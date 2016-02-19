Computer Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) in Japan, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
Presented in this book are some of the most relevant aspects of Computer Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) in Japan. The volume compares the development of CIM in the context of Japan as well as that of Europe and the United States. It includes studies of the implemented CIM systems in many companies. In addition, the book contains a study concerning Intelligent Manufacturing Systems (IMS), and the basis for preparation of the so-called Future Generation of Manufacturing Systems (FGMS). This volume gives a better understanding of Japanese competitiveness using advanced technology. People coming from the manufacturing industry, managers, engineers, officials and researchers will find in this book a rich source of material for understanding the crucial elements in technology development, and its actual and future implementation.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 24th June 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290492
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
V. Sandoval Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Centrale de Paris, Chatenay-Malabry, France