National Commitment to Computer Literacy

Pluralysis in/of the Computer Literacy Movement

National Goals for Computer Literacy

Audience Commentary

Working Group VI: National Strategies for Implementing Computer Literacy

VI. Summary of the Conference

Summary of the Conference

Participants

About the Editor

Robert J. Seidel

Ronald E. Anderson

Beverly Hunter

