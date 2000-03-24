Computer Busses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340740767, 9780080529721

Computer Busses

1st Edition

Authors: William Buchanan
eBook ISBN: 9780080529721
Paperback ISBN: 9780340740767
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th March 2000
Page Count: 632
Description

As more and more equipment is interface or'bus' driven, either by the use of controllers or directly from PCs, the question of which bus to use is becoming increasingly important both in industry and in the office. 'Computer Busses' has been designed to help choose the best type of bus for the particular application.

There are several books which cover individual busses, but none which provide a complete guide to computer busses. The author provides a basic theory of busses and draws examples and applications from real bus case studies. Busses are analysed using from a top-down approach, helping the undergraduate electrical or computer engineer to chose the right type of bus for their particular application. This book is essential reading for students of software engineering and electronic design, as well as for those working in disciplines such as production engineering or process control. It will also be a handy reference book for professional engineers, systems designers, consultants and those working in technical support.

Key Features

  • Provides a complete guide to computer busses
  • Contains application-specific programme examples
  • Plenty of real-life case studies

Readership

Senior undergraduates studying computer engineering, electronics and communications. Systems designers, consultants and technical support engineers

Table of Contents

Busses, interrupts and PC systems
Interfacing standards
PCI Bus
Motherboard design
IDE and mass storage
SCSI
PCMCIA
USB
Firewire
Games port, keyboard and mouse
AGP
Fiber channel
RS-232
RS-422
RS-423
RS-485
Modems
Parallel port
Enhanced parallel port
Modbus
Fieldbus
Worldfip
CAN Bus
IEEE-488
VME
VXI
TCP
IP
TCP
UDP
Networks
Ethernet
RS-232 Programming (Visual Basic)
Interrupt-driven RS-232

Details

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080529721
Paperback ISBN:
9780340740767

About the Author

William Buchanan

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Napier University, Edinburgh, U.K.

Ratings and Reviews

