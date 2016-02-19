Computer–Assisted Research in the Humanities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080198705, 9781483148809

Computer–Assisted Research in the Humanities

1st Edition

A Directory of Scholars Active

Editors: Joseph Raben
eBook ISBN: 9781483148809
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computer-Assisted Research in the Humanities describes various computer-assisted research in the humanities and related social sciences. It is a compendium of data collected between November 1966 and May 1972 and published in Computer and the Humanities. The book begins with an analysis of language teaching texts including the DOVACK system, a program used for remedial reading instruction. It then discusses the objectives, types of computer used, and status of the Bibliographic On-line Display (BOLD), semiotic systems, augmented human intellect program, automatic indexing, and similar research. The remaining chapters present computer-assisted research on language and literature, philosophy, social sciences, and visual arts. Students who seek a single reference work for computer-assisted research in the humanities will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Education

General

Language and Literature

Music

Philosophy

Social Sciences

Visual Arts

Index

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148809

About the Editor

Joseph Raben

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.