Computer-Graphic Facial Reconstruction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124730519, 9780080454221

Computer-Graphic Facial Reconstruction

1st Edition

Authors: John Clement Murray Marks
eBook ISBN: 9780080454221
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124730519
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd July 2005
Page Count: 384
Description

This unique books looks at a cost-efficient, fast and accurate means of facial reconstruction--from segmented, decomposed, or skeletal remains--using computer-graphic and computational means.

Computer-Graphic Facial Reconstruction is designed as a valuable resource for those scientists designing new research projects and protocols, as well as a practical handbook of methods and techniques for medico-legal practitioners who actually identify the faceless victims of crime. It looks at a variety of approaches: artificial intelligence using neural networks, case-based reasoning, Baysian belief systems, along with a variety of imaging methods: radiological, CT, MRI and the use of imaging devices.

The methods described in this book complement, or may even replace, the less-reliable, more traditional means of securing identification by presumptive means, i.e., recognition of clothing, personal effects and clay reconstruction.

Key Features

  • Covers cutting-edge technologies in the context of historical forensic reconstruction methods
  • Features stellar authors from around the globe
  • Bridges the areas of computer graphics, animation, and forensic anthropology

Readership

Researchers in craniofacial identification and facial reconstruction; pathologists; anthropologists; odontologists; vrime scene technicians; victims’ advocates; oral, plastic, and maxillofacial surgeons; auxologists (craniofacial growth scientists); computer scientists; applied mathematicians; digital and medical imaging professionals; archaeologists and historians; police computer specialist services; students in many branches of the forensic sciences

Table of Contents

Ch. 1 Introduction To Facial Reconstruction, Ch. 2 Classical Non Computer-Assisted Craniofacial Reconstruction, Ch. 3 The Wisdom Of Bones: Facial Approximation On The Skull, Ch. 4 Three-Dimensional Quantification Of Facial Shape, Ch. 5 Automatic 3D Facial Reconstruction By Feature-Based Registration Of A Reference Head, Ch. 6 Two-Dimensional Computer Generated Average Human Face Morphology And Facial Approximation, Ch. 7 Predicting The Most Probable Facial Features Using Bayesian Networks, Mathematical Morphology And Computer Graphics, Ch. 8 Face Reconstructions Using Flesh Deformation Modes, Ch. 9 Digital 3D Reconstruction Of Skulls From Fragments Using SLT And CAD/CAM Tools, Ch. 10 Forensic Facial Reconstruction Using Computer Modeling Software, Ch. 11 Ceiling Recognition Limits Of Two-Dimensional Facial Approximations Constructed Using Averages, Ch. 12 Utilization Of 3D Cephalometric Finite Elements Modeling For Measuring Human Facial Soft Tissue Thickness, Ch. 13 Computer Aided Dental Identification: Developing Objective Criteria For Comparisons Of Oro-Facial Skeletal Characteristics To Prove Human Identity, Ch. 14 Two Methodologies Of Memory Research: “Explanation-Testing” And “Reconstruction,” Ch. 15 Using “Laser Scans” To Study Face Perception, Ch. 16 Investigation Of Ethnic Differences In Facial Morphology By Three-Dimensional Averaging, Ch. 17 Estimation And Animation Of Faces Using Facial Motion Mapping And A 3D Face Database, Ch. 18 Facial Image Identification System Based On 3D Physiognomic Data, Ch. 19 A New Retrieval System Using A 3D Facial Image Database

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080454221
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124730519

About the Author

John Clement

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Foundation Chair in Forensic Odontology, School of Dental Medicine, The University of Melbourne, Australia

Murray Marks

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, The University of Tennessee

Ratings and Reviews

