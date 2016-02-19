Computer Electronics: Made Simple Computerbooks presents the basics of computer electronics and explains how a microprocessor works. Various types of PROMs, static RAMs, dynamic RAMs, floppy disks, and hard disks are considered, along with microprocessor support devices made by Intel, Motorola and Zilog. Bit slice logic and some AMD bit slice products are also described.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the fundamentals of hardware design, followed by a discussion on the basic building blocks of hardware (NAND, NOR, AND, OR, NOT, XOR); tools and equipment that are required by a hardware engineer; and sequential logic. Subsequent chapters focus on analog components such as transistors, resistors, capacitors, diodes, crystals, and power supplies; data sheets and data books; timing diagrams; arithmetic using integrated circuits, with emphasis on full adders, arithmetic logic units, and arithmetic processing units. The final chapter describes how a project operates, how the computer-aided design process works, and how printed circuit boards are manufactured.

This monograph will be of interest to students, engineers, and other practitioners in computer electronics.