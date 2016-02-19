Computer Electronics
1st Edition
Made Simple Computerbooks
Description
Computer Electronics: Made Simple Computerbooks presents the basics of computer electronics and explains how a microprocessor works. Various types of PROMs, static RAMs, dynamic RAMs, floppy disks, and hard disks are considered, along with microprocessor support devices made by Intel, Motorola and Zilog. Bit slice logic and some AMD bit slice products are also described.
Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the fundamentals of hardware design, followed by a discussion on the basic building blocks of hardware (NAND, NOR, AND, OR, NOT, XOR); tools and equipment that are required by a hardware engineer; and sequential logic. Subsequent chapters focus on analog components such as transistors, resistors, capacitors, diodes, crystals, and power supplies; data sheets and data books; timing diagrams; arithmetic using integrated circuits, with emphasis on full adders, arithmetic logic units, and arithmetic processing units. The final chapter describes how a project operates, how the computer-aided design process works, and how printed circuit boards are manufactured.
This monograph will be of interest to students, engineers, and other practitioners in computer electronics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
1 Fundamentals of Hardware Design
1.1 What is Hardware Design?
1.2 Numbering Systems
1.3 Boolean Algebra
1.4 Truth Tables
1.5 Conclusion
1.6 Summary
2 Basic Building Blocks
2.1 Introduction
2.2 AND, OR and NOT Gates
2.3 Combining Simple Gates
2.4 Multiple Input Gates
2.5 Practical Example
2.6 DeMorgan's Theorems
2.7 Explanation of New Logic Symbols
2.8 Conclusion
2.9 Summary
3 Making Your Own Circuits
3.1 General Equipment
3.2 Basic TTL
3.3 Using Basic TTL
3.4 Conclusion
3.5 Summary
4 More Complex Devices
4.1 Clocks
4.2 J-K Flip Flop
4.3 D type Flip Flop
4.4 Shift Registers
4.5 Asynchronous Counters
4.6 Synchronous Counters
4.7 Conclusion
4.8 Summary
5 Analog Components
5.1 Resistors
5.2 Capacitors
5.3 Diodes
5.4 Crystals
5.5 Relays
5.6 Transistors
5.7 Audible Alarms
5.8 Power Supplies
5.9 Conclusion
5.10 Summary
6 Data Books and How to Use Them
6.1 What are Data Books?
6.2 Some Useful Terms
6.3 TTL Compatible Circuits
6.4 Main Categories in a Data Sheet
6.5 Mechanical Data
6.6 Essential Data Books for Design Engineers
6.7 Some Useful ICs
6.8 Conclusion
7 Timing Diagrams
7.1 Introduction
7.2 What is a Timing Diagram?
7.3 Propagation Delays
7.4 Synchronism
7.5 Timing Diagram Conventions
7.6 Conclusion
8 Arithmetic Using Integrated Circuits
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Binary Arithmetic
8.3 Full Adders
8.4 Arithmetic Logic Units (ALU)
8.5 Arithmetic Processing Units (APU)
8.6 Conclusion
9 Microprocessors
9.1 What is a Microprocessor?
9.2 Microprocessor Block Diagram
9.3 Instruction Timing
9.4 Instruction Set
9.5 8 Bit Microprocessors
9.6 Z80 CPU
9.7 16 Bit Microprocessors
9.8 High Level Languages (HLL)
9.9 Conclusion
10 Memories
10.1 RAM
10.2 ROM
10.3 Floppy Disks
10.4 Conclusion
11 Microprocessor Support Devices
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Intel Support Devices
11.3 Motorola Support Devices
11.4 Zilog Support Devices
11.5 Conclusion
12 Some Useful MSI ICs
12.1 Introduction
12.2 '05 Hex Inverter with O/C Outputs
12.3 '85 4 bit Comparator
12.4 '138 3-8 Decoder
12.5 '157 Quad 2-1 Multiplexer
12.6 '174 Hex D Type Flip Flop
12.7 '245 Octal Bus Transceiver
12.8 '367 Non Inverting Tristate Hex Buffer
12.9 '373 Octal Transparent Latch
12.10 '670 4 4 Register File
12.11 Example of Dual Port RAM
12.12 Conclusion
13 Advanced LSI Components
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Bit Slice Logic
13.3 Custom ICs
13.4 Conclusion
14 The Project Life Cycle
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Specification
14.3 Planning
14.4 Design of the Circuit
14.5 Production of First Prototype
14.6 Production of PCBs
14.7 Post Design Services
14.8 Conclusion
Appendices
A—Decimal, Binary and Hexadecimal Conversion Tables
B—Rules of Boolean Algebra
C—How to Make a D Type Flip Flop From Basic Gates
D—Rationale Behind the New Symbols
E—Standard Resistor and Capacitor Values
F—Clock Generator Circuit
G—Functional Index/Selection Guide
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Made Simple 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Made Simple
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135410