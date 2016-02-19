Computer Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434984053, 9781483135410

Computer Electronics

1st Edition

Made Simple Computerbooks

Authors: J. F. B. Bourdillon
eBook ISBN: 9781483135410
Imprint: Made Simple
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 204
Description

Computer Electronics: Made Simple Computerbooks presents the basics of computer electronics and explains how a microprocessor works. Various types of PROMs, static RAMs, dynamic RAMs, floppy disks, and hard disks are considered, along with microprocessor support devices made by Intel, Motorola and Zilog. Bit slice logic and some AMD bit slice products are also described.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the fundamentals of hardware design, followed by a discussion on the basic building blocks of hardware (NAND, NOR, AND, OR, NOT, XOR); tools and equipment that are required by a hardware engineer; and sequential logic. Subsequent chapters focus on analog components such as transistors, resistors, capacitors, diodes, crystals, and power supplies; data sheets and data books; timing diagrams; arithmetic using integrated circuits, with emphasis on full adders, arithmetic logic units, and arithmetic processing units. The final chapter describes how a project operates, how the computer-aided design process works, and how printed circuit boards are manufactured.

This monograph will be of interest to students, engineers, and other practitioners in computer electronics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

1 Fundamentals of Hardware Design

1.1 What is Hardware Design?

1.2 Numbering Systems

1.3 Boolean Algebra

1.4 Truth Tables

1.5 Conclusion

1.6 Summary

2 Basic Building Blocks

2.1 Introduction

2.2 AND, OR and NOT Gates

2.3 Combining Simple Gates

2.4 Multiple Input Gates

2.5 Practical Example

2.6 DeMorgan's Theorems

2.7 Explanation of New Logic Symbols

2.8 Conclusion

2.9 Summary

3 Making Your Own Circuits

3.1 General Equipment

3.2 Basic TTL

3.3 Using Basic TTL

3.4 Conclusion

3.5 Summary

4 More Complex Devices

4.1 Clocks

4.2 J-K Flip Flop

4.3 D type Flip Flop

4.4 Shift Registers

4.5 Asynchronous Counters

4.6 Synchronous Counters

4.7 Conclusion

4.8 Summary

5 Analog Components

5.1 Resistors

5.2 Capacitors

5.3 Diodes

5.4 Crystals

5.5 Relays

5.6 Transistors

5.7 Audible Alarms

5.8 Power Supplies

5.9 Conclusion

5.10 Summary

6 Data Books and How to Use Them

6.1 What are Data Books?

6.2 Some Useful Terms

6.3 TTL Compatible Circuits

6.4 Main Categories in a Data Sheet

6.5 Mechanical Data

6.6 Essential Data Books for Design Engineers

6.7 Some Useful ICs

6.8 Conclusion

7 Timing Diagrams

7.1 Introduction

7.2 What is a Timing Diagram?

7.3 Propagation Delays

7.4 Synchronism

7.5 Timing Diagram Conventions

7.6 Conclusion

8 Arithmetic Using Integrated Circuits

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Binary Arithmetic

8.3 Full Adders

8.4 Arithmetic Logic Units (ALU)

8.5 Arithmetic Processing Units (APU)

8.6 Conclusion

9 Microprocessors

9.1 What is a Microprocessor?

9.2 Microprocessor Block Diagram

9.3 Instruction Timing

9.4 Instruction Set

9.5 8 Bit Microprocessors

9.6 Z80 CPU

9.7 16 Bit Microprocessors

9.8 High Level Languages (HLL)

9.9 Conclusion

10 Memories

10.1 RAM

10.2 ROM

10.3 Floppy Disks

10.4 Conclusion

11 Microprocessor Support Devices

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Intel Support Devices

11.3 Motorola Support Devices

11.4 Zilog Support Devices

11.5 Conclusion

12 Some Useful MSI ICs

12.1 Introduction

12.2 '05 Hex Inverter with O/C Outputs

12.3 '85 4 bit Comparator

12.4 '138 3-8 Decoder

12.5 '157 Quad 2-1 Multiplexer

12.6 '174 Hex D Type Flip Flop

12.7 '245 Octal Bus Transceiver

12.8 '367 Non Inverting Tristate Hex Buffer

12.9 '373 Octal Transparent Latch

12.10 '670 4 4 Register File

12.11 Example of Dual Port RAM

12.12 Conclusion

13 Advanced LSI Components

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Bit Slice Logic

13.3 Custom ICs

13.4 Conclusion

14 The Project Life Cycle

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Specification

14.3 Planning

14.4 Design of the Circuit

14.5 Production of First Prototype

14.6 Production of PCBs

14.7 Post Design Services

14.8 Conclusion

Appendices

A—Decimal, Binary and Hexadecimal Conversion Tables

B—Rules of Boolean Algebra

C—How to Make a D Type Flip Flop From Basic Gates

D—Rationale Behind the New Symbols

E—Standard Resistor and Capacitor Values

F—Clock Generator Circuit

G—Functional Index/Selection Guide

Index

About the Author

J. F. B. Bourdillon

