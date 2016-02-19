Computer-Assisted Research in the Humanities describes various computer-assisted research in the humanities and related social sciences. It is a compendium of data collected between November 1966 and May 1972 and published in Computer and the Humanities. The book begins with an analysis of language teaching texts including the DOVACK system, a program used for remedial reading instruction. It then discusses the objectives, types of computer used, and status of the Bibliographic On-line Display (BOLD), semiotic systems, augmented human intellect program, automatic indexing, and similar research. The remaining chapters present computer-assisted research on language and literature, philosophy, social sciences, and visual arts. Students who seek a single reference work for computer-assisted research in the humanities will find this book useful.