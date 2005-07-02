Computer-Graphic Facial Reconstruction
1st Edition
Description
This unique books looks at a cost-efficient, fast and accurate means of facial reconstruction--from segmented, decomposed, or skeletal remains--using computer-graphic and computational means.
Computer-Graphic Facial Reconstruction is designed as a valuable resource for those scientists designing new research projects and protocols, as well as a practical handbook of methods and techniques for medico-legal practitioners who actually identify the faceless victims of crime. It looks at a variety of approaches: artificial intelligence using neural networks, case-based reasoning, Baysian belief systems, along with a variety of imaging methods: radiological, CT, MRI and the use of imaging devices.
The methods described in this book complement, or may even replace, the less-reliable, more traditional means of securing identification by presumptive means, i.e., recognition of clothing, personal effects and clay reconstruction.
Key Features
- Covers cutting-edge technologies in the context of historical forensic reconstruction methods
- Features stellar authors from around the globe
- Bridges the areas of computer graphics, animation, and forensic anthropology
Readership
Researchers in craniofacial identification and facial reconstruction; pathologists; anthropologists; odontologists; vrime scene technicians; victims’ advocates; oral, plastic, and maxillofacial surgeons; auxologists (craniofacial growth scientists); computer scientists; applied mathematicians; digital and medical imaging professionals; archaeologists and historians; police computer specialist services; students in many branches of the forensic sciences
Table of Contents
Ch. 1 Introduction To Facial Reconstruction, Ch. 2 Classical Non Computer-Assisted Craniofacial Reconstruction, Ch. 3 The Wisdom Of Bones: Facial Approximation On The Skull, Ch. 4 Three-Dimensional Quantification Of Facial Shape, Ch. 5 Automatic 3D Facial Reconstruction By Feature-Based Registration Of A Reference Head, Ch. 6 Two-Dimensional Computer Generated Average Human Face Morphology And Facial Approximation, Ch. 7 Predicting The Most Probable Facial Features Using Bayesian Networks, Mathematical Morphology And Computer Graphics, Ch. 8 Face Reconstructions Using Flesh Deformation Modes, Ch. 9 Digital 3D Reconstruction Of Skulls From Fragments Using SLT And CAD/CAM Tools, Ch. 10 Forensic Facial Reconstruction Using Computer Modeling Software, Ch. 11 Ceiling Recognition Limits Of Two-Dimensional Facial Approximations Constructed Using Averages, Ch. 12 Utilization Of 3D Cephalometric Finite Elements Modeling For Measuring Human Facial Soft Tissue Thickness, Ch. 13 Computer Aided Dental Identification: Developing Objective Criteria For Comparisons Of Oro-Facial Skeletal Characteristics To Prove Human Identity, Ch. 14 Two Methodologies Of Memory Research: “Explanation-Testing” And “Reconstruction,” Ch. 15 Using “Laser Scans” To Study Face Perception, Ch. 16 Investigation Of Ethnic Differences In Facial Morphology By Three-Dimensional Averaging, Ch. 17 Estimation And Animation Of Faces Using Facial Motion Mapping And A 3D Face Database, Ch. 18 Facial Image Identification System Based On 3D Physiognomic Data, Ch. 19 A New Retrieval System Using A 3D Facial Image Database
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 2nd July 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454221
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124730519
About the Author
John Clement
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Foundation Chair in Forensic Odontology, School of Dental Medicine, The University of Melbourne, Australia
Murray Marks
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, The University of Tennessee